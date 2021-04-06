WIAA state girls swimming: Edgewood dominates a Dane County-powered spring state meet

The Crusaders elected not to compete last fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Brookfield East in Division 1 and Rhinelander in Division 2 were state champions at the fall state meet.

“It feels good to compete at a different caliber, and prove what we can do and what we are capable of,” Edgewood coach Emily Schwabe said.

Area teams swept the top three spots. Middleton (286 points) earned the second-place trophy and Sun Prairie (233) placed third among 31 teams scoring points.

“First place? Were we capable of it? Sure, but it would have been the stars aligning,” Middleton coach Lauren Cabalka said. “Our girls swam about as well as we thought they could today. They had lifetime bests, all-season bests. Just really great swims, great relay teams. It really came together.

“I told them at the end that I am so proud of them, just for being here. The year they’ve overcome, just as young women, having to navigate through COVID. I’m so proud of the way they carried themselves and how they got through it.”

Sun Prairie’s team of sophomore Olivia Sala, senior Janelle Schulz, senior Grace Sala and junior Paige Rundahl opened the swimming portion of the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay, finishing first in 1 minute, 44.31 seconds.