Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE...WALWORTH...WAUKESHA...WASHINGTON...JEFFERSON...DODGE... OZAUKEE...NORTHWESTERN MILWAUKEE...GREEN...ROCK...WESTERN RACINE... EASTERN DANE AND SOUTHWESTERN KENOSHA COUNTIES... AT 247 PM CDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR HUSTISFORD TO NEAR WINSLOW. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... NORTHERN MILWAUKEE, EASTERN MADISON, WAUKESHA, JANESVILLE, WEST ALLIS, WAUWATOSA, NEW BERLIN, BROOKFIELD, BELOIT AND GREENFIELD. IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.