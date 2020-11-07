WIAA girls swimming: Portage's Rubie Kohn, Natalie Weidner qualify for Division 2 state meet

Elkhorn won the team title with 385 points and three first-place finishes. Whitewater was second, but won five events. River Valley/Richland Center took third, Fort Atkinson fourth and Portage seventh.

Germantown sectional

In a Division 1 sectional, Beaver Dam senior Morgan McGauley qualified for the state meet in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing third in 53.70 seconds.

In Division 1, event winners automatically qualify for state, along with the 16 best combined non-winning performances in each event across all four sectionals.

McGauley also finished seventh in the 50 freestyle (:24.86), just missing a state berth, and anchored the eighth-place 200 freestyle relay with Dejana Seremet, Sarah Grenon and Tessa Jaeckel (1:48.20).

Brookfield East won nine of 12 events and scored 423.5 points to win the 11-team sectional, and Beaver Dam finished last in the 11-team sectional with 70 points.

Waukesha South sectional

In Division 1, Watertown finished last in the 10-team field and seemed unlikely to qualify any swimmers for the state meet. The Goslings got an eighth-place finish from its 400 freestyle relay team of Rae Heier, Maura Prochaska, Hailey Mauel and Katie Johnson (4:11.45).

Hartland Arrowhead won with 421 points and took first place in nine of the 12 events for automatic state berths. Runner-up Waukesha South/Mukwonago earned two first places and finished second as a team, and Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial won one event and took third as a team.

