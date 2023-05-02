Faint hopes of a Big Eight Conference title are on the line between the Spartans and Wolves, who try to stay in the shadow of reigning league champion and Division 1 state runner-up Sun Prairie East. Madison Memorial (10-5, 8-3 Big Eight) experienced plenty of highs and lows last week going 4-2, including two double-digit wins and a pair of losses decided by a combined five runs. Sun Prairie West (9-4, 7-3) meanwhile has won three straight and eight of their last nine following a 3-0 week last week, winning by a combined total of 22-4.