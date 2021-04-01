WIAA state girls swimming: Middleton has the most qualifiers, but Edgewood seen as team favorite

Middleton had the most qualifiers, but Madison Edgewood’s girls swimming team appears to have the inside track on the WIAA state championship when the fall-into-spring state meet is held on Tuesday at Waukesha South High School.

Middleton had a meet-best 21 qualifiers, as every one of its sectional entrants advanced to state. Madison Edgewood qualified 19, Sun Prairie 15 and Verona/Mount Horeb 11.

However, Madison Edgewood swimmers and relay teams posted the best sectional qualifying marks in seven of the 11 swimming events, including all three relays — which score double team points in the state meet.

Individual swimmers and relay teams from area schools qualified 110 entries in 11 swimming events. With 16 total qualifiers in each event, that means area swimmers have claimed 68.8 percent of the entire state meet field.

Edgewood sophomore Izzy Enz is the top qualifier in both the 200-yard freestyle (with a sectional mark of 1:50.74) and the 500 freestyle (4:57.55). Sophomore Peyton Drexler has the best qualifying mark in the 200 individual medley (2:04.11), and junior Abby Reid has the best qualifying time in the 50 freestyle (:23.79).