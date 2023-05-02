In just his sophomore year, Madison West singles player Everett Reid has a chance at becoming the school's first state champion.
As a freshman he finished 22-8 and won two matches at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. He hopes that experience is something to build on as the postseason approaches.
From his secret talent of detailing cars, to the hardest aspect of his sport, get to know Madison West's Everett Reid.
Vote for the Madison-area high school sports event we should cover this week
Madison Memorial at Verona baseball, 5 p.m., Friday
Two dark horse Big Eight Conference title hopefuls meet in a pivotal league tilt as the Spartans and Wildcats try to keep pace with league leaders Sun Prairie East and Janesville Craig. Madison Memorial (7-3, 6-1 Big Eight) has been red hot at the plate, combining for 44 runs in its last three wins, including a 14-4 romp over Beloit Memorial April 26. Verona (5-3, 4-2) meanwhile went 2-2 last week splitting season series’ with Sun Prairie West and Madison West. Two of the Wildcats three losses have been by two runs or fewer.
Madison Memorial at Sun Prairie West softball, 5 p.m., Friday
Faint hopes of a Big Eight Conference title are on the line between the Spartans and Wolves, who try to stay in the shadow of reigning league champion and Division 1 state runner-up Sun Prairie East. Madison Memorial (10-5, 8-3 Big Eight) experienced plenty of highs and lows last week going 4-2, including two double-digit wins and a pair of losses decided by a combined five runs. Sun Prairie West (9-4, 7-3) meanwhile has won three straight and eight of their last nine following a 3-0 week last week, winning by a combined total of 22-4.
Sauk Prairie at Oregon girls soccer, 7 p.m., Saturday
The Badger West Conference has one of the area’s top battles for its league title this season, and this meeting between two WIAA Division 2 state qualifiers last year will go a long way in deciding things. The Panthers, the reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion and top-ranked team by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association, enter the week unbeaten at 8-0-1 (4-0-0 Badger West). Six of their wins are by shutout. The ninth-ranked Eagles (6-2-2, 3-1-0) meanwhile are riding back-to-back 4-0 shutouts over Mount Horeb and Watertown.
