WIAA girls swimming preview: With Most Madison-area teams sitting out, there's more room at the top

Madison is missing: Due to Public Health Madison Dane County guidelines, the meet could not be held in the University of Wisconsin Natatorium and most Madison-area programs did not compete. That list includes Sun Prairie, led by 2019 quadruple champion Sophie Fiske, a senior who won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and anchored the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Also, Edgewood’s Anna teDuits won the 200 individual medley last year and swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay, but won’t return to defend the titles. Both are University of Wisconsin recruits. The area’s overall presence will be missed: Since 2000, Madison-area teams have taken first or second in at least one of the divisions in every year except 2003, with 17 championships (eight since 2015) and 21 runner-up finishes during that span. Madison Edgewood won’t be back to chase what would have been a sixth consecutive Division 2 team title, and McFarland won't be back after winning four of the last five D2 runner-up trophies.