The Sun Prairie girls swimming team won five individual events and two relays, taking first in seven of 11 swimming events to win the talent-packed WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial sectional with 377.5 points on Saturday.
The Cardinals were followed by defending state champ Middleton with 308 points, Madison Memorial (307) and Madison West (300.5).
Of the six Sun Prairie swimmers who were part of winning events or relays, Cassidy Carey was the only senior. She won the 100 butterfly (56.76 seconds) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay.
Junior Janelle Schulz won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.37) and 200 individual medley (2:06.17) and swam on two winning relays. Junior Sophie Fiske won the 50 freestyle (:23.42) and 100 free (:50.85) and was part of the winning 400 freestyle relay.
Middleton won the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.20). Madison Memorial got victories from Ella DeFever in the 200 free (1:54.08) and Jackie House in the 500 free (5:05.20). And West got wins from Natalie Schick in the 100 backstroke (:55.99) and Rian Wells in diving (400.75 points).
Baraboo sectional
In Division 2, defending state champion Madison Edgewood won eight of 12 events and scored 353 points to win the sectional at Jack Young Middle School. Last year’s state runner-up, McFarland, was second, followed by DeForest and Baraboo.
Edgewood senior Maeve O’Driscoll won the 50 free (:24.13), 100 free (:52.52) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:48.27) and 200 freestyle relay (1:38.51).
Edgewood freshman Izzy Enz won the 100 butterfly (:58.53) and 200 free (1:53.24) and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:38.51) and 200 medley relay.
Sophomore Anna teDuits won the 200 individual medley (2:13.11) and was part of two relay winners, and freshman Natalie Carroll won diving (331.55 points).
Also, McFarland sophomore Mara Freeman won the 100 backstroke (:56.26), Monroe/New Glarus sophomore Morgan Erstad won the 500 freestyle (5:14.01) and Baraboo’s Ella Lohr won the 100 breaststroke (1:06.07).