THE BASICS
What: The 50th annual WIAA state girls swimming and diving championships.
When: Friday (Division 2) and Saturday (Division 1).
Where: University of Wisconsin Natatorium, 2000 Observatory Drive. The event is expected to move to the new Nicholas Recreation Center when construction is finished, possibly next year.
Tickets/parking: Tickets, at $8 per daily session and $1 for children age 6 and younger, may be purchased at the gate, although seating is limited. Parking is available for purchase on an as-available basis at nearby lots and ramps.
Schedule: Friday (Division 2) — Diving, 2:30 p.m.; Swimming, 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Division 1) — Diving, 10 a.m.; Swimming, 3 p.m.
Format: There are 12 events, including diving, eight individual swimming events and three swimming relays. The top 16 finishers in each event score team points, with 20 points going to first-place individuals. Points are doubled for relays.
Live streaming: Every state event will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a subscription basis ($10.99 per month). Archived streams may be viewed at no cost starting 72 hours after the meet.
On the Web: Lane assignments and qualifying performances can be found at the WIAA website, www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Fall/Girls-Swim-Dive/Tournament. The website will be updated frequently with recent results on Friday and Saturday.
Last year: Middleton won its third consecutive Division 1 team championship, finishing well ahead of Cedarburg. Madison Edgewood won the Division 2 team title for the fourth straight year, followed by McFarland. In Division 1, six individual champions and all three winning relays return; in Division 2, four individuals and all three relays are back.
TEAMS TO WATCH
The website wisca.net combined all sectional performances in each division, scoring them as if they all took place in the same meet. The “mock meet” result is a look at — though not a prediction of — which teams are expected to challenge for team championships.
In Division 1, Hartland Arrowhead scored 258 points, Brookfield East 244 and Sun Prairie 229, with Middleton, Madison Memorial, Madison West and Verona/Mount Horeb all potential top-10 finishers.
Arrowhead has 15 qualifiers, and while none are seeded No. 1 in their events, nine of the 15 are projected to score among the top eight. Brookfield East has 12 qualifiers, with six seeded either first or tied for first.
Sun Prairie, seeking what would be its first team championship after winning its first-ever sectional title last week, has a meet-best 16 qualifiers, with six seeded among the top eight. If some of the Cardinals are able to improve on their sectional qualifying places, the point jump could be enough for a run at the title.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood emerges as a heavy favorite to win what would be a fifth straight title, amassing 272 “mock meet” points to Ashwaubenon’s 150 and McFarland’s 148. DeForest, Edgerton and Baraboo also look to be in the running for top-10 team finishes.
Edgewood totals 16 qualifiers and holds the top seeding in all three relays, with the potential to score 120 points in just those three events. McFarland has 11 qualifiers, including two relays; Ashwaubenon has seven qualifiers with two relays. Shorewood is the only team other than Edgewood to send all three relay crews to state.
SWIMMERS TO WATCH
Division 1
Sophie Fiske, jr., Sun Prairie: Fiske is the defending champion in both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle. She is the fastest qualifier in the 100 this year, with a time of 50.85 seconds, and the No. 2 qualifier in the 50 freestyle at :23.43. Fiske also swims the anchor slot in two relays: the defending champion and top-qualifying 400 freestyle relay (3:27.73 at sectionals), and the second-seeded 200 freestyle relay (1:36.77).
Middleton, 200 freestyle relay: The Cardinals have won the event each of the last three years and enter with the top qualifying mark (1:36.20).
Cassie Stegner, sr., Menomonee Falls/Sussex Hamilton: Stegner is the two-time returning champion in the 200 freestyle and won the 100 freestyle in 2017. She has the second-best qualifying mark in the 200 (1:55.05).
Abby Carlson, jr., Waukesha South/Mukwonago: Leads qualifiers in the 200 and 500 freestyle races by large margins (1:49.70 and 4:55.87). Carlson was runner-up in the 500 last year.
Reilly Tiltmann, jr., Brookfield East: The returning champ in both the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly, she enters as the top qualifier in each event (:53.40 in the backstroke; :55.11 in the butterfly). Joins sophomore Abby Wanezek, freshman Lucy Thomas and sophomore Callie Gregg on the top-seeded 200 medley relay.
Emma Lasecki, sr., Bay Port: The top qualifier in the 200 individual medley (2:02.17) after earning runner-up finishes the last two years.
Lucy Thomas, fr., Brookfield East: Leads qualifiers in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.58).
Av Osero, Neenah: The three-time defending diving champion hopes to become the third diver in WIAA history to win four championships. She has the top qualifying mark, 524.30 points.
Division 2
Madison Edgewood, relays: With relay races scoring double the team points, the Crusaders enter state with the top qualifying mark in each race. Sophomores Anna teDuits and Abby Reid, freshman Izzy Enz and senior Minnesota recruit Maeve O’Driscoll top the 200 medley relay field (1:48.27); O’Driscoll, freshmen Sam Vega and Sophie Reed and Reid lead in the 200 free relay (1:38.51) and teDuits, sophomore Claire Sweeney, Reed and Enz lead in the 400 free relay (3:34.49). Each of the Crusaders’ relays could get even stronger with the addition of senior Illinois State recruit Dee Dee Walker, a star distance freestyler who missed last week’s sectional meet with an illness but is allowed to be added to relay teams at state.
McFarland, 200 medley relay: The Spartans won the event at state last year, and sophomore Mara Freeman, seniors Ella Weaver and Emily Landwehr and sophomore Emily Schoenbrodt have this year’s second-best qualifying mark (1:48.64).
Ella Houwers, jr., Whitewater: The returning champ in the 100 backstroke and 2017 runner-up in the event, Houwers led sectional qualifiers with a time of 1:05.87. She also holds the top qualifying mark in the 200 individual medley (2:06.63).
Mekenzie Hammer, jr., Monroe/New Glarus: The defending champion in the 200 individual medley was an extra qualifier in the event this year, finishing fifth in the Baraboo sectional (2:14.27). The sectional was won by Edgewood’s teDuits (2:13.11).
Mara Freeman, so., McFarland: She won the 100 backstroke as a freshman last year and holds this year’s top qualifying time (:56.26).
Sofia Bormett, jr., Stoughton: Bormett won the 200 freestyle last year and enters with the fourth-fastest qualifying mark this year (1:54.93). She’s also the top returning finisher in the 100 freestyle, taking third last year, and qualified sixth (:53.37).
Bry Bellile, fr., Ashwaubenon: Leads qualifiers in both sprint events, turning in a sectional mark of :23.55 in the 50 freestyle and :53.37 in the 100 free.
Hallory Domnick, jr., Ashwaubenon: Holds the top qualifying time in the 500 freestyle (5:08.51) after taking fourth last year, behind three seniors.
Malia Francis, so., Rhinelander, 100 butterfly: Tops qualifiers in the 100 butterfly (:57.54) but will be challenged by a deep field in this year’s wide-open event, with last year’s top four finishers lost to graduation.
Bella Smith, jr., Hales Corners Whitnall: Last year’s diving runner-up leads this year’s qualifiers (468.65 points).