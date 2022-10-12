7 things to know about the WIAA girls tennis tournament

Madison Edgewood junior Lily Olson will seek to defend her Division 2 state singles championship at the WIAA girls tennis tournament this week at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

The competition for the 52nd annual event begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and resumes at 9 a.m. Friday.

The matches Saturday start at 8:30 a.m., with the consolation and championship semifinal and finals matches scheduled to be played.

Here are several things to know:

The basics

The WIAA uses GoFan Ticketing for all digital and cashless tickets. Admission is $9 plus online fees per day for adults and students. All tickets must be redeemed on a mobile device. Tickets may be purchased at the WIAA website at: https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Tennis.

Parking is available at UW near Nielsen Tennis Stadium. There typically is a parking charge, particularly on weekdays.

There were 202 teams that sponsored girls tennis this fall, including 133 in Division 1 and 69 in Division 2.

The top four finishers at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles and the winner at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles at sectionals qualified for the state tournament in each division.

A seeding committee added extra qualifiers to the bracket — 16 singles players and 16 doubles teams in Division 1 and eight singles players and eight doubles teams in Division 2 that were eliminated during the tournament series.

The schedule

First-round matches begin the action on Thursday. Competition through quarterfinals will be held Friday.

Saturday’s schedule: Consolation semifinals, 8:30 a.m.; championship singles semifinals, 9 a.m.; championship doubles semifinals, 9:30 a.m.; fifth-place matches, about 10 a.m.; third-place matches, about 11 a.m.; championship matches, about 11:30 a.m.

The later times Saturday are approximate depending on the length of the earlier matches and subsequent rest time for players.

History lesson

Top-seeded Olson earned the Division 2 state title last year, defeating East Troy’s Lauren Lindow 6-1, 6-0 in the final.

Top-seeded Rebecca Daskal and Isabel Werner of University School of Milwaukee won the Division 2 doubles championship.

Franklin’s Kaede Usui, the top seed, won the Division 1 singles title with a three-set victory over Elkhorn’s Parker Christensen.

Neenah’s Sophia Paape and Shelby Roth won the Division 1 doubles title over Muskego’s Christina Pan and Emily Pan.

Division 1 singles

Middleton junior Netra Somasundaram, who has a 17-5 record, earned the ninth seed.

She qualified for the third consecutive season. She placed fourth last season and was fifth as a freshman in the alternate season tournament held in spring 2021 as an accommodation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also helped lead Middleton to next week’s team state tournament.

Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal (26-4) is the No. 10 seed. She advanced to the third round last year.

Sun Prairie East junior Annalise Yang (20-3) received the 12th seed, right behind Lexie Hankel (22-5), a Janesville Craig freshman. Yang finished fifth last season playing for Madison La Follette. Yang won the alternate season state title in spring 2021.

Last year’s state runner-up Christensen, a sophomore, earned the top seed with a 26-0 record.

Manitowoc Lincoln junior Olivia Minikel (26-0) received the second seed. She reached the third round last season after finishing fourth at the alternate season tournament in spring, 2021.

Carolyn Schaefer (16-0), a junior from Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, is the No. 3 seed and Milwaukee Reagan sophomore Natalie Stanula (21-2) is seeded fourth.

Other Madison-area singles qualifiers include Madison Memorial junior Sophia Jiang; Madison West sophomore Grace Huang; Middleton senior Sonya Agapov; Monona Grove sophomore Ava Lee; Oregon junior Ella Peotter; Middleton sophomore Lydia Sabat; Monona Grove sophomore Eliza Martin; and Madison West freshman Audrey Yu.

Division 1 doubles

Waunakee senior Gretchen Lee and junior Claire Jaeger (27-4) earned the No. 5 seed.

Lee qualified in 2020 with Sara Sowinski and advanced to the third round. Jaeger reached state in singles the past two years.

Madison West juniors Molly Ryan and Tyra Gustavson (27-7) are seeded ninth. Ryan reached state in doubles last year, while Gustavson qualified in singles last year and doubles in the alternate season.

Middleton senior Amy Li and junior Ashley Andler (19-7) earned the 10th seed.

De Pere senior Sophia Fergus and freshman Ana Cristescu (29-0) earned the top seed.

Hartland Arrowhead seniors Hannah Cady and Jane Berglin (25-2), who advanced to the third round last year, are the No. 2 seed. Cady has qualified for state four times.

Glendale Nicolet seniors Emma Kappel and Amelia Ansay (21-4) received the third seed. Junior Molly Jex and freshman Lizzie Stuckslager (22-4) of DSHA received the No. 4 seed.

Other Madison-area qualifiers include the teams of DeForest sophomores Sophia Golliher and Marin Catencamp; Madison West senior Emily Goetz and sophomore Isabelle Gao; Sun Prairie East senior Reagan Schwartzer and junior Grace Kramschuster; Verona senior Julia Huseth and junior Annie Nick; Waunakee senior Simone Nowinski and junior Sophie Schnaubelt; Middleton junior Keena Cheng and freshman Sarah Li; Madison Memorial seniors Elizabeth Wu and Elfin Wiriyan; and Monona Grove senior Kate Walsh and sophomore Riley Perkins.

Division 2 singles

Edgewood's Olson (19-1) received the second seed. She was the runner-up to Yang at the alternate season state tournament in spring 2021. Olson also has helped lead Edgewood to Division 2 team state this season.

The top seed is freshman Angela Wang (23-1) from University School of Milwaukee.

East Troy's Lindow (32-2), a senior, is the third seed after finishing second last season and fifth in 2020. She is a four-time qualifier.

Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran senior Olivia Pethan (20-1) returns for a third consecutive time and is the fourth seed.

Division 2 doubles

New Berlin Eisenhower seniors Maia Samuelson and Ava Meyer (29-2) received the top seed.

Brookfield Academy seniors Lexi Klass and Laurette Blanchard (18-5) earned the No. 2 seed. East Troy seniors Sophia Rondeau and Katie Metcalf (32-1) were seeded third. They have qualified four times and finished second last year and fourth in 2020.

The fourth seed will be the team of junior Isabel Werner and sophomore Mia Darr (16-11) of University School of Milwaukee. Werner, with a different partner, was part of the duo that won the state title last year.

Madison-area qualifiers include the team of senior Samantha Buchner and freshman Katie Kohls from Edgewood and the team of Edgewood seniors Sydney Johnson and Jamie Johnson.