WIAA state girls swimming: Middleton has the most qualifiers, but Edgewood seen as team favorite

Middleton had the most qualifiers, but Madison Edgewood’s girls swimming team appears to have the inside track on the WIAA state championship when the fall-into-spring state meet is held on Tuesday at Waukesha South High School.
Middleton had a meet-best 21 qualifiers, as every one of its sectional entrants advanced to state. Madison Edgewood qualified 19, Sun Prairie 15 and Verona/Mount Horeb 11.
However, Madison Edgewood swimmers and relay teams posted the best sectional qualifying marks in seven of the 11 swimming events, including all three relays — which score double team points in the state meet.
Individual swimmers and relay teams from area schools qualified 110 entries in 11 swimming events. With 16 total qualifiers in each event, that means area swimmers have claimed 68.8 percent of the entire state meet field.
Edgewood sophomore Izzy Enz is the top qualifier in both the 200-yard freestyle (with a sectional mark of 1:50.74) and the 500 freestyle (4:57.55). Sophomore Peyton Drexler has the best qualifying mark in the 200 individual medley (2:04.11), and junior Abby Reid has the best qualifying time in the 50 freestyle (:23.79).
Those swimmers also are expected to contribute on the Crusaders’ top-ranked teams in the 200 medley relay (1:46.70), 200 freestyle relay (1:36.61) and 400 freestyle relay (3:30.61).
The area’s other top qualifier was Beloit Memorial senior Faith Sill in the 100 butterfly (:56.88).
Area schools also advanced four divers to state.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WIAA STATE MEET
Tuesday, April 6
At Waukesha South
Total qualifiers (area teams): Middleton 21; Madison Edgewood 19; Sun Prairie 15; Verona/Mount Horeb 11; Jefferson/Cambridge 8; Waunakee 8; McFarland 6; DeForest 5; Beloit Memorial 4; Milton 4; Stoughton 4; Edgerton 3; Janesville Craig 3; Oregon 3; Monona Grove 2.
AREA QUALIFIERS
(With sectional qualifying marks)
Diving: Annika Rufenacht, fr., Verona/Mount Horeb, 363.85 points; Claire Jarugumilli, jr., Middleton, 338.55; Megg Weiler, jr., Middleton, 329.65; Kendyl Mabie, fr., Monona Grove, 273.00.
200-yard medley relay: Madison Edgewood, 1:46.70 (top qualifier); Middleton, 1:48.35; Sun Prairie, 1:46.55; Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:49.41; Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:49.46; McFarland, 1:49.69; DeForest, 1:49.76; Waunakee, 1:50.07; Beloit Memorial, 1:52.12; Oregon, 1:54.09.
200 freestyle: Izzy Enz, so, Madison Edgewood, 1:50.74 (top qualifier); Brynn Stacey, so., Madison Edgewood, 1:53.03; Sofia Bormett, sr., Stoughton, 1:54.50; Molly Haag, jr., Middleton, 1:55.33; Kaitlyn Peters, sr., Middleton, 1:56.00; Victoria Barnet, so., Sun Prairie, 1:56.11; Kaitlin Haag, fr., Middleton, 1:57.11.
200 individual medley: Peyton Drexler, so., Madison Edgewood, 2:04.11 (top qualifier); Bailey Ratzburg, so., Milton, 2:04.61; Olivia Sala, so., Sun Prairie, 2:09.35; Natalie Charles, so., Middleton, 2:10.10; Sam Vega, so., Madison Edgewood, 2:11.67; Zoey Rank, fr., Jefferson/Cambridge, 2:12.22; Sadie Ludgate, fr., Madison Edgewood, 2:12.26; Grace Sala, sr., Sun Prairie, 2:12.38.
50 freestyle: Abby Reid, jr., Madison Edgewood, :23.79 (top qualifier); Anna teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood, :24.06; Abby Utter, jr., Middleton, :24.38; Kenzie Zuehl, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb, :24.40; Paige Rundahl, jr., Sun Prairie, :24.58; Sophie Reed, so., Madison Edgewood, :24.66; Ava Boehning, sr., DeForest, :24.72; Emily Schoenbrodt, jr., McFarland, :24.75; Josie Peterson, sr., Jefferson/Cambridge, :24.81; Maia Blas, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb, :25.09; Grace Blitz, so., Waunakee, :25.17; Maeve Sullivan, fr., Sun Prairie, :25.23; Ella Gorski, so., Edgerton, :25.34.
100 butterfly: Faith Sill, sr., Beloit Memorial, :56.88; Kaitlyn Peters, sr., Middleton, :58.03; Grace Sala, sr., Sun Prairie, :58.69; Jordyn Davis, fr., Jefferson/Cambridge, :59.25; Bailey Felsheim, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, :59.49; Sadie Ludgate, fr., Madison Edgewood, :59.89; Amanda Beckman, so., Middleton, :59.96; Zoe Rule, sr., Oregon, 1:00.22; Emily Schmeiser, fr., Waunakee, 1:00.36.
100 freestyle: Abby Reid, jr., Madison Edgewood, :52.12; Janelle Schulz, sr., Sun Prairie, :52.28; Mara Freeman, jr., McFarland, :52.42; Sofia Bormett, sr., Stoughton, :52.44; Abby Utter, jr., Middleton, :52.91; Kenzie Zuehl, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb, :53.19; Victoria Barnet, so., Sun Prairie, :53.54; Paige Rundahl, jr., Sun Prairie, :53.60; Sophie Reed, so., Madison Edgewood, :53.95; Ella Needham, jr., Middleton, :54.16; Tola Klabough, jr., Verona/Mount Horeb, :54.22; Josie Peterson, sr., Jefferson/Cambridge, :54.48; Dakota Reece, so., Janesville Craig, :54.50.
500 freestyle: Izzy Enz, so., Madison Edgewood, 4:57.55 (top qualifier): Peyton Drexler, so., Madison Edgewood, 5:00.68; Brynn Stacey, so., Madison Edgewood, 5:04.99; Kaitlin Haag, fr., Middleton, 5:10.50; Amanda George, jr., Middleton, 5:11.47; Molly Haag, jr., Middleton, 5:11.58; Sophie Benson, so., Middleton, 5:17.31; Ally Donagan, so., Janesville Craig, 5:23.72; Emma Neumann, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, 5:26.26; Dylan Ryniak, so., Waunakee, 5:28.57.
200 freestyle relay: Madison Edgewood, 1:36.61 (top qualifier); Middleton, 1:37.85; Sun Prairie, 1:38.34; Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:40.13; DeForest, 1:40.74; Waunakee, 1:41.22; Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:41.48; Milton, 1:42.65; Stoughton, 1:42.75; Oregon, 1:43.62.
100 backstroke: Faith Sill, sr., Beloit Memorial, :55.67 (top qualifier); Anna teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood, :55.96; Mara Freeman, jr., McFarland, :56.07; Olivia Sala, so., Sun Prairie, :57.82; Norah Martin, sr., Middleton, :58.29; Ella Gorski, so., Edgerton, :58.86; Claire Sweeney, jr., Madison Edgewood, :59.42; Adriana Nickels, jr., McFarland, 1:00.29; Bailey Felsheim, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:00.55; Jordyn Davis, fr., Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:00.78; Morgan Heilman, so., Monona Grove, 1:01.04; Alaina Sautebin, so., Waunakee, 1:01.16.
100 breaststroke: Bailey Ratzburg, so., Milton, 1:05.33; Janelle Schulz, sr., Sun Prairie, 1:05.45; Zoey Rank, fr., Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:05.64; Natalie Charles, so., Middleton, 1:06.24; Jenna Willis, jr., DeForest, 1:06.72; Makenzie Wallace, jr., Waunakee, 1:08.03; Jenna Schmitt, so., Edgerton, 1:08.90; Abby Ensenberger, so., Middleton, 1:08.96.
400 freestyle relay: Madison Edgewood, 3:30.61 (top qualifier); Middleton, 3:34.14; Sun Prairie, 3:35.50; McFarland, 3:40.80; Waunakee, 3:40.81; Milton, 3:41.48; Verona/Mount Horeb, 3:41.88; Janesville Craig, 3:42.31; DeForest, 3:42.31; Stoughton, 3:46.78.