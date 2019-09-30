The Madison West girls tennis team remained fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association weekly state rankings for girls tennis.
Madison West was the Big Eight Conference dual-meet champion this season. The Big Eight meet is this week.
Madison Memorial was ranked ninth. Middleton received honorable-mention recognition (11th).
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels stayed atop the rankings in Division 1.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood was ranked eighth. McFarland earned honorable-mention recognition (12th).
University School of Milwaukee was ranked No. 1 in Division 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association
Weekly state rankings
Division 1
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (1); 2, Mequon Homestead (2); 3, Muskego (3); 4, Madison West (4); 5, Whitefish Bay (5); 6, Hartland Arrowhead (6); 7, Neenah (12); 8, Wales Kettle Moraine (8); 9, Madison Memorial (9); 10, Brookfield East (7).
Honorable mention — 11, Middleton (10); 12, Lake Geneva Badger (11); 13, Eau Claire Memorial (13); 14, New Berlin Eisenhower (14).
Division 2
1, University School of Milwaukee (1); 2, Kohler (2); 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (3); 4, Appleton Xavier (4); 5, East Troy (5); 6, Eau Claire Regis (6); 7, Racine Prairie School (8); 8, Madison Edgewood (7); 9, Brookfield Academy (12); 10, Shorewood (11).
Honorable mention — 11, Ashland (10); 12, McFarland (9).