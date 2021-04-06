 Skip to main content
WIAA state girls swimming: Edgewood dominates a Dane County-powered spring state meet
WAUKESHA — Spring or fall, it made no difference.

The jubilation the Madison Edgewood girls swimming and diving team felt was extremely familiar and satisfying.

Edgewood won seven of the 12 events, totaled 350 points and won the WIAA’s one-division alternate fall in the spring state meet Tuesday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

“It feels the exact same, except it’s warm outside,” sophomore Izzy Enz said about winning the team title.

Enz claimed the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle events, Crusaders junior Abby Reid won the 50 and 100 freestyle events, junior Anna teDuits was the 100 backstroke champion and Edgewood earned first-place finishes in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

“It’s the same feeling; it’s just amazing to have a team that is so supportive and encouraging,” Reid said. “It feels amazing to win all together.”

Tuesday’s result was the sixth consecutive state title in a meet in which the Crusaders competed — this time facing Division 1 and 2 teams. Edgewood claimed five consecutive WIAA Division 2 championships from 2015-2019 during the fall sports season.

“I think we were less confident than in years past because D-1 is a lot harder competition for us,” Reid said. “But it was definitely exciting to get that new competition. I think that we proved that we are a force to be reckoned with, even though we are D-2.”

The Crusaders elected not to compete last fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Brookfield East in Division 1 and Rhinelander in Division 2 were state champions at the fall state meet.

“It feels good to compete at a different caliber, and prove what we can do and what we are capable of,” Edgewood coach Emily Schwabe said.

Area teams swept the top three spots. Middleton (286 points) earned the second-place trophy and Sun Prairie (233) placed third among 31 teams scoring points.

“First place? Were we capable of it? Sure, but it would have been the stars aligning,” Middleton coach Lauren Cabalka said. “Our girls swam about as well as we thought they could today. They had lifetime bests, all-season bests. Just really great swims, great relay teams. It really came together.

“I told them at the end that I am so proud of them, just for being here. The year they’ve overcome, just as young women, having to navigate through COVID. I’m so proud of the way they carried themselves and how they got through it.

Sun Prairie’s team of sophomore Olivia Sala, senior Janelle Schulz, senior Grace Sala and junior Paige Rundahl opened the swimming portion of the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay, finishing first in 1 minute, 44.31 seconds.

Enz won the 200 freestyle in 1:50.19, finishing ahead of runner-up Brynn Stacey (1:52.23), an Edgewood sophomore. Middleton junior Molly Haag was fourth.

Enz later won the 500 freestyle (4:56.19). Edgewood sophomore Peyton Drexler finished third and Stacey was fourth.

“I felt like I did really well,” said Enz, also on two winning relays. “I had a lot of fun. The team was very motivating. That kept me going. I was happy with my swims.”

Reid was victorious in the 50 freestyle (23.41 seconds), with teDuits second (:23.60). Middleton junior Abby Utter was fourth.

Reid then earned first in the 100 freestyle (:50.34) — ahead of runner-up Schulz (:51.54).

University of Wisconsin recruit teDuits claimed the 100 backstroke in :55.02. Olivia Sala was second (:56.08) and Beloit Memorial senior Faith Sill finished third.

Enz, sophomore Sophie Reed, Stacey and Reid combined to win the 200 free relay (1:34.57). Middleton, Sun Prairie and DeForest were 2-3-4.

The team of teDuits, sophomore Peyton Drexler, Stacey and Enz finished the meet winning the 400 freestyle relay (3:26.81), ahead of runner-up Sun Prairie and third-place Middleton.

“I’m thankful that the WIAA put this together and that it worked out,” Schwabe said. “I’m thankful everyone is healthy and that we were able to compete as a family. It meant a lot.”

Edgewood was second and Middleton fourth in the 200 medley relay.

Brigitta Neverman, a junior from the Green Bay Southwest co-op, claimed the 200 individual medley (2:01.86) and the 100 butterfly (:54.87).

Milton sophomore Bailey Ratzburg was second in the 200 IM, Drexler placed third and Olivia Sala fourth. In the 100 butterfly, Sill was second and Middleton senior Kaitlyn Peters finished fourth.

Bay Port junior Sydney Aird was the 100 breaststroke winner (1:03.48). Ratzburg finished third and Middleton sophomore Natalie Charles was fourth.

Julie Rebek, a senior from Fond du Lac/Oakfield, was the diving champion with 476.65 points.

WIAA STATE GIRLS SWIMMING | TOP FINISHERS, AREA RESULTS

GIRLS SWIMMING

Tuesday’s area summaries

WIAA SPRING STATE MEET

Team scores: Madison Edgewood 350; Middleton 386; Sun Prairie 233; Appleton North 159; Oshkosh West 125; Verona/Mount Horeb 117; Ashwaubenon 116; Bay Port 103.5; Jefferson/Cambridge 102; DeForest 83; Stevens Point 60; Milton 57; Sheboygan North 55; Green Bay Southwest co-op 50; Waunakee 49; McFarland 45; Janesville Craig 43; Beloit Memorial 41; Neenah 41; Stoughton 40; Fond du Lac/Oakfield 31; Eau Claire Memorial 29; Edgerton 21; Sturgeon Bay co-op 19.5; Appleton West/Kimberly 19; Oregon 15; Pulaski 11; Monona Grove 8; La Crosse Logan co-op 3; Eau Claire North 1; Oshkosh North/Lourdes 3.

Top five, other area placewinners

Diving: 1, Rebek, Fond du Lac, 476.65; 2, Schroeder, Neenah, 468.55; 3, Priestley, Neenah, 466.05; 4, Ostermann, Appleton West, 405.55; 5, Herman, Eau Claire Memorial, 400.50; 6, Rufenacht, Verona/Mount Horeb, 386.45; 7, Jarugumilli, Middleton, 379.65; 10, Weiler, Middleton, 355.85.

200-yard medley relay: 1, Sun Prairie (O. Sala, Schulz, G. Sala, Rundahl), 1:44.31; 2, Edgewood (teDuits, Reid, Drexler, Red), 1:44.90; 3, Appleton North, 1:45.90; 4, Middleton (Martin, Charles, Peters, Needham), 1:46.69; 5, Jefferson/Cambridge (Davis, Rank, Riedl, Peterson), 1:48.81; 7, Verona/Mount Horeb (Brazeau, Gnewuch, Felsheim, Zuehl), 1:49.98; 8, McFarland (Nickels, Billmann, Schoenbrodt, Alf), 1:50.16; 9, DeForest (Oosterhof, Willis, Hoffman, Boehning), 1:50.48; 13, Beloit Memorial (Sill, Prowse, Saladar, Burnett), 1:53.74; 14, Oregon (Helvig, Marsh, Rule, Bush), 1:53.95; Waunakee, DQ.

200 freestyle: 1, Enz, Edgewood, 1:50.19; 2, Stacey, Edgewood, 1:52.23; 3, Nitke, Ashwaubenon, 1:52.42; 4, M. Haag, Middleton, 1:54.78; 5, Renzelmann, Sheboygan North, 1:56.24; 6, K. Haag, Middleton, 1:56.91; 7, Bormett, Stoughton, 1:57.11; 8, Pavelski, Sun Prairie, 1:57.16; 9 (tie), Peters, Middleton, and Donagan, Janesville Craig, 1:57.62; 12, Heilman, Monona Grove, 1:57.89; 13, Klabough, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:57.97; 14, Barnet, Sun Prairie, 1:58.04; 16, Back, Monona Grove, 2:02.55.

200 individual medley: 1, Neverman, Green Bay Southwest co-op, 2:01.86; 2, Ratzburg, Milton, 2:02.17; 3, Drexler, Madison Edgewood, 2:02.35; 4, O. Sala, Sun Prairie, 2:06.48; 5, Hirsbrunner, Oshkosh West, 2:08.93; 6, Charles, Middleton, 2:09.42; 8, Vega, Edgewood, 2:10.76; 10, Ludgate, Edgewood, 2:11.05; 11, Rank, Jefferson/Cambridge, 2:12.22; 15, G. Sala, Sun Prairie, 2:13.42.

50 freestyle: 1, Reid, Edgewood, :23.41; 2, teDuits, Edgewood, :23.60; 3, Allen, Appleton North, :23.64; 4, Utter, Middleton, :24.05; 5, Rundahl, Sun Prairie, :24.22; 6, Peterson, Jefferson/Cambridge, :24.23; 7, Boehning, DeForest, :24.28; 8, Zuehl, Verona/Mount Horeb, :24.41; 9, Reed, Edgewood, :24.43; 10, Schoenbrodt, McFarland, :24.66; 12, Sullivan, Sun Prairie, :24.80; 13, Gorski, Edgerton, :25.07; 15, Blas, Verona/Mount Horeb, :25.17; 16, Blitz, Waunakee, :25.18.

100 butterfly: 1, Neverman, Green Bay Southwest co-op, :54.87; 2, Sill, Beloit Memorial, :56.14; 3, Domnick, Ashwaubenon, :56.18; 4, Peters, Middleton, :57.62; 5, Geurts, Bay Port, :58.50; 6, G. Sala, Sun Prairie, :58.54; 8, Felsheim, Verona/Mount Horeb, :58.99; 10, Rule, Oregon, :59.43; 11, Davis, Jefferson/Cambridge, :59.57; 12, Ludgate, Edgewood, :59.91; 13, Beckman, Middleton, 1:00.16; 16, Schmeiser, Waunakee, 1:00.99.

100 freestyle: 1, Reid, Edgewood, :50.34; 2, Schulz, Sun Prairie, :51.54; 3, Allen, Appleton North, :51.56; 4, Nitke, Ashwaubenon, :52.25; 5, Reed, Edgewood, :52.65; 6, Utter, Middleton, :52.79; 7, Kuehl, Verona/Mount Horeb, :52.94; 9, Barnet, Sun Prairie, :53.29; 10, Rundahl, Sun Prairie, :53.32; 11, Bormett, Stoughton, :53.35; 12, Peterson, Jefferson/Cambridge, :53.72; 13, Needham, Middleton, :53.93; 14, Klabough, Verona/Mount Horeb, :54.01; 15, Reece, Janesville Craig, :54.30.

500 freestyle: 1, Enz, Edgewood, 4:56.19; 2, Domnick, Ashwaubenon, 5:03.48; 3, Drexler, Edgewood, 5:01.60; 4, Stacey, Edgewood, 5:01.64; 5, Arps, Oshkosh West, 5:06.26; 6, K. Haag, Middleton, 5:07.19; 7, M. Haag, Middleton, 5:08.20; 8, Benson, Middleton, 5:13.88; 12, Donagan, Janesville Craig, 5:17.53; 13, George, Middleton, 5:18.20; 15, Ryniak, Waunakee, 5:24.86; 16, Neumann, Verona/Mount Horeb, 5:27.24.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Edgewood (Enz, Reed, Stacey, Reid), 1:34.57; 2, Middleton (Peters, Ensenberger, Needham, Utter), 1:36.12; 3, Sun Prairie (Rundahl, Pavelski, Sullivan, Barnet), 1:36.13; 4, DeForest (Boehning, Willis, Miller, Oosterhof), 1:39.39; 5, Ashwaubenon, 1:39.45; 6, Jefferson/Cambridge (Rank, Riedl, Davis, Peterson), 1:39.93; 7, Verona/Mount Horeb (Zuehl, Klabough, Gnewuch, Blas), 1:40.05; 9, Stoughton (Bormett, Borroughs, Regan, Burroughs), 1:40.45; 10, Waunakee (Wallace, Sautebin, Pronina, Blitz), 1:40.81; 12, Milton (Parker, Fons, Koser, Ratzburg), 1:41.13; 16, Oregon (Marsh, Rule, White, Bush), 1:43.24.

100 backstroke: 1, teDuits, Edgewood, :55.02; 2, O. Sala, Sun Prairie, :56.08; 3, Sill, Beloit Memorial, :56.25; 4, Arps, Oshkosh West, :57.87; 5, Gorski, Edgerton, :57.96; 7, Martin, Middleton, :58.10; 9, Sweeney, Madison Edgewood, :59.07; 11, Nickels, McFarland, :59.66; 12, Davis, Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:00.17; 13, Felsheim, Verona/Mount horeb, 1:00.19; 14, Sautebin, Waunakee, 1:00.23; 15, Heilman, Monona Grove, 1:01.42.

100 breaststroke: 1, Aird, Bay Port, 1:03.48; 2, Hoff, Stevens Point, 1:03.52; 3, Ratzburg, Milton, 1:04.21; 4, Charles, Middleton, 1:05.01; 5, Schulz, Sun Prairie, 1:05.04; 6, Rank, Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:05.20; 8, Willis, DeForest, 1:06.43; Wallace, Waunakee, 1:07.36; 13, Ensenberger, Middleton, 1:08.15; 14, Schmitt, Edgerton, 1:08.17.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Edgewood (teDuits, Drezler, Stacey, Enz), 3:26.81; 2, Sun Prairie (O. Sala, Barnet, G. Sala, Schulz), 3:30.90; 3, Middleton (Needham, Benson, Haag, Utter), 3:32.55; 4, Appleton North, 3:34.23; 5, Janesville Craig (Reece, Guenther, Woods, Donagan), 3:36.71; 8, Waunakee (Blitz, Lake, Pronina, Wallace), 3:37.45; 10, Milton (Parker, Koser, Fladhammer, Ratzburg), 3:39.45; 11, DeForest (Boehning, Miller, Hoffman, Oosterhof), 3:40.29; 12, McFarland (Schoenbrodt, Ray, Alf, Nickels), 3:40.48; 13, Verona/Mount Horeb (Klabough, Blas, Neumann, Felsheim), 3:41.35; 15, Stoughton (Borroughs, Regan, Schigur, Bormett), 3:42.61. At Waukesha South HS.

