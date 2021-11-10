WIAA state girls swimming and diving: 3 things to know

The 52nd annual WIAA girls swimming and diving meets are scheduled Friday and Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
The Division 2 meet is Friday. Doors open for spectators at 12:30 p.m. and diving begins at 2 p.m. Then the doors open for spectators at 5 p.m. and swimming follows at 6:30 p.m. Each event winner and the next 12 fastest times or scores from the four sectionals combined qualified for state.
On Saturday, doors open for spectators at 8:30 a.m. and Division 1 diving starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. Then doors open at 2 p.m. for spectators and swimming begins at 3:30 p.m. Event winner from six sectionals and the next 18 fastest times or scores in the events from all the sectionals combined qualified for the state heats.
The WIAA uses GoFan Ticketing for all digital and cashless tickets. Admission is $9, plus online fees for adults and students. Tickets must be redeemed on a mobile device, according to the WIAA. Tickets are available at the WIAA site: https://www.wiaawi.org/Tickets.
Here are three things to know:
History lesson
There were state meets at Waukesha South during the fall of 2020 and spring of 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Madison Edgewood totaled 350 points and won the one-division meet during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring. The Crusaders were led by Izzy Enz’s meet-high four titles, including two individual events (200- and 500-yard freestyle) and two relays. Middleton was second with 286.
In the fall, Brookfield East won the Division 1 title and Rhinelander claimed the Division 2 championship.
Through the years, Madison West has the most titles with 15 and Madison Memorial is next with 14.
Edgewood pursues another title
Madison Edgewood has won a record six consecutive championships after winning the alternate fall season meet last spring.
Top-ranked Edgewood, coached by Emily Schwabe, enters as the favorite in the Division 2 meet, with Rhinelander and Shorewood in pursuit. The Crusaders are led by seniors Abby Reid and Anna teDuits, who are both University of Wisconsin commits, and juniors Enz, Brynn Stacey and Sophie Reed.
Rhinelander senior Malia Francis is the two-time champion in the 100 backstroke and the fastest qualifier. McFarland senior Mara Freeman is seeded second. Freeman won the title in 2018 and was second in 2019. Edgewood’s teDuits won the event during the alternate fall season meet.
Francis also has the quickest qualifying time in the 200 IM, while Edgewood junior Sam Vega and Sauk Prairie sophomore Savanna Acker are the second and third seeds, respectively. In 2019, teDuits won the event.
Reid won the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle at the alternate fall state meet. Rice Lake senior Faith Forsberg was the 2020 champion in the 50 freestyle. DeForest freshman Payton Flowers has the fastest qualifying time in the event (24.06 seconds).
In the 100 freestyle, Ashwaubenon junior Bry Bellile has the fastest qualifying time and Freeman has the third-best qualifying time.
Enz won the 200 and 500 freestyle events during the alternate fall season meet. Greendale senior Jocelyn Zgola won the 200 freestyle title in 2020. Wauwatosa West senior Lauren Malinowski had the best sectional time in the event.
In the 500 freestyle, Whitefish Bay junior Casey Stephens won the event last fall and enters this meet as the fastest qualifier. Stacey was fourth in the 500 during the alternate season.
Malinowski is the top seed in the 100 butterfly. DeForest senior Jenna Willis is the fastest qualifier in the 100 breaststroke, with Baraboo senior Ella Lohr is the second seed.
Senior Kamyla Held of Hales Corners Whitnall, runner-up in diving the past two years, had the top qualifying score (477.75).
Edgewood’s 200 freestyle relay seeks its seventh consecutive title, including the alternate fall season. Rhinelander won 200 freestyle relay in the fall. Edgewood’s 400 freestyle will seek its sixth consecutive championship after winning in the alternate fall season. Rhinelander won the event in the fall.
Shorewood won the 200 medley relay last year. Baraboo has the fastest qualifying time (1 minute, 46.24 seconds).
Middleton leads area teams in D-1
Top-ranked Brookfield East and second-ranked Hartland Arrowhead enter as meet favorites.
Middleton, led by first-year coach R.J. Leiferman (who took over for longtime coach Lauren Cabalka this season), Madison West and Madison Memorial were the top three finishers at the Milton sectional and are area teams bidding for high finishes.
Middleton is led by seniors Molly Haag, Amanda George and Ryanne Woodall, junior Natalie Charles and sophomores Kaitlin Haag and Lily Mair. Senior Bella Granetzke, the Big Eight Conference swimmer of the year, and diver Rian Wells, a senior, spark the Madison West lineup, while senior Claudia Carson and freshman Jillian Holler lead Madison Memorial.
Brookfield East senior Abby Wanezek (50-yard and 100-yard freestyles) is among the returning champions from 2020-21 and has the fastest qualifying times in both events. Hartland Arrowhead junior Campbell Stoll (100 butterfly and 200 individual medley champion in 2020) has the fastest qualifying times in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM. Green Bay Southwest co-op senior Brigitta Neverman was the champion in both those events during the alternate fall season.
Carson is the No. 2 seed in the 100 butterfly and Kaitlin Haag is the third seed in 500 freestyle.
Brookfield East junior Lucy Thomas is the fastest qualifier in the 200 freestyle. Molly Haag was fourth in the event in the alternate fall season meet.
Thomas also was the 100 breaststroke winner in 2019 and 2020 and enters with the fastest qualifying time. Bay Port senior Sydney Aird won the 100 breaststroke during the alternate fall season.
Senior Kathryn Kleczka of Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels won diving last fall. Others expected to contend are Arrowhead’s Sydney Nelson and Madison West senior Rian Wells, who had the top qualifying score at sectionals (482.50 points).
Brookfield East junior Reese Tiltmann enters with the fastest qualifying time in the 500 freestyle. Brookfield East sophomore Maggie Wanezek turned in the fastest qualifying time in the 100 backstroke. Brookfield East is the returning champion in each of the relays.
— Jon Masson
High school girls swimming preview: 10 swimmers and divers you need to know this season
Izzy Enz, jr., Madison Edgewood
A state champion in four events in the spring: 200 and 500 freestyles, and 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Enz is ranked 10th in the state and 260th nationally for the class of 2023.
Abby Reid, sr., Madison Edgewood
The University of Wisconsin recruit won the 100 and 50 freestyle events at state, as well as the 200 freestyle relay team. She is ranked eighth in the state and 303 nationally among seniors.
Anna teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood
teDuits placed second in the 50 freestyle at state and won the 100 backstroke. She also won two relay races: 200 medley and 400 freestyle. A UW commit, teDuits ranks 11th in the state and 413th nationally in her class.
Quinn Weygandt, sr., Madison West
As arguably the top swimmer of the nine seniors on this season’s Madison West team, Weygandt will compete in the individual medley and freestyle races, according to coach Amanda Ellmaker. In the class of 2022, Weygandt is the 23rd-ranked swimmer in the state and just inside the top 1,000 nationally. Ellmaker added that Weygandt plans to swim in college but has not committed to a school.
Molly Haag (sr.) and Kaitlin Haag (so.), Middleton
Molly is ranked 40th in the state in her class. Her younger sister, Kaitlin, is ranked 10th in the state for the class of 2024. Kaitlin lost to her sister by two seconds, finishing sixth in the 200 freestyle, but beat Molly by one second to finish sixth in the 500 freestyle.
Bailey Ratzburg, jr., Milton
Ratzburg finished second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 breaststroke at state. She is ranked 11th statewide in the class of 2023 and 264th nationally.
Mazie Paradis, fr., Monroe/New Glarus
It’s rare to put a freshman on a list like this, but Paradis is a year-round competitive swimmer who has swam at the national level and is expected to contribute immediately. Her coaches note that she is strong in several events and expect to utilize her versatility throughout the season. On a team with several seniors, Paradis could provide the boost that gives Monroe/New Glarus the chance to compete in states.
Savannah Acker, so., Sauk Prairie
An all-state selection as a freshman, Acker will swim mainly freestyle and backstroke events. For her class, she’s ranked 19th in the state and 537th nationally, and is known for her versatile abilities. According to her coach, Melani Guentherman, she would have been all-state in multiple events based on season-best times.
Olivia Sala, jr., Sun Prairie
Sala finished second in the 100 backstroke, and was part of the state-champion 200 medley relay team. She is ranked 18th in the state for her class and 383rd nationally.
Kenzie Zuehl, sr., Verona Area/Mount Horeb
The program’s top performer in states during the spring returns to lead a young team of swimmers. Zuehl finished seventh in the 100 freestyle and eighth in the 50 freestyle at state, but was within 0.7 seconds of a fourth-place finish in both events. She is the 28th-ranked senior in the state and is committed to Grand Valley State in Michigan.