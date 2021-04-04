WIAA state girls swimming preview: Madison Edgewood favored, with Middleton and Sun Prairie in pursuit

THE BASICS
What: The WIAA alternate-season Girls Swimming and Diving Championships.
When: Tuesday (diving, 12:30 p.m.; swimming, 5 p.m.)
Where: Waukesha South High School, 401 E. Roberta St.
Tickets: A limited number of tickets was made available through schools at $11.
Format: Each of 12 events (diving and 11 swimming events) will have 16 participants, including champions of the four sectionals and the 12 best non-winning performers from all sectionals combined. With 41 programs participating, the meet was not divided into two enrollment divisions. The spring season was created by the WIAA Board of Control for schools that opted out of fall participation due to COVID-19 requirements.
On the Web: Video of every event will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network for a subscription fee ($10.99 per month). Archived streams will be available on demand starting 72 hours after the meet.
History: The state girls meet (traditionally a fall sport) debuted in 1970 and broke into two divisions in 1992. Madison-area schools have won all the championships from 1970 to 1983 and all but one of the Division 1 titles from 1992 to 2002. In the 2019 state meet, Brookfield East won the Division 1 title and Madison Edgewood won a fifth consecutive Division 2 title, with McFarland earning a second straight runner-up finish.
2021 qualifiers: Middleton leads the list of area teams with 21 qualifiers in individual events and relays. Madison Edgewood has 19, Sun Prairie 15 and Verona/Mount Horeb 11. Outside the area, Appleton North leads with 11 qualifiers and Bay Port 10.
Mock meet: A comparison of all state qualifying performances, scored as if they had taken place in one meet, shows that Madison Edgewood is the team favorite with 333.5 points. The Crusaders are followed by Middleton with 284, Sun Prairie with 225.5, Appleton North with 167.5 and Verona/Mount Horeb with 133.5. McFarland and Waunakee also are pegged for top-10 finishes.
THE LOWDOWN
Teams to watch
Madison Edgewood, winner of five straight Division 2 titles, is the favorite in this divisionless meet. Not only do coach Emily Schwabe’s Crusaders have the second-most overall qualifiers, they have the top-ranked qualifiers in six of the 11 swimming events — including two of three relays, which score double points. They also enter seeded second in four events (including one relay) and third in two other relays, and 11 swimmers have qualified for the fast heat (top eight) in the individual events.
Middleton has the most qualifying spots with 21, and is seeded second in two relays. Each swimmer that coach Lauren Cabalka entered in the sectional advanced to state. The Cardinals have the second-best qualifying time in both freestyle relays and have 12 swimmers in the fast heat (top eight) of the individual events. A sizable time cut in multiple events on Tuesday could allow the Cardinals to challenge Edgewood in the team race.
Sun Prairie, the third-place team finisher in 2019, is seeded first in the 200 medley relay, where it took third in 2019. The Cardinals are defending champs in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, but come in this year seeded third behind Edgewood and Middleton, and will swim in Lane 3, next to Edgewood, in both races. In individual events, coach Konrad Plomedahl’s Cardinals have seven entries in the fast heat (top eight qualifiers).
Swimmers to watch
Izzy Enz, so., Madison Edgewood: Earned the No. 1 seeding in both the 200 freestyle (1:50.74) and the 500 freestyle (1:36.61) and swam in both freestyle relays in the sectional
Peyton Drexler, so., Madison Edgewood: Swam to the top seeding in the 200 individual medley (2:04.11), earned the No. 2 seeding behind Enz in the 500 free (5:00.7). Also swam on the sectional 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.
Abby Reid, jr., Madison Edgewood: The top qualifier in both the 50 freestyle (:23.79), No. 3 qualifier in the 100 freestyle (:52.12) and a key contributor in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Faith Sill, sr., Beloit Memorial: Earned the top qualifying time in the 100 backstroke (:55.67) and is seeded third in the 100 butterfly (:56.88).
Anna teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood: Seeded second behind Sill in the 100 backstroke (:55.96) and third in the 50 free (:24.06), and swam in sectionals on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Bailey Ratzburg, so., Milton: Earned the No. 2 seeding, behind Drexler, in the 200 individual medley (2:04.6) and is seeded fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.33).
Brynn Stacey, so., Madison Edgewood, and Sofia Bormett, sr., Stoughton: Earned the No. 2 and No. 3 seedings in the 200 freestyle (1:53.0 and 1:54.5). Bormett also is seeded sixth in the 100 free (:52.44), and Stacey is is seeded fifth in the 500 free (5:05.0).
Janelle Schulz, sr., and Olivia Sala, so., Sun Prairie: Schulz is seeded fourth in the 100 freestyle (:52.28) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.4). Sala matched her No. 4 seeding slot in the 200 IM (2:09.4) and is seeded fifth in the 100 backstroke (:57.82).
Kaitlyn Peters, sr., Molly Haag, jr., and Abby Utter, jr., Middleton: Peters is seeded fourth in the 100 butterfly (:58.03) and is ranked fifth in the 200 free (:1:56.0), just behind the fourth-seeded Haag (1:55.3). Utter is seeded fourth in the 50 free (:24.38) and No. 7 in the 100 free (:52.91).
Kenzie Zuehl, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb: Earned the No. 5 seeding in the 50 free (:24.40) and No. 8 in the 100 free (53.19).
Hallory Domnick, sr., Ashwaubenon: The 2019 champion in the Division 1 500 freestyle is seeded third coming in, behind Edgewood’s Enz and Drexler.
Sienna Nitke, fr., Ashwaubenon: Seeded first in the 100 freestyle (:51.50) and fourth in the 200 free (1:54.55).
Brigitta Neverman, jr., Green Bay Southwest co-op: Earned the No. 1 seeding by more than a half-second in the 100 breaststroke (:55.97).
Allison Greeneway, fr., Appleton North, and Sydney Hoff, sr., Stevens Point: Tied for the No. 1 seeding in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.9).
Annika Rufenacht, fr., Verona/Mount Horeb: The top area qualifier in diving, earning the No. 6 seeding (363.85 points).
