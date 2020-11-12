WIAA girls swimming preview: With Most Madison-area teams sitting out, there's more room at the top

THE BASICS
What: The 51st annual WIAA state girls swimming and diving championships.
Where: Waukesha South High School.
When: Friday — Division 2 (diving, 1:30 p.m.; swimming, 6 p.m.). Saturday — Division 1 (diving, 10 a.m.; swimming, 2:30 p.m.).
Tickets: A limited number of tickets was made available through participating schools for $11. All Waukesha County COVID-19 safety guidelines must be observed.
Live streaming: Every event in both meets will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a subscription basis ($10.99 per month). Archived streams will be available 72 hours after the meet.
On the Web: Find live results, lane assignments, sectional results and meet history at www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Fall/Girls-Swim-Dive.
Last year: In Division 1, Brookfield East won its first-ever team championship, followed by Hartland Arrowhead. In Division 2, Madison Edgewood captured its fifth consecutive team title, followed by McFarland for the second consecutive year and fourth time in the past five years.
COVID-19 changes: Perhaps more than any other fall sport, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the state girls swimming field. This year, 36 Division 1 programs and 40 Division 2 programs participated in the WIAA postseason; in 2019, the field included 80 programs in Division 1 and 54 in Division 2.
Madison is missing: Due to Public Health Madison Dane County guidelines, the meet could not be held in the University of Wisconsin Natatorium and most Madison-area programs did not compete. That list includes Sun Prairie, led by 2019 quadruple champion Sophie Fiske, a senior who won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and anchored the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Also, Edgewood’s Anna teDuits won the 200 individual medley last year and swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay, but won’t return to defend the titles. Both are University of Wisconsin recruits. The area’s overall presence will be missed: Since 2000, Madison-area teams have taken first or second in at least one of the divisions in every year except 2003, with 17 championships (eight since 2015) and 21 runner-up finishes during that span. Madison Edgewood won’t be back to chase what would have been a sixth consecutive Division 2 team title, and McFarland won't be back after winning four of the last five D2 runner-up trophies.
Area qualifiers: In the postseason, the area’s only Division 1 team entries were Beaver Dam and Watertown; in Division 2, only Fort Atkinson, Portage and River Valley/Richland Center took part. Qualifiers: Division 1, Morgan McGauley, sr., Beaver Dam, 100 freestyle; Division 2, Beverly Harper, jr., River Valley/Richland Center, 50 freestyle; Rubie Kohn, sr., Portage, 100 butterfly; Natalie Weidner, jr., Portage, 500 freestyle.
THE LOWDOWN
INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH
Reilly Tiltmann, sr., Brookfield East: The University of Virginia recruit is seeking a third consecutive title in the Division 1 100-yard backstroke; she also took fourth as a freshman. She enters with the top qualifying time in that event (:53.72) and the 200 freestyle (1:48.64). She also swims on East’s defending champion and state record-holding 200 medley relay crew, which posted the top qualifying mark of 1:41.53.
Abby Carlson, sr., Waukesha South/Mukwonago: A University of Wisconsin recruit, Carlson is the defending champion in the D1 200 freestyle, and enters with the second-best qualifying time (1:49.79) to set up a showdown with Tiltmann and Hartland Arrowhead’s Sydney Stoll that could be the highlight event of the Division 1 meet. Carlson also posted the top qualifying time in the 500 freestyle (4:55.27) and was state runner-up in the event each of the past two seasons.
Sydney Stoll, sr., Hartland Arrowhead: The University of Illinois recruit is the defending champ in the D1 500 freestyle and has the second-best qualifying time (5:00.14), behind Carlson. She also holds the third-best qualifying time in the 200 free (1:51.89).
Lucy Thomas, so., Brookfield East: Won the D1 100 breaststroke as a freshman and enters this year’s meet with the No. 2 qualifying mark (1:03.21), chasing top qualifier Victoria Brostowitz (1:02.43), a sophomore at Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial. Thomas also swims on East’s top-seeded and defending champion 200 medley relay, along with freshman Maggie Wanezek and junior Abby Wanezek.
Malia Francis, jr., Rhinelander: Francis is the returning Division 2 champion and top qualifier in both the 100 backstroke (:55.87 qualifying time) and 100 butterfly (:56.58). She also swam on two top-eight placewinning relay teams.
Ella Houwers, sr., Whitewater: Houwers, a Northern Michigan University recruit, is the two-time returning D2 champion in the 100 breaststroke (and 2017 runner-up). She has the strongest qualifying mark in the event this year (1:06.87). Houwers also took second in the 200 individual medley, but the top qualifier in that event this year is Shorewood junior Amie Barrow (2:10.00).
Bella Smith, sr., and Kamyla Held, jr., Hales Corners Whitnall: Smith won the D2 diving title last year (440.60 points) and enters this year with the top qualifying score (495.55 points). Her teammate, Held, took second last year and fourth in 2018. Five of last year’s top eight finishers return in the event.
TEAMS TO WATCH
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association combined and scored sectional performances to create a “mock meet” forecast of teams to watch. The favorites:
Division 1: Hartland Arrowhead and Brookfield East are both projected to score at least 11 points in all 11 swimming events and diving, showing a championship level of team depth. Based in part on 13 more points in diving, Arrowhead is projected to score 335 points, 12 ahead of Brookfield East. Muskego is projected for third, followed by a close battle between Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial, Waukesha South/Mukwonago and Germantown. Relay meets score double (40 points for first place) and will play a large role in determining team champions. Brookfield East is seeded first in both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, and Arrowhead is seeded first in the 200 freestyle relay.
Division 2: Rhinelander is projected to score at least nine points in all 11 swimming events for a total of 257 points, beating out Shorewood’s 232.5 and Hales Corners Whitnall’s 208. Shorewood is projected to score in 10 of 11 swimming events; Whitnall is projected to reel in 48 points in diving alone, plus points in eight swimming events. In relay events, Greendale is seeded first in the 400 free, Rhinelander in the 200 free and Shorewood in the 200 medley.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!