The Middleton boys tennis team moved up one spot to sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association weekly state rankings.
The poll was the final one of the season. Subsectionals and sectionals are scheduled this week.
Sun Prairie was seventh, Verona eighth and Madison Memorial 10th in Division 1. Madison West received honorable-mention recognition (15th).
Middleton won the Big Eight Conference tournament last week, three points ahead of Sun Prairie. Middleton, Verona and Sun Prairie shared the regular-season dual title for the conference, each finishing with 7-1 marks. It was the first regular-season conference title for Sun Prairie since 1985, said Ryan Reischel, Sun Prairie co-coach with Steve Weyer.
Milwaukee Marquette regained the top ranking in Division 1.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood was ranked seventh and Sauk Prairie was an honorable-mention choice.
Green Bay Notre Dame remained No. 1 in Division 2.
BOYS TENNIS
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
FINAL REGULAR-SEASON POLL
(last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Milwaukee Marquette (1); 2, Brookfield East (2); 3, Eau Claire Memorial (3); 4, Hartland Arrowhead (4); 5, Whitefish Bay (5); 6, Middleton (7); 7, Sun Prairie (8); 8, Verona (6); 9, Green Bay Southwest (9); 10, Madison Memorial (10).
Honorable mention: 11, De Pere (12); 12, Brookfield Central (13); 13, Lake Geneva Badger (11); 14, Mequon Homestead (14); 15, Madison West (15).
DIVISION 2
1, Green Bay Notre Dame (1); 2, Brookfield Academy (2); 3, Appleton Xavier (3); 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7); 5, University School of Milwaukee (5); 6, Kohler (4); 7, Madison Edgewood (6); 8, Shorewood (8); 9, La Crosse Logan (9); 10, Walworth Big Foot-Williams Bay (10).
Honorable mention: Ashland (HM), Sauk Prairie (HM), Onalaska (HM).