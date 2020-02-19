WIAA state boys swimming preview: Madison Edgewood is favored in Division 2; Sun Prairie could challenge in Division 1

Last year: In Division 1, Madison West earned a second consecutive team title, followed by two-time runner-up Middleton. In Division 2, Madison Edgewood scored 289 points to runner-up Monona Grove’s 184.

Mock meet: Phil McDade of WISCA.net combined all the sectional performances in each division and scored the results as if they all took place in the same meet. In Division 1, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial came out on top with 241.5 points, followed by Sun Prairie (193), Madison West (187) and Middleton (183.5). In Division 2, Madison Edgewood ranked first with 280 points, followed by Cedarburg (238) and Elkhorn (178).

THE LOWDOWN

Division 1 teams

Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial: The Blackshirts won state titles in 2017 and 2010, finishing ahead of runner-up Madison Memorial each time. This year, coach Blaine Carlson’s Blackshirts hold the top seedings in five of the 12 events, including the 400-yard freestyle relay (relays score double points). Top-seeded seniors Caleb Blischke (200 and 500 freestyle), Jacob Carlson (100 free) and Nolan Scanlan (200 individual medley) each swam on South’s 2017 championship team. South has 14 entrants, with multiple qualifiers in eight events.