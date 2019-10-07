The Madison West girls tennis team remained fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association weekly state rankings, released Monday.
The girls tennis poll was the final one for the regular season.
WIAA subsectionals and sectionals are scheduled this week.
Madison West, coached by Ryan Reischel, won the Big Eight Conference dual season and last week won the conference tournament. Madison West had 42 points, Middleton 41 and Madison Memorial 37.
Madison Memorial was ranked ninth and Middleton 10th.
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels remained No. 1 in Division 1.
In Division 2, University School of Milwaukee stayed atop the poll.
Madison Edgewood was eighth. McFarland received honorable-mention recognition (12th).
GIRLS TENNIS
Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association
Weekly state rankings
Final regular-season poll
Division 1
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (1); 2, Mequon Homestead (2); 3, Muskego (3); 4, Madison West (4); 5, Whitefish Bay (5); 6, Hartland Arrowhead (6); 7, Neenah (7); 8, Wales Kettle Moraine (8); 9, Madison Memorial (9); 10, Middleton (11).
Honorable mention – 11, Brookfield East (10); 12, Lake Geneva Badger (12); 13, Eau Claire Memorial (13); 14. New Berlin Eisenhower (14).
Division 2
1, University School of Milwaukee (1); 2, Kohler (2); 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (3); 4, Appleton Xavier (4); 5, East Troy (5); 6. Eau Claire Regis (6); 7, Racine Prairie School (7); 8, Madison Edgewood (8); 9. Brookfield Academy (9); 10, Shorewood (10).
Honorable mention – 11, Ashland (11); 12, McFarland (12).