Three Madison-area schools walked away with boys tennis players earning medals at the WIAA state tournament, and Middleton entered the team tournament with the No. 1 seed in its 15th appearance.

Thirteen singles players and 11 doubles pairings from area schools made the state tournament.

With so much talent to choose from, here are the State Journal's All-Area boys tennis team selections.

Player of the year

Ethan Bo, So., Middleton — After finishing as the state runner-up a year ago, Bo entered this season with a lot of expectations. The sophomore responded with a 19-2 record as Middleton's No. 1 singles player.

Bo went on to win the Madison Memorial sub-sectional and was the runner-up at the Madison West sectional. He finished third at state for two medals in as many years. He led the Cardinals to the state championship match on Saturday, when Middleton finished second.

Coach of the year

John Braxler, Madison West — Braxler led the Regents a 22-6 record, as they placed second in the Big Eight Conference.

In the postseason Madison West finished as runner-ups at both the Madison Memorial sub-sectional and Madison West sectional. Not to mention Madison West had four state tournament participants, which was tied for second most amongst all qualifiers.

After a dominant year under Braxler's tutelage, Ethan Yu was named the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year and left the state tournament with a bronze medal.

Singles

First team

Ethan Bo, So., Middleton; Ethan Yu, Sr., Madison West; Koji Heineman, Jr., Middleton; Everett Reid, So., Madison West; Alexander Bo, Fr., Middleton; Nicholas Schaefer, Sr., Oregon.

Honorable mention — Juan Gallego, Sr., Madison Memorial; Ryder Broadbridge, Jr., Verona; Nikko Vilwock, Jr., Sun Prairie United; Kyle Barnish, Sr., Oregon; Mark Miller, Sr., Madison Edgewood; Glenn Conway, Sr., Madison La Follette.

Doubles

First team

Neel Mukherjee, Sr., and Jonathan Kim, Sr., Middleton; Sam Weinbach, Sr., and Gokul Kamath, Jr., Madison Memorial; Joey Kaji, Jr., and Mason Dean, Sr., Madison West.

Honorable mention — Ilya Rice, Jr., and Caden Cheng, Fr., Middleton; Sean Walsh, Jr., and Grant Shadman, So., Madison West; Josh Bradley, Sr., and Riley Sass, Sr., Verona.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.