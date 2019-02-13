THE BASICS
What: The 95th annual WIAA state boys swimming and diving championships.
When: Friday and Saturday.
Where: University of Wisconsin Natatorium, 2000 Observatory Drive.
Friday schedule: Division 2 diving, 2:30 p.m.; Division 2 swimming, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday schedule: Division 1 diving, 10 a.m.; Division 1 swimming, 3 p.m.
Live streaming: Every event will be streamed live, for a subscription fee of $9.95 per month, on the wiaa.tv portal of the NFHS Network. Archived streams may be viewed for no charge starting 72 hours after the event.
On the Web: State qualifiers, lane assignments and qualifying standards are posted at www.wiaawi.org/Sports/BoysSwimmingDiving.aspx. That page will carry meet results, posted as soon as possible after each event.
Last year: Madison West won its first Division 1 title since 1993, with Middleton second. Monona Grove won its fourth consecutive Division 2 title, with Madison Edgewood second.
THE LOWDOWN
Teams to watch
Division 1 — Madison West has been ranked No. 1 for almost all the season, but beat Middleton by only half a point in last week’s sectional. According to a “mock meet” put together by the state coaches’ association at WISCA.net, comparing sectional performances, West is projected to score 282.5 points to win the state title, followed by Middleton (247). Hudson, Waukesha North/Catholic Memorial and Franklin rank more than 100 points behind the Regents. West has 15 state qualifiers and three relays; Middleton has 16 qualifiers and three relays, and Hudson, South/Memorial and Franklin each have 12 qualifiers and three relays.
Division 2 — Madison Edgewood is a heavy favorite to win its second state title overall and first since 2014. The “mock meet” has Edgewood totaling 246 points, based on 14 qualifiers (in every event except the 100 butterfly) and three relays. Elkhorn, Rhinelander and four-time defending champ Monona Grove (a top-three state finisher each of the last nine years) stand more than 65 points behind the Crusaders, with no more than eight qualifiers and three relays, so the night’s tightest battle will likely be for the runner-up trophy. Baraboo is projected to take fifth.
Swimmers to watch
Division 1
Henry Miller, sr., Madison West: The defending state champ in the 100 breaststroke (also third in 2017 and 10th in 2016) enters with the No. 3 seeding this year, 1.05 seconds behind Ben Gabbey of Muskego, last year’s runner-up.
Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West: The defending champion in the 100 backstroke (and 2017 runner-up), Jekel qualified this year with the No. 4 seeding (:50.76), trailing Hudson senior Shane Blinkman (:50.12), who’ll attempt to repeat his 2017 state title.
Desmon Sachtjen, sr., Sauk Prairie co-op: Sachtjen took third in the 200 individual medley last year and enters with the fifth-best qualifying time this year.
Andrew Martin, Middleton: Recorded the top qualifying time in the 200 free (1:40.10) and hopes to move up considerably from last year’s ninth-place finish.
Michael Linnihan, jr., Brookfield Central/East: Claimed the top qualifying time in the 100 freestyle (:45.86) and the second-best sectional time in the 200 free (1:41.32), after taking third in both events last year.
Kaiser Neverman, jr., Green Bay Southwest co-op: Earned the top seeding in the 100 butterfly (:48.45) after finishing second in the event last year.
Emilio Perez, so., Greenfield co-op: Holds the top qualifying time in the 50 freestyle (:20.79), but will be challenged by a field that includes seven of last year’s top 10 finishers. Leading the group of returnees is junior Jacob Carlson of Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, third last year.
Drew Harris, jr., Stevens Point: Harris is the top qualifier in the 500 free (4:37.63) after taking fifth last year. Also back is Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial junior Jacob Carlson, third last year.
Braden Rumpit, sr., Brookfield Central/East: The top diving qualifier (542.55), Rumpit finished third last year. Also back is last year’s runner-up, Jared Kleczka of Franklin.
Madison West and Middleton, relays: West is seeded first and Middleton second in the 200-yard medley relay; Middleton is first and West third in the 200 freestyle relay; and Middleton is first and West second in the meet-closing 400 freestyle relay. With relay events scoring double points, those events could prove to be the key to West’s drive for a title repeat.
Division 2
Ben Stitgen, so., Madison Edgewood: The defending state diving champion enters with the No. 3 seeding this year. His score of 409.60 in the sectional stands just 1.2 points behind top qualifier Garrett Gonwa, a senior from Cedarburg.
Truman teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood: Enters with the No. 2 qualifying time in the 200 individual medley after taking second in the event last year. Last year, teDuits finished second in the 200 IM. teDuits, slowed a bit by an illness at the sectional, qualified fifth in the 100 breaststroke and will compete on two relays.
Jeremiah Mansavage, sr., Fort Atkinson: Holds the No. 1 seeding in the 50 free (:21.53) and 100 free (:47.52) after winning both events in the Baraboo sectional. His qualifying time in the 100 free is 1.7 seconds ahead of No. 2 qualifier Josh Douberly of Monona Grove. Mansavage took fourth in the 100 free and ninth in the 50 free last year.
Aidan Lohr, jr., Baraboo: Enters with the No. 1 seeding in the 200 individual medley (1:55.87) and the 100 backstroke (:50.72). He finished third in both events last year, and ranks as the top returnee in the 100 backstroke.
Nolan Francis, sr., Rhinelander: Holds the No. 1 seeding in the 100 butterfly (:52.31) and is part of the Hodags’ top-seeded 200 freestyle relay (1:28.35). Also holds the no. 2 seeding in the 100 backstroke. Rhinelander also holds the No. 1 seeding in the 200 medley relay.
Evan Szablewski, sr., Shorewood: Seeded first in the 200 free (1:44.29) and 500 free (4:38.29). His time in the 500 free was more than eight seconds ahead of No. 2 qualifier Ben Ramminger of DeForest. Szablewski was runner-up in the 500 free last year.
Young Liang, so., Whitewater: Comes in with the best qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke (:58.69) after taking third in the event last year.
Madison Edgewood, relays: The Crusaders hold the No. 2 qualifying spots in all three relay events: the 200 medley (1:39.44), the 200 free (1:30.33) and the 400 free (3:17.53). Monona Grove won all three relays last year, and enter this year seeded third in the 400 free, fourth in the 200 medley and sixth in the 200 free.
— Art Kabelowsky