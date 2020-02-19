WIAA state boys swimming preview: Madison Edgewood a heavy favorite in Division 2; Sun Prairie could challenge in Division 1

Brady Miller, so., Brookfield Central/East: Qualified first in the 100 breaststroke (:56.94), beating his previous best by 1.79 seconds, after swimming on a non-placing relay at state last year. Will be chased by No. 2 qualifier Ben Wiegand of Sun Prairie.

Emilio Perez, jr., Greenfield co-op: Seeded first in the 100 butterfly (:48.81) with a cushion of 1.05 seconds over the next-best qualifier. Will be chased by Green Bay Southwest co-op senior Kaiser Neverman, the 2018 runner-up and No. 2 qualifier. Perez finished fifth and sixth in freestyle sprints last year.

Ziyad Saleem, jr., Milwaukee King co-op: Impressed by grabbing the top seeding by .65 seconds in the 100 backstroke (:49.79) and the No. 4 seeding in the 50 free. Took eighth in the backstroke last year.

Nolan Scanlan, sr., Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial: Holds the top seeding in the 200 individual medley (1:55.07), with Stevens Point senior Drew Harris just behind at 1:55.09. Finished ninth in the backstroke last year and swam on two top-four relays.