WIAA state boys swimming preview: Madison Edgewood a heavy favorite in Division 2; Sun Prairie could challenge in Division 1

THE BASICS
What: The 96th annual WIAA state boys swimming and diving championships.
When: Friday (Division 2) and Saturday (Division 1).
Where: University of Wisconsin Natatorium, 2000 Observatory Drive. This might be the final WIAA state meet in the current Natatorium, as university officials are hopeful that construction on their new pool and recreation facility could be completed in time for next school year.
Tickets, parking: Admission is $8, with tickets available at the door. Parking will be available at nearby lots and ramps, though those attending diving on Friday might face a challenge finding nearby availability.
Streaming/On the Web: Every event will be streamed live on the WIAA.tv portal of the NFHS network, with a fee of $10.99 per month. The stream will be available for free 72 hours after the end of the meet. Results will be posted during the competition at www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Winter/Boys-Swim-Dive/Tournament.
Schedule: Friday — Division 2 diving, 2:30 p.m.; Division 2 swimming, 6:30 p.m. Saturday — Division 1 diving, 10 a.m.; Division 2 swimming, 3 p.m.
Last year: In Division 1, Madison West earned a second consecutive team title, followed by two-time runner-up Middleton. In Division 2, Madison Edgewood scored 289 points to runner-up Monona Grove’s 184.
Mock meet: Phil McDade of WISCA.net combined all the sectional performances in each division and scored the results as if they all took place in the same meet. In Division 1, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial came out on top with 241.5 points, followed by Sun Prairie (193), Madison West (187) and Middleton (183.5). In Division 2, Madison Edgewood ranked first with 280 points, followed by Cedarburg (238) and Elkhorn (178).
THE LOWDOWN
Division 1 teams
Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial: The Blackshirts won state titles in 2017 and 2010, finishing ahead of runner-up Madison Memorial each time. This year, coach Blaine Carlson’s Blackshirts hold the top seedings in five of the 12 events, including the 400-yard freestyle relay (relays score double points). Top-seeded seniors Caleb Blischke (200 and 500 freestyle), Jacob Carlson (100 free) and Nolan Scanlan (200 individual medley) each swam on South’s 2017 championship team. South has 14 entrants, with multiple qualifiers in eight events.
Sun Prairie: Coach Joel Coyne’s Cardinals are enjoying the best season in program history, winning Big Eight Conference and sectional titles. No Sun Prairie team has ever finished first or second at state. Sun Prairie leads the field with 18 qualifiers, led by junior Ben Wiegand. But many of the other Cardinals will need heroic performances to give the Cardinals a chance to catch Waukesha South — and to hold off the other Big Eight powers hoping to steal away the runner-up spot.
Middleton: Coach Danny Lynam’s team has 13 qualifiers, though none are seeded higher than senior Forrest Peterson (third in the 200 free) and senior Nathan Kim (fourth in the 200 IM). The Cardinals have three qualifiers in the 50 free and 200 free.
Madison West: Coach Jack Englehardt’s Regents are a longshot to earn a third consecutive title, but with 13 entrants and a strong lineup in late events, the Regents aim to keep things exciting to the end. Senior Isaac Casey (seeded second in the 50 and 100 free) will be a key contributor, and senior Charlie Feller, seeded third in the 100 breaststroke, is one of four West qualifiers in that next-to-last event.
Division 2 teams
Madison Edgewood: Coach Daniel Lindstrom’s Crusaders have 15 qualifiers, and five are seeded No. 1. Edgewood is seeded first in the 200 medley relay, second in the 400 free relay and fourth in the 200 free relay. Matching those finishes would be good for 104 team points in relays alone, and the Crusaders hope to move up with the likely inclusion of senior Alex Moen in all three relays. Seniors Truman teDuits and Nate Frucht return, sophomore Colin Senke is expected to contribute, and defending diving champ Ben Stitgen, a junior, hopes to earn a third state title.
Cedarburg: The Bulldogs have qualified at least one entrant in each individual event, led by freshmen Isaac Fleig in the 200 individual medley and 500 free and Matt Dedering in the 50 and 100 free.
You have free articles remaining.
Whitefish Bay: The Blue Dukes have 14 qualifiers, at least one in each individual swimming event, but only five have qualified for the fastest of two state heats.
Elkhorn: The Elks hope to ride the performances of Lucas Koepke in the sprints and Hunter Johnson and Willy Pinnow in the 200 freestyle. All eight Elks qualifiers will swim in the fast heat.
Division 1 individuals
Drew Bennett, so., Madison Memorial: After taking third at state last year (456.05 points), Bennett soared to the top qualifying spot with a sectional score of 577.65 points that tops the 2013 state record of 563.45 set by Racine Park’s Andrew Suchla. While expectations are high for Bennett, he’ll face a challenge from last year’s runner-up, Milwaukee Marquette junior Mike Konle (554.70 points in the sectional).
Caleb Blischke, sr., Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial: Seeded first in both the 200 freestyle (1:41.98) and 500 freestyle (4:36.44), Blischke took third in both events last year and swam on two top-four relays. Faces a challenge in the 500 from Stevens Point senior Drew Harris, last year’s state runner-up.
Jacob Carlson, sr., Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial: Seeded first in the 100 freestyle (:45.45) and second in the 100 backstroke (:50.44) after taking fourth and fifth in the events last year. Will face a challenge in the 100 free from Madison West senior Isaac Casey-Hrenak (:45.74), who was third in the event last year.
Brady Miller, so., Brookfield Central/East: Qualified first in the 100 breaststroke (:56.94), beating his previous best by 1.79 seconds, after swimming on a non-placing relay at state last year. Will be chased by No. 2 qualifier Ben Wiegand of Sun Prairie.
Emilio Perez, jr., Greenfield co-op: Seeded first in the 100 butterfly (:48.81) with a cushion of 1.05 seconds over the next-best qualifier. Will be chased by Green Bay Southwest co-op senior Kaiser Neverman, the 2018 runner-up and No. 2 qualifier. Perez finished fifth and sixth in freestyle sprints last year.
Ziyad Saleem, jr., Milwaukee King co-op: Impressed by grabbing the top seeding by .65 seconds in the 100 backstroke (:49.79) and the No. 4 seeding in the 50 free. Took eighth in the backstroke last year.
Nolan Scanlan, sr., Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial: Holds the top seeding in the 200 individual medley (1:55.07), with Stevens Point senior Drew Harris just behind at 1:55.09. Finished ninth in the backstroke last year and swam on two top-four relays.
Ben Wiegand, jr., Sun Prairie: The University of Wisconsin commit has the chance to be this year’s breakout individual performer. His 50 freestyle time of :20.37 ranks .37 seconds ahead of No. 2 qualifier Isaac Casey-Hrenak of Madison West and .69 seconds ahead of defending champ William Hayon of Sheboygan North — and is better than the state-meet record time of :20.44 recorded by Sauk Prairie’s Matt Friede in 2010. He was sixth in the event last year. Wiegand also is seeded a close No. 2 in the 100 breaststroke (:57.02), where he took fourth last year, and will contribute to Sun Prairie’s highly seeded relays.
Division 2 individuals
Nate Frucht, sr., Madison Edgewood: The defending champ in the 200 freestyle qualified first this year (1:43.56). He swam 1:42.26 at state last year, winning by 1.58 seconds. He’ll be chased by Elkhorn seniors Hunter Johnson and Willy Pinnow. Frucht also is seeded fifth in the 500 free (4:52.53) after taking third last year in 4:43.73. Frucht also is a key member of two Crusaders relays.
Aidan Lohr, sr., Baraboo: Earned the No. 1 seeding in the 100 freestyle (:46.67), more than a second better than No. 2 qualifier Liam Hogan of Minocqua Lakeland and Elkhorn senior Lucas Koepke. Also qualified first in the 100 backstroke (:49.74) after taking second in the event last year and third as a sophomore. His top challenger could be Edgewood sophomore Colin Senke (:51.46).
Travis Phillips, sr., Tomahawk: Seeded first in the 50 free (:21.33), but faces quite a battle as five of last year’s top nine finishers return, led by Minocqua Lakeland junior Liam Hogan, last year’s runner-up.
Evan Schmidt, fr., Stoughton: Emerged from a tough field to score the top qualifying time in the 500 freestyle (4:48.83).Will be chased by Elkhorn senior Willy Pinnow and Cedarburg freshman Isaac Fleig, along with Frucht.
Parker Sonnabend, sr., Chilton co-op: Seeded first in the 100 breaststroke (:57.20) after taking fifth last year. Will be challenged by Sturgeon Bay co-op senior Brock Aune, seeded third (:58.22), the runner-up each of the last two years.
Ben Stitgen, jr., Madison Edgewood: The two-time defending diving champion returns with the top sectional performance (471.15 points) after winning with 458.65 points last year.
Truman teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood: Wowed crowds with a knockout sectional performance, winning the 200 individual medley with a seeding time of 1:51.30, ranking 4.31 seconds better than second-seeded Parker Sonnabend of the Chilton co-op. He’s the defending champ in the event. Edgewood’s Colin Senke is seeded fourth (2:00.70). Two events later, teDuits will swim in the 100 butterfly, entering with the No. 1 seeding time of :49.86, ranking 1.58 seconds ahead of No. 2 qualifier Ben Ramminger of DeForest. He’s also expected to swim on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.