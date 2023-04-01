Both Middleton and Madison West are seeking a return to the state boys tennis tournament.

The Cardinals, who lost by one point in the semifinals, hope the singles play of senior Jonathan Kim and sophomore Ethan Bo can propel them to a championship in the program's first year under new coach Henry Johnson.

Meanwhile, the Regents have their own pair of singles players in senior Ethan Yu and sophomore Everett Reid.

Verona, Madison Memorial and Madison Edgewood also have players eyeing the individual state tournament June 1-3.

Here are eight boys tennis players to pay attention to this spring.

Nikko Vilwock, jr., Sun Prairie United

Things to know: New Sun Prairie United coach Sandee Ortiz said while watching Vilwock compete in the 2022 Division 1 WIAA state tournament "he proved to be a good doubles partner to Jacob Baldwin and that is key in getting through tight matches." The duo left with silver medals after losing in three sets to Arrowhead in the state championship match.

Quotable: "As Nikko’s new coach for the 2023 season I am impressed with his leadership qualities," Ortiz said. "My first impression of him is that he is humble, kind, caring and a hard worker. He is approachable and highly regarded by all his teammates because he’s a great competitor and mentally tough player. I look forward to watching him grow over the next two seasons and lead the program in hopefully making the WIAA team championships. His leadership will be important in inspiring this team to play hard in every single match and this will certainly create a new tennis culture in our program and guide SPU for years to come!"

Ethan Yu, sr., Madison West

Things to know: Over the past two years, Yu has an overall record of 36-5. The senior was seeded fifth in the state singles tournament in 2021 and was seeded third entering last year's singles tournament before finishing fourth.

Quotable: "Ethan is a wonderful athlete that will happily share his knowledge of tennis with anyone that wants to learn," Madison West coach John Braxler said.

Everett Reid, so., Madison West

Things to know: Sophomore Reid is already the team's No. 2 singles player. During his freshman year, he finished 24-10, including when he upset the 16th-seeded player Max Botey from Kenosha Temper in straight sets at state.

Quotable: "Everett Reid has the most positive, outward, friendly attitude of any player I have had so far and with the high to match it he will only keep getting better," Braxler said.

Gokul Kamath, jr., Madison Memorial

Things to know: Kamath has been the Spartans' No. 1 singles player for the past two years. The junior is a two-time participant at state and led Madison Memorial to team state last year, its first appearance since 1999.

Quotable: "Gokul truly enjoys the challenge of playing against top-level competition," Madison Memorial coach Joseph King said. "His hustle and determination to get to every ball on the court makes him a very difficult opponent to beat. I very much admire his dedication to playing his best tennis on a daily basis both in practice and in matches."

Ethan Bo, so., Middleton

Things to know: In his first year of high school tennis, Bo took silver in singles at state. Bo entered as the No. 5 seed and won every match in straight sets before the championship. He was bested by Neenah's Solomon Dunsirn in the final.

Quotable: "Ethan has an incredible amount of discipline, poise, and maturity for a sophomore," Johnson said. "These features supplement his extraordinary skills as a player to make him a great teammate and asset for Middleton."

Ryder Broadbridge, jr., Verona

Things to know: Broadbridge finished third at the Big Foot sectional and entered the Division 1 state tournament with a record of 16-8. He won his opening state match against Eau Clarie Memorial's Bennett Kohlhepp.

Quotable: "Ryder is a great player who has all the shots and is very cerebral on the court as well," Verona coach Mark Happel said.

Mark Miller, sr., Madison Edgewood

Things to know: At the East Troy sectional last year, Miller had a golden set in route to his opening-round win. The senior looks to build off his 12-4 record from a year ago and win more than one match in the state singles tournament.

Jonathan Kim, sr., Middleton

Things to know: Kim dominated in his two singles matches during Middleton's run in the state team tournament last year. In the quarterfinals against Menomonee Falls and the semifinals versus Neenah, Kim won in straight sets.

Quotable: "Jonny has been a mainstay for the Cardinals over the past few years and was named captain because he brings back tremendous experience and composure on the court," Johnson said. "Middleton is ready to excel in the midst of his leadership."

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.