WIAA Division 1 state swimming: Sun Prairie starts late, closes strong for first title

Sun Prairie senior Ben Wiegand won the 100-yard freestyle; was part of the record-setting 200 freestyle relay and the second-place 400 freestyle relay that wrapped up the team title; and finished second in the 50 freestyle in which he and winner Emilio Perez of the Greenfield co-op each broke the state-record time.

“I’m really proud of these guys,” said Wiegand, a University of Wisconsin commit. “We’ve been swimming together forever. My freshman year and my sophomore year, we never thought this was possible. To be standing here right now, it’s a little surreal.”

Middleton sophomore Nick Chirafisi was the other area individual champion, winning the 200 freestyle. Chirafisi entered as the top seed and claimed the event in 1 minute, 39.83 seconds. He also finished fifth in the 500 freestyle.

“I came in with a mindset to do my best,” said Chirafisi, whose school also faced the Dane County health restrictions. “I just put on my cap and goggles and did what I’ve trained for. Practice has been a lot harder (this season). I haven’t been able to get much time in the pool. So, when I do, I work as hard as I can. It’s been a very different year for Middleton.”