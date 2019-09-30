Prep girls tennis photo: Madison Edgewood's Baluck Deang

Madison Edgewood's Baluck Deang hits during a No. 1 singles semifinal match in Saturday's Badger North Conference girls tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Deang beat Beaver Dam's Morgan Nelson in the semifinal, 7-5, 6-3.

 ART KABELOWSKY -- State Journal

The Madison West girls tennis team remained fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association weekly state rankings for girls tennis.

Madison West was the Big Eight Conference dual-meet champion this season. The Big Eight meet is this week. 

Madison Memorial was ranked ninth. Middleton received honorable-mention recognition (11th).

Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels stayed atop the rankings in Division 1.

In Division 2, Madison Edgewood was ranked eighth. McFarland earned honorable-mention recognition (12th).

University School of Milwaukee was ranked No. 1 in Division 2.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association 

Weekly state rankings 

Division 1

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (1); 2, Mequon Homestead (2); 3, Muskego (3); 4, Madison West (4); 5, Whitefish Bay (5); 6, Hartland Arrowhead (6); 7, Neenah (12); 8, Wales Kettle Moraine (8); 9, Madison Memorial (9); 10, Brookfield East (7).

Honorable mention — 11, Middleton (10); 12, Lake Geneva Badger (11); 13, Eau Claire Memorial (13); 14, New Berlin Eisenhower (14).

Division 2

1, University School of Milwaukee (1); 2, Kohler (2); 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (3); 4, Appleton Xavier (4); 5, East Troy (5); 6, Eau Claire Regis (6); 7, Racine Prairie School (8); 8, Madison Edgewood (7); 9, Brookfield Academy (12); 10, Shorewood (11).

Honorable mention — 11, Ashland (10); 12, McFarland (9).

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments