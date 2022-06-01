6 things to know about the WIAA state boys individual tennis tournament

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is set to host its 99th boys state individual tennis tournament Thursday through Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Champions will be crowned Saturday in Division 1 and 2 for both singles and doubles.

Here are six things to know about the tournament.

The schedule

Division 1 singles play kicks off the tournament at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, with Division 1 doubles starting at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Division 2 singles will get under way at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, while Division 2 doubles starts at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Doubles and singles players in both divisions must reach Friday’s quarterfinals to earn the chance to play Saturday.

Singles players in Division 1 face two matches Thursday (except for the top eight seeds, which get a bye into the second round) then two matches Friday, with the day’s second match the quarterfinal round. The state title match is scheduled to follow Saturday’s 9 a.m. semifinals.

Friday will be a long day for doubles teams in Division 1. The top eight seeds avoid Thursday’s first round, but a team must win two matches Friday to reach the quarterfinal round later Friday. That means three matches in a day for the opportunity to play Saturday for the state title, third place or fifth place. The state title match is scheduled to follow Saturday’s 9:45 a.m. semifinals.

The top four seeds in Division 2 singles get a bye into Friday’s second round. A win in the second round means a trip to the quarterfinals later Friday. The state champion will need to post two more wins Saturday, starting with the 9 a.m. semifinal. The title match will follow the semifinals.

The doubles field in Division 2 follows a similar path to the singles bracket, with the top four seeds getting a bye into Friday’s second round. A win in Friday’s first match earns a team a spot in the quarterfinals, and a second win guarantees a match Saturday. The semifinals are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the title match afterwards.

The basics

The matches are best two out of three sets.

There were 179 programs that competed in the state this spring.

Tickets cost $9 plus online fees for each day of the tournament. They are available at http://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Tennis.

Division 1 singles outlook

Waunakee’s Tyler Nelson enters as the No. 1 seed after posting a 25-0 record this season. This marks the senior’s third trip to the state tournament, but he hasn’t advanced past the second round. The younger brother of the reigning state champion, sophomore Kristian Blagoev of Kenosha Indian Trail, is in Nelson’s half of the bracket and reached the quarterfinals last year. Blagoev is seeded eighth, which means Nelson potentially would face him in Friday’s 1:30 p.m. quarterfinal if both players advance that far. Kristian’s brother Martin won last year’s title as a senior without dropping a set in the tournament.

The top seed in the tournament has won 13 of the past 20 state titles.

Madison West junior Ethan Yu earned the No. 3 seed for his second trip to the state tournament. He lost to Martin Blagoev in last year’s second round. Yu, who is 16-1, will open at 4:45 p.m. Thursday against the winner of the opener between West De Pere’s Chase Colucci and Manitowoc Lincoln’s Logan Anderson.

Middleton freshman Ethan Bo is 11-3 this season and the tournament’s No. 5 seed. He will open in the second round against the winner of the first-round match between Appleton North’s Mihir Uberoi and Oak Creek’s Nil Massaneda. A win there could mean a match against Monona Grove senior Chase Lindwall for a spot in the quarterfinals. Lindwall is seeded 12th.

Division 1 doubles outlook

Brookfield East’s Henry Irwin and Reed Scullen are back to defend their state title. They are attempting to become the first team to defend a state title since Shorewood’s Jordan Aranda and Ted Stuckslager in 1985 and 1986. Irwin and Scullen are the top seed after going 15-2.

Madison Memorial’s Sanjay Mathur and Sam Weinbach, who are seeded No. 16 after going 20-10, could see the defending state champions in Friday’s 12:45 p.m. quarterfinals if both teams advance that far.

Sun Prairie’s Jacob Baldwin and Nikko Vilwock are the No. 4 seed after going 14-1. They earned a bye, so they won’t open play in the tournament until 9 a.m. Friday. They reached the quarterfinals last year.

The lowest seed to win the tournament the past 20 times it has been played was a No. 4 seed.

Division 2 singles outlook

One player to watch is second-seeded Teddy Wong of Dominican/Eastbrook Academy. The senior placed third last year after taking sixth in 2019.

Milwaukee University School’s Max Watchmaker, a junior, enters as the No. 1 seed at 17-3.

No local players earned one of the top eight seeds.

Division 2 doubles outlook

University School’s Shaan Sharma reached the doubles title match last season but returns with a new partner. He is paired with Joe Zimmermann, who reached the second round last year with a different partner. The pair is 14-4 and the top seed.

Speaking of new partners, Brookfield Academy’s Pranav Gogineni is the reigning champion, but he’s back with a new partner. This year he is teamed with sophomore Vibhu Guda after winning the championship last year with Drew Buckholdt. The new duo is seeded second.

No local teams earned one of the top eight seeds.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.