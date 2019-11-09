WIAA GIRLS SWIMMING | AREA SECTIONALS

GIRLS SWIMMING

Saturday’s summaries

WIAA SECTIONALS

Note: Event winners automatically qualify for state, along with non-winners whose sectional times rank among the next-best 18 (Division 1) or next-best 12 (Division 2) in all sectionals for that division.

DIVISION 1

BELOIT MEMORIAL SECTIONAL

Team scores — Sun Prairie 377.5; Middleton 308; Madison Memorial 307; Madison West 300.5; Verona/Mount Horeb 256.5; Milton 144; Waunakee 115; Beloit Memorial 81; Oregon 75; Monona Grove 66; Madison East 51.5; Madison La Follette 51; Janesville Craig 48; Janesville Parker/Evansville 39.

State qualifiers

Diving — 1, Wells, MW, 400.75 points; 2, Yehle, MM, 376.70; 3, Riggins, MM, 374.05.

200 medley relay — 1, Sun Prairie (Sala, Schulz, Carey, Rundahl), 1:46.19; 2, Middleton, 1:47.14; 3, Madison West, 1:47.91; 4, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:47.97; 5, Madison Memorial, 1:49.30; 6, Milton, 1:50.29; 7, Waunakee, 1:50.38.

200 freestyle — 1, DeFever, MM, 1:54.08; 2, Granetzke, MW, 1:54.39; 3, McKeon, MM, 1:55.00; 4, Marshall, SP, 1:55.24; 5, Drexler, VMH, 1:55.85; 6, Peters, Mid, 1:56.28; 7, Anderson, MM, 1:56.73; 8 (tie), Needham, Mid, and Reid, MW, 1:57.03..

200 individual medley — 1, Schulz, SP, 2:06.17; 2, Ratzburg, Mil, 2:06.45; 3, Sala, SP, 2:08.37; 4, Weygandt, MW, 2:09.48; 5, Schmitz, MM, 2:09.50; 6, Laursen, MW, 2:09.53; 7, Gunnink, SP, 2:10.72; 8, Malecki, VMH, 2:10.86; 9, Schmieser, Wau, 2:11.27; 10, Charles, Mid, 2:11.51; 11, Lawn, Mid, 2:11.87..

50 freestyle — 1, Fiske, SP, :23.42; 2, Pierobon Mays, Mid, :23.80; 3, Smith, Mid, :24.07; 4, Sullivan, MW, :24.18; 5, Terry, ML, :24.34; 6 (tie), Rundahl, SP, and House, MM, :24.37; 8, Moericke, SP, :24.42.

100 butterfly — 1, Carey, SP, :56.76; 2, Sala, SP, :56.87; 3, Cramer, Mil, :56.97; 4, Carson, MM, :57.22; 4, Carson, MM, :57.22; 5, Schick, MW, :57.33; 6, McCartney, VMH, :57.58; 7, Schmieser, Wau, :57.67; 8, Peters, Mid, :58.48; 9, Felsheim, VMH, :58.67; 10, Landon, Bel, :59.48; 11, Golden, MM, :59.48; 12, Bloomer, MM, :59.53; 12, Marz, ME, :59.53.

100 freestyle — 1, Fiske, SP, :50.85; 2, DeFever, MM, :52.40; 3, Stewart, VMH, :52.68; 4, Sullivan, MW, :52.72; 5, Moericke, SP, :52.76; 6, Smith, Mid, :53.15; 6, Smith, Mid, :53.15; 7, Needham, Mid, :53.50; 8, Utter, Mid, :53.71; 9, Marshall, SP, :53.77.

500 freestyle — 1, House, MM, 5:05.20; 2, Drexler, VMH, 5:07.12; 3, Weygandt, MW, 5:07.12; 4, Sala, SP, 5:07.25; 5, Granetzke, MW, 5:09.77; 6, George, Mid, 5:09.83; 7, Haag, Mid, 5:10.96; 8, Schmitz, MM, 5:11.12; 8, Schmitz, MM, 5:11.12; 9, McKeon, MM, 5:12.49; 10, Benson, Mid, 5:13.08.

200 freestyle relay — 1, Middleton (Needham, Utter, Peters, Smith), 1:36.20; 2, Sun Prairie, 1:36.77; 3, Madison Memorial, 1:37.82; 4, Madison West, 1:39.15; 5, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:39.55; 6, Oregon, 1:41.86; 7, Monona Grove, 1:41.93.

100 backstroke — 1, Schick, MW, :55.99; 2, Stewart, VMH, :56.51; 3, Cramer, Mil, :56.60; 4, Pierobon Mays, Mid, :56.71; 5, Carey, Sun, :57.22; 6, Reid, MW, :57.68; 7, Sala, SP, :58.40.

100 breaststroke — 1, Schulz, SP, 1:05.37; 2, Ratzburg, Mil, 1:06.07; 3, Laursen, MW, 1:07.17; 4, Anagnostopoulos, Mid, 1:07.28.

400 freestyle relay — 1, Sun Prairie (Moericke, Sala, Schulz, Fiske), 3:27.73; 2, Madison Memorial, 3:30.16; 3, Middleton, 3:30.50; 4, Milton, 3:34.20; 5, Madison West, 3:35.33; 6, Verona/Mount Horeb, 3:35.53.

At Beloit Memorial.

CEDARBURG SECTIONAL

Team scores — Brookfield East 388; Cedarburg 353; Menomonee Falls/Sussex Hamilton 237; Brookfield Central 230; Germantown 228.5; West Bend West/East 176; Hartford/Slinger 134; Mequon Homestead 123; Sheboygan North 116; Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 99; Wauwatosa West 90.5; Beaver Dam 74; Milwaukee Lutheran co-op 16; Sheboygan South 12.

Event winners

Diving — 1, Penney, BE, 446.25 points. 200 medley relay — 1, Brookfield East, 1:43.69. 200 freestyle — 1, Stegner, MF, 1:55.05. 200 individual medley — 1, Gwidt, Ced, 2:05.67. 50 freestyle — 1, Wanezek, BE, :23.20. 100 butterfly — 1, Rei. Tiltmann, BE, :55.11. 100 freestyle — 1, Novack, Ced, :52.13. 500 freestyle — 1, Ree. Tiltman, BE, 5:06.69. 200 freestyle relay — 1, Brookfield East, 1:37.84. 100 backstroke — 1, Rei. Tiltmann, BE, :53.40. 100 breaststroke — 1, Thomas, BE, 1:03.58. 400 freestyle relay — 1, Brookfield East, 3:28.19. At Cedarburg.

WAUKESHA SOUTH SECTIONAL

Team scores — Hartland Arrowhead 405; Muskego 343; Waukesha South/Mukwonago 341; Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial 220; Waukesha North/Wales Kettle Moraine 214; Glendale Nicolet 205; Pewaukee/Oconomowoc 120; Wauwatosa East 111; Watertown 87; West Allis Central/Hale 83; Milwaukee King co-op 55.

Event winners

Diving — 1, Missiaen, Mus, 442.65 points. 200 medley relay — 1, Hartland Arrowhead, 1:44.63. 200 freestyle — 1, Carlson, WSM, 1:49.70. 200 individual medley — 1, Stoll, HA, 2:04.37. 50 freestyle — 1, Lucyshyn, HA, :24.00. 100 butterfly — 1, Szczupakiewicz, Mus, :56.01. 100 freestyle — 1, Larsen, Mus, :51.75. 500 freestyle — 1, Carlson, WSM, 4:55.87. 200 freestyle relay — 1, Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 1:36.78. 100 backstroke — 1, Stoll, HA, :55.38. 100 breaststroke — 1, Ahluwalia, WNKM, 1:05.18. 400 freestyle relay — 1, Hartland Arrowhead, 3:29.49. At Waukesha South.

DIVISION 2

BARABOO SECTIONAL

Team scores — Madison Edgewood 353; McFarland 297; DeForest 238; Baraboo 200; Edgerton 181; Stoughton 179.5; Sauk Prairie 174.5; Monroe/New Glarus 167; Lodi/Wisconsin Heights 93; River Valley/Richland Center 84; Portage 58; Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor 56; Platteville/Lancaster 47.

State qualifiers

Diving — 1, Caroll, ME, 331.55 points.

200 medley relay — 1, Madison Edgewood (teDuits, Reid, Enz, O’Driscoll), 1:48.27; 2, McFarland, 1:48.64; 3, Baraboo, 1:48.81; 4, Edgerton, 1:51.11; 5, Monroe/New Glarus, 1:52.64; 6, Sauk Prairie, 1:53.23.

200 freestyle — 1, Enz, ME, 1:53.24; 2, Bormett, St, 1:54.93; 3, Miller, Por, 1:57.81; 4, de Moya-Cotter, Etn, 1:59.81; 5, Presney, LWH, 2:00.33; 6, Miller, SP, 2:00.51.

200 individual medley — 1, teDuits, ME, 2:13.11; 2, Schmitt, Etn, 2:13.34; 3, Willis, D, 2:13.98; 4, Gneiser, Bar, 2:14.27; 5, Hammer, MNG, 2:14.39; 6, Vega, ME, 2:16.03; 7, Nickels, McF, 2:16.89.

50 freestyle — 1, O’Driscoll, ME, :24.13; 2, Reid, ME, :24.43; 3, Boehning, D, :24.61; 4, Borroughs, Sto, :25.01; 5, Reed, ME, :25.07; 6, Balfanz, Bar, :25.29.

100 butterfly — 1, Enz, ME, :58.53; 2, Steien, BRF, :58.65; 3, Landwehr, McF, :58.74; 4, Lohr, Bar, :58.89; 5, Albert-Nelson, PL, :59.07; 6, de Moya-Cotter, Etn, :59.72; 7, Letendre, Bar, 1:00.30; 8, Presny, LWH, 1:00.40.

100 freestyle — 1, O’Driscoll, ME, :52.52; 2, Freeman, McF, :52.71; 3, Reid, ME, :52.96; 4, Bormett, Sto, :53.37; 5, Oosterhof, D, :53.99; 6, Reed, ME, :54.07; 7, Harper, RV, :54.29; 8, Boehning, D, :54.38.

500 freestyle — 1, Erstad, MNG, 5:14.01; 2, Schieldt, Etn, 5:22.99; 3, Miller, Por, 5:25.18; 4, Weaver, McF, 5:26.69; 5, Willis, D, 5:28.54.

200 freestyle relay — 1, Madison Edgewood (O’Driscoll, Vega, Reed, Reid), 1:38.51; 2, DeForest, 1:40.13; 3, Sauk Prairie, 1:41.84; 4, Stoughton, 1:42.20.

100 backstroke — 1, Freeman, McF, :56.26; 2, teDuits, ME, :57.85; 3, Gorski, Etn, :59.14; 4, Sweeney, ME, :59.62; 5, Erstad, MNG, :59.64; 6, Harrington, McF, 1:00.64; 7, Oosterhof, D, 1:00.90.

100 breaststroke — 1, Lohr, Bar, 1:06.07; 2, Landwehr, McF, 1:07.10; 3, Willis, D, 1:07.20; 4, Steien, BRF, 1:07.40; 5, Weaver, McF, 1:07.94; 6, Billmann, McF, 1:09.06; 7, Schmitt, Etn, 1:09.76.

400 freestyle relay — 1, Madison Edgewood (teDuits, Sweeney, Reed, Enz), 3:34.49; 2, DeForest, 3:39.31; 3, McFarland, 3:41.63; 4, Edgerton, 3:42.06; 5, Sauk Prairie, 3:42.62; 6, Baraboo, 3:43.71; 7, Stoughton, 3:44.24; 8, Monroe/New Glarus, 3:45.45.

At Jack Young Middle School, Baraboo.

JEFFERSON SECTIONAL

Team scores — Shorewood 309; Hales Corners Whitnall 289; Greendale 289; Whitefish Bay 277.5; Grafton 245.5; Whitewater 209; New Berlin Eisenhower 158; Jefferson/Cambridge 142; Elkhorn 124; Fort Atkinson 77.5; New Berlin West 66.5; Delavan-Darien/Wisconsin Deaf 51; Cudahy 22; Racine Prairie/St. Catherine’s 20.

Event winners, area state qualifiers

Diving — 1, Smith, HCW, 486.65. 200 medley relay — 1, Shorewood, 1:52.06. 200 freestyle — 1, Zgola, GD, 1:54.63. 200 individual medley — 1, Houwers, WW, 2:06.63. 50 freestyle — 1, Peterson, JC, :24.34. 100 butterfly — 1, Lenz, HCW, :57.94. 100 freestyle — 1, Kuennen, Sho, :53.90; 2, Peterson, JC, :54.21. 500 freestyle — 1, Zgola, GD, 5:12.74. 200 freestyle relay — 1, Whitewater, 1:40.96. 100 backstroke — 1, Harris, WB, :58.66. 100 breaststroke — 1, Houwers, WW, 1:05.87. 400 freestyle relay — 1, Greendale, 3:39.05. At Jefferson.