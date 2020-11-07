WIAA girls swimming: Portage's Rubie Kohn, Natalie Weidner qualify for Division 2 state meet

Portage senior Rubie Kohn and junior Natalie Weidner punched themselves tickets to the WIAA Division 2 state swimming meet by winning individual events during Saturday’s seven-team Whitewater sectional.
Kohn won the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 5.13 seconds, and Weidner won the 500 freestyle in 5:42.81 in the 12-team meet at Whitewater High School.
Kohn led off and Weidner anchored the third-place 400 freestyle relay team (4:13.46), which hopes to be named a state qualifier. Freshmen Maggie Gladem and Addison Fahey also swam on that relay.
In Division 2, event winners automatically qualify for state, along with the 12 best combined non-winning performances in each event across all four Division 2 sectionals.
River Valley/Richland Center junior Beverly Harper won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.75 seconds to earn a berth in the state meet, set for Friday at Waukesha South High School. Harper also took second in the 100 freestyle (:57.53) and anchored the second-place 200 freestyle relay with senior Nicole Liegel, freshman Bobbi DuCharme and sophomore Megan Nachreiner (1:48.62).
The same four swam to third place in the 200 medley relay (2:04.17), and Nachreiner was third in the 500 freestyle (5:55.97) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:08.42).
For Fort Atkinson, junior Lily Belzer took fifth in the 50 free (:27.67) and sixth in the 100 free (1:02.07), and freshman Rebecca Christ was third in the 100 backstroke (1:17.33).
Elkhorn won the team title with 385 points and three first-place finishes. Whitewater was second, but won five events. River Valley/Richland Center took third, Fort Atkinson fourth and Portage seventh.
Germantown sectional
In a Division 1 sectional, Beaver Dam senior Morgan McGauley qualified for the state meet in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing third in 53.70 seconds.
In Division 1, event winners automatically qualify for state, along with the 16 best combined non-winning performances in each event across all four sectionals.
McGauley also finished seventh in the 50 freestyle (:24.86), just missing a state berth, and anchored the eighth-place 200 freestyle relay with Dejana Seremet, Sarah Grenon and Tessa Jaeckel (1:48.20).
Brookfield East won nine of 12 events and scored 423.5 points to win the 11-team sectional, and Beaver Dam finished last in the 11-team sectional with 70 points.
Waukesha South sectional
In Division 1, Watertown finished last in the 10-team field and seemed unlikely to qualify any swimmers for the state meet. The Goslings got an eighth-place finish from its 400 freestyle relay team of Rae Heier, Maura Prochaska, Hailey Mauel and Katie Johnson (4:11.45).
Hartland Arrowhead won with 421 points and took first place in nine of the 12 events for automatic state berths. Runner-up Waukesha South/Mukwonago earned two first places and finished second as a team, and Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial won one event and took third as a team.
