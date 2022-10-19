6 things to know about the WIAA state girls tennis team tournament

Middleton and Madison Edgewood will represent the Madison area at the WIAA state girls tennis team tournament Friday and Saturday at the University of Wisconsin’s Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

The competition for the 29th annual event begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday and resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Middleton was seeded second among eight Division 1 teams, while Edgewood was seeded fourth among four teams in Division 2.

Here are several things to know:

The basics

The state tournament teams were determined by team points accumulated at the subsectionals and sectionals.

Seeding in both divisions for the team tournament began in 2017. The eight Division 1 coaches of qualifying teams voted to seed the eight teams. In Division 2, the four coaches of the qualifying teams voted to seed the four teams.

A total of 202 teams sponsored girls tennis this fall with 133 in Division 1 and 69 in Division 2.

The WIAA uses GoFan Ticketing for digital and cashless tickets. The cost is $9 plus online fees for adults and students.

All tickets must be redeemed on a mobile device. Tickets may be purchased by going to the WIAA website and finding the Tickets tab at the top of the homepage or visiting https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Tennis.

There is parking at UW near Nielsen Tennis Stadium. There might be a charge, depending on the day and where spectators choose to park.

History lesson

Last season, top-seeded Neenah won the Division 1 championship with a 4-3 victory over Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels in the championship match.

In Division 2, top-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial earned a 6-1 victory over Eau Claire Regis in the championship match.

Glendale Nicolet has won six titles since the team championship dual format began in 1994 and has earned a WIAA-leading 17 titles. Brookfield Central, Mequon Homestead and University School of Milwaukee have each won nine titles.

Division 1 pairings

Quarterfinals, at 5:30 p.m. Friday: No. 1 seed Hartland Arrowhead (23-1) vs. No. 8 Elkhorn (17-5); No. 4 Cedarburg (16-3) vs. No. 5 Franklin (21-3); No. 3 Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (18-3) vs. No. 6 Green Bay Notre Dame (16-2); No. 2 Middleton (15-1) vs. No. 7 Hudson (16-5).

Semifinals, at 9 a.m. Saturday: Arrowhead-Elkhorn winner vs. Cedarburg-Franklin winner; DSHA-Notre Dame winner vs. Middleton-Hudson winner.

Championship, at 2 p.m. Saturday: Semifinal winners.

Division 2 pairings

Semifinals, at 9 a.m. Saturday: No. 1 seed University School of Milwaukee (12-4) vs. No. 4 Edgewood (10-1); No. 2 Appleton Xavier (13-3) vs. No. 3 Altoona (21-9).

Championship, at 2 p.m. Saturday: Semifinal winners.

Division 1 breakdown

Middleton, coached by Matt Given, earned the second seed. The Cardinals will make their 10th overall appearance and third consecutive trip.

They won the Division 1 title in 2013 and claimed first at the alternate season tournament in spring, 2021. Middleton reached the Division 1 semifinals last year, falling to eventual champion Neenah 5-2.

Middleton won the Big Eight Conference championship and took first at the La Crosse Central sectional.

The Cardinals are led by No. 1 singles player Netra Somasundaram, a junior who reached the round of eight at last week’s individual state tournament.

No. 2 singles player Sonya Agapov, a senior, and No. 3 singles player Lydia Sabat, a sophomore, also were state qualifiers. The Cardinals’ No. 1 doubles team of junior Ashley Andler and senior Amy Li won two matches at state and No. 2 doubles team of freshman Sarah Li and junior Keena Cheng won one.

Middleton’s opponent, Hudson, is making its third appearance, all in the past three seasons. The Raiders seek to advance past the quarterfinals for the first time.

On the same side of the bracket, third-seeded DSHA was runner-up the past two seasons and in three of the past four seasons. The Dashers qualified for the 11th time and fourth time in the past five years. They won titles in 2001 and 2004.

DSHA will face Notre Dame, appearing at team state for the 13th time and first time since 2018. The DSHA team of Molly Jex and Lizzie Stuckslager won the Division 1 doubles state title. Notre Dame won five Division 2 titles and will seek to advance past the quarterfinal round for the first time in three trips in Division 1.

On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Arrowhead is back for the third time and the first time since 2015. The Warhawks’ two previous trips were in 2014 and 2015. Arrowhead won the 2014 title. Arrowhead will play Elkhorn, making its first appearance. Elkhorn sophomore Parker Christensen won the Division 1 singles championship last week.

Cedarburg, the No. 4 seed, qualified for the first time and will meet fifth-seeded Franklin, making its second consecutive appearance. Franklin made its debut last year and reached the semifinals.

Division 2 breakdown

Fourth-seeded Edgewood, coached by Aaron Kondrasuk, will make its third consecutive appearance and 14th overall. Edgewood fell to Regis 4-2 in a state semifinal last year.

The Crusaders claimed the Division 2 championship in 2013, 2105 and 2016. Edgewood also has four runner-up finishes (2004, 2010, 2012 and 2014).

Edgewood, which won its sectional, is led by No. 1 singles player, Lily Olson. Olson, a junior, won the Division 2 singles title for the second consecutive year at last week’s individual tournament.

The Crusaders’ No. 1 doubles team of senior Sam Buchner and freshman Katie Kohls and the No. 2 team of seniors Sydney Johnson and Jamie Johnson also qualified for individual state.

The Crusaders’ only dual loss was early in the season to University School of Milwaukee by a 6-1 margin. University School of Milwaukee, the top seed and Edgewood’s semifinal opponent, will make its 14th team tournament appearance. The Wildcats seek their 10th state title.

They are back for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. Olson defeated Angela Wang, a freshman from University School of Milwaukee, in the state singles final after Wang defeated Olson in a regular-season match. They are scheduled to meet again at No. 1 singles.

Second-seeded Xavier qualified for the third consecutive season and third overall time. The Hawks won the title in 2020. Altoona, the fourth seed, will make its sixth appearance. The Railroaders reached state for the first time since 2015, when they were second.