VERONA — The spotlight is nothing new for senior Grace Bennin of the Verona/Mount Horeb girls swimming team.
Bennin is just one of the many female swimmers to cement their legacy into program history. Former graduates, such as Beata Nelson and Sophie Henshue, helped pave the way for Bennin.
A standout since she was a freshman, Bennin has been shaped by her former teammates in her approach in and out of the Wildcats’ pool. “It’s really translated over to me, just trying to mimic their positive reinforcements,” Bennin said.
Looking to catch the state’s top-ranked team, Middleton, program, Bennin will lead the Wildcats into Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional at Middleton. She will compete in the 100-yard breaststroke, 200 individual medley, 200 freestyle relay and the 200 medley relay.
Nelson, a junior star at the University of Wisconsin, earned 12 WIAA state championships in her high school career. Henshue won the 500 freestyle in last year’s Division 1 state meet.
Said Bennin: “Their work ethic has inspired me and mentally helped me stay strong through practices. They’ve been so supportive, even (after) graduating, which means a lot to me.”
But Bennin also is busy establishing her own legacy. Already the holder of five individual state championships and eight state medals, Bennin continues to stay in rhythm as she eyes the state-meet record in the 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 1.72 seconds, set in 2011). Bennin, the two-time defending Division 1 champion in the 100 breaststroke, holds the fastest time in the state this season (1:04.27).
“I always feel that I do really well in those meets,” Bennin said,“so it’s fun going in knowing I’ve put in the training and the competition is there.”
Mental visualization is one of the key techniques that Bennin uses to prepare for big meets. Wildcats coach Bill Wuerger leads the team through visualization exercises the day before each meet, having each swimmer mentally picture her perfect race.
Said Bennin: “That helps me a lot, because mentally seeing it helps you physically do it, too.”
Bennin’s leadership also has grown, making her one of the driving forces behind the program’s success.
“The seniors as a whole had to take on extra leadership … leading by example and saying things when things aren’t going the way they should be,” Wuerger said. “Grace has definitely been a part of that.”
Wuerger and his staff shorten practices toward the end of the season, to prevent putting undue pressure on the swimmers.
“They’re going to swim best if they’re loose, relaxed, and confident in what they need to do,” said Wuerger.