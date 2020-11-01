WIAA girls swimming: Sectionals arrive this weekend, minus a number of area teams

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s WIAA girls swimming postseason will entertain no Dane County or Big Eight conference presence, and only a very small area contingent.
WIAA sectionals are scheduled for Friday (diving only) and Saturday (swimming only) around the state, with qualifiers moving on to the state meet at Waukesha South High School on Friday, Nov. 13 (Division 2) and Saturday, Nov. 14 (Division 1).
In Division 1, only Beaver Dam (in the Germantown sectional) and Watertown (Waukesha South sectional) will represent area conferences.
In Division 2, only Fort Atkinson and Portage, of the Badger Conference, and River Valley/Richland Center, of the Southern Lakes, will compete in the Whitewater sectional, with diving at Waukesha South.
The Division 2 field shrank when Baraboo, Sauk Prairie and Platteville/Lancaster opted out of the sectional and state meets, due to COVID-19 considerations.
The area schedule:
GIRLS SWIMMING
WIAA SECTIONALS
Saturday’s area, region meets
DIVISION 1
Germantown sectional (12:45 p.m.) — Beaver Dam, Brookfield East, Cedarburg, Chilton co-op, Germantown, Glendale Nicolet; Hartford/Slinger, Mequon Homestead, Menomonee Falls/Sussex Hamilton; Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; Milwaukee Lutheran co-op; West Bend West/East. Diving: 6 p.m. Friday.
Waukesha South sectional (1 p.m.) — Brookfield Central, Hartland Arrowhead, Pewaukee/Oconomowoc; Watertown; Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine; Waukesha South/Mukwonago; Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial; Wauwatosa East; Wauwatosa West; West Allis Central/Hale. Diving: 6 p.m. Friday.
DIVISION 2
Whitewater sectional (11:30 a.m.) — Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor, Delavan-Darien/Wisconsin Deaf; Elkhorn; Fort Atkinson; Portage; River Valley/Richland Center; Whitewater. Note: Baraboo, Platteville/Lancaster and Sauk Prairie opted out. Diving: 6 p.m. Friday at Waukesha South.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!