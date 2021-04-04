WIAA state girls swimming preview: Madison Edgewood favored, with Middleton and Sun Prairie in pursuit

2021 qualifiers: Middleton leads the list of area teams with 21 qualifiers in individual events and relays. Madison Edgewood has 19, Sun Prairie 15 and Verona/Mount Horeb 11. Outside the area, Appleton North leads with 11 qualifiers and Bay Port 10.

Mock meet: A comparison of all state qualifying performances, scored as if they had taken place in one meet, shows that Madison Edgewood is the team favorite with 333.5 points. The Crusaders are followed by Middleton with 284, Sun Prairie with 225.5, Appleton North with 167.5 and Verona/Mount Horeb with 133.5. McFarland and Waunakee also are pegged for top-10 finishes.

THE LOWDOWN

Teams to watch

Madison Edgewood, winner of five straight Division 2 titles, is the favorite in this divisionless meet. Not only do coach Emily Schwabe’s Crusaders have the second-most overall qualifiers, they have the top-ranked qualifiers in six of the 11 swimming events — including two of three relays, which score double points. They also enter seeded second in four events (including one relay) and third in two other relays, and 11 swimmers have qualified for the fast heat (top eight) in the individual events.