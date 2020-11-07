 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA girls swimming: Portage's Rubie Kohn, Natalie Weidner qualify for Division 2 state meet
0 comments
WIAA GIRLS SWIMMING | AREA SECTIONALS

WIAA girls swimming: Portage's Rubie Kohn, Natalie Weidner qualify for Division 2 state meet

{{featured_button_text}}
Girls swimming photo: Portage senior Rubie Kohn

Portage senior Rubie Kohn takes a breath during the 100-meter butterfly in a dual meet against Watertown on Sept. 29. Kohn is seeded first in Saturday's 100-yard butterfly with a top time of 1 minute, 7.83 seconds.

 SEAN DAVIS/Daily Register

Portage senior Rubie Kohn and junior Natalie Weidner punched themselves tickets to the WIAA Division 2 state swimming meet by winning individual events during Saturday’s seven-team Whitewater sectional.

Kohn won the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 5.13 seconds, and Weidner won the 500 freestyle in 5:42.81 in the 12-team meet at Whitewater High School.

Kohn led off and Weidner anchored the third-place 400 freestyle relay team (4:13.46), which hopes to be named a state qualifier. Freshmen Maggie Gladem and Addison Fahey also swam on that relay.

In Division 2, event winners automatically qualify for state, along with the 12 best combined non-winning performances in each event across all four Division 2 sectionals.

River Valley/Richland Center junior Beverly Harper won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.75 seconds to earn a berth in the state meet, set for Friday at Waukesha South High School. Harper also took second in the 100 freestyle (:57.53) and anchored the second-place 200 freestyle relay with senior Nicole Liegel, freshman Bobbi DuCharme and sophomore Megan Nachreiner (1:48.62).

The same four swam to third place in the 200 medley relay (2:04.17), and Nachreiner was third in the 500 freestyle (5:55.97) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:08.42).

For Fort Atkinson, junior Lily Belzer took fifth in the 50 free (:27.67) and sixth in the 100 free (1:02.07), and freshman Rebecca Christ was third in the 100 backstroke (1:17.33).

Elkhorn won the team title with 385 points and three first-place finishes. Whitewater was second, but won five events. River Valley/Richland Center took third, Fort Atkinson fourth and Portage seventh.

Germantown sectional

In a Division 1 sectional, Beaver Dam senior Morgan McGauley qualified for the state meet in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing third in 53.70 seconds.

In Division 1, event winners automatically qualify for state, along with the 16 best combined non-winning performances in each event across all four sectionals.

McGauley also finished seventh in the 50 freestyle (:24.86), just missing a state berth, and anchored the eighth-place 200 freestyle relay with Dejana Seremet, Sarah Grenon and Tessa Jaeckel (1:48.20).

Brookfield East won nine of 12 events and scored 423.5 points to win the 11-team sectional, and Beaver Dam finished last in the 11-team sectional with 70 points.

Waukesha South sectional

In Division 1, Watertown finished last in the 10-team field and seemed unlikely to qualify any swimmers for the state meet. The Goslings got an eighth-place finish from its 400 freestyle relay team of Rae Heier, Maura Prochaska, Hailey Mauel and Katie Johnson (4:11.45).

Hartland Arrowhead won with 421 points and took first place in nine of the 12 events for automatic state berths. Runner-up Waukesha South/Mukwonago earned two first places and finished second as a team, and Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial won one event and took third as a team.

WIAA GIRLS SWIMMING | AREA SECTIONAL RESULTS

WIAA SECTIONALS

(Note: The winner of each event automatically advances to the state meet. Also advancing are the top 18 (Division 1) or top 12 (Division 2) non-winning performances in each event, determined by comparing all sectional results for that division.)

DIVISION 1

GERMANTOWN SECTIONAL

Team scores: Brookfield East 423.5; Germantown 306; Cedarburg 270; Menomonee Falls/Sussex Hamilton 251; West Bend West/East 198; Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 161; Hartford/Slinger 156; Mequon Homestead 146; Chilton co-op 124.5; Glendale Nicolet 111; Beaver Dam 70.

200-yard medley relay: 1, Brookfield East, 1:41.53 (M. Wanezek, Thomas, Rei. Tiltmann, A. Wanezek). 200 freestyle: 1, Rei. Tiltmann, BE, 1:48.64. 200 individual medley: 1, Thomas, BE, 2:05.04. 50 freestyle: 1, A. Wanezek, BE, 23.18. 100 butterfly: 1, Johnson, MF/SH, 56.00. 100 freestyle: 1, A. Wanezek, BE, 50.5; 3, McGauley, BD, 53.7. 500 freestyle: 1, Drabot, CB, 5:00.67. 200 freestyle relay: 1, Brookfield East, 1:38.28 (Thomas, Olen, Gregg, Ree. Tiltmann). 100 backstroke: 1, Rei. Tiltmann, BE, 53.72. 100 breaststroke: 1, Thomas, BE, 1:03.21. 400 freestyle relay: 1, Brookfield East, 3:25.71 (A. Wanezek, M. Wanezek, Ree. Tiltmann, Rei Tiltmann). At Germantown HS.

WAUKESHA SOUTH SECTIONAL

Team scores: Hartland Arrowhead 421; Waukesha South/Mukwonago 324; Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial 309; Brookfield Central 300; Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine 230; Pewaukee/Oconomowoc 167; Wauwatosa East 147; Wauwatosa West 121; West Allis Central/Hale 66; Watertown 64.

200-yard medley relay: 1, Arrowhead, 1:44.11 (Tierney, DeVillers, C. Stoll, Lucyshyn). 200 freestyle: 1, Carlson, WSM, 1:49.79. 200 individual medley: 1, C. Stoll, A, 2:03.12. 50 freestyle: 1, Smith, A, 23.43. 100 butterfly: 1, C. Stoll, A, 55.15. 100 freestyle: 1, Smith, A, 50.74. 500 freestyle: 1, Carlson, WSM, 4:55.27. 200 freestyle relay: 1, Arrowhead, 1:36.51 (Smith, Lucyshyn, Zietlow, S. Stoll). 100 backstroke: 1, Tierney, A, 55.86. 100 breaststroke: 1, Brostowitz, WWCM, 1:02.43. 400 freestyle relay: 1, Arrowhead, 3:27.36 (S. Stoll, Smith, Zietlow, C. Stoll). At Waukesha South HS.

DIVISION 2

WHITEWATER SECTIONAL

Team scores: Elkhorn 385; Whitewater 282; River Valley/Richland Center 262; Fort Atkinson 235; Delavan-Darien/Wisconsin Deaf 219; Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor 169; Portage 161.

200-yard medley relay: 1, Whitewater, 1:56.17 (Fanshaw, Houwers, Foucault, Krebs); 3, River Valley/Richland Center (DuCharme, Harper, Nachreiner, Liegel). 200 freestyle: 1, Balboni, E, 2:02.77. 200 individual medley: 1, Houwers, W, 2:10.57; 3, Weidner, P, 2:28.94. 50 freestyle: 1, Harper, R, :25.75. 100 butterfly: 1, Kohn, P, 1:05.13. 100 freestyle: 1, Person, D, :57.11; 2, Harper, R, :57.53. 500 freestyle: 1, Weidner, P, 5:42.81; 3, Nachreiner, R, 5:55.97. 200 freestyle relay: 1, Elkhorn Area, 1:43.91 (Moore, Weinstock, Balboni, Turk); 2, River Valley/Richland Center, 1:48.62 (Liegel, DuCharme, Nachreiner, Harper). 100 backstroke: 1, Foucault, W, 1:01.36. 100 breaststroke: 1, Houwers, W, 1:06.87; 3, Christ, F, 1:17.33. 400 freestyle relay: 1, Whitewater, 3:52.47 (Foucault, Krebs, Fanshaw, Houwers); 3, Portage, 4:13.46 (Kohn, Gladem, Fahey, Weidner). At Whitewater HS.

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics