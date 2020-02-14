WIAA boys swimming: Sun Prairie's Ben Wiegand, a future Badger, is setting a speedy pace

The 50-yard freestyle is about two things: Speed and more speed.
From the jump off the blocks through the turn and the final touch, water is sent flying from powerful spanning strokes.
Ben Wiegand, a junior at Sun Prairie, has that speed. In fact, he has the top speed in the state, and potentially the top speed ever by a Wisconsin high schooler.
His best 50 freestyle time, 20.12 seconds, ranks as the best in the state this season. It also ranks .79 seconds better than his mark from last year, which earned him a sixth-place finish … and .64 seconds better than last year’s state champion, William Hayon of Sheboygan North … and .32 seconds better than the state-meet record of :20.44 set by Sauk Prairie’s Matt Friede in 2010.
And now is the time to taper times even faster. Wiegand and his Cardinals —listed as second in the state team rankings by WISCA.net — will head to Middleton at 11:15 a.m. Saturday for a WIAA Division 1 sectional meet. The state meet is set for Saturday, Feb. 22, at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
It’s no surprise that in December, Wiegand committed to the Wisconsin men’s swimming program. His speeds this year line up with his future teammates: The future Badger would have the second-fastest mark on this year’s team, just .04 seconds behind Griffin Back.
Wiegand credits his improved quickness to his sprinting coach, Chris Richard.
“We work on starts, turns and half-pool sprints,” Wiegand said. “The little time drops I’m making aren’t really from speed, necessarily. It’s from quicker starts, utilizing the power in my stroke and the faster turns.”
Sun Prairie coach Joel Coyne acknowledged that Wiegand can keep shaving off time by putting together “complete efforts.”
“If he could put all those little things together, that’s where we start to get it,” Coyne said.
In the Big Eight, every night is a chance to prove something with the top teams in the state atop the conference.
Madison West has won the last two state championships, while Middleton has finished second each of the last two years and Madison Memorial is always competitive. Middleton is ranked third in the state entering the sectional, West is fifth, Verona/Mount Horeb is 11th and Memorial is 12th. Of course, all five teams are jammed into the same 11-team sectional.
That sort of competition fuels Wiegand and the rest of the Cardinals.
“I always look forward to matching up with some of the guys I’ve met on other teams,” Wiegand said. “It’s friendly competition. They push me and I know we push them.”
Saturday, Sun Prairie placed second in the Big Eight Conference meet, edged out by Middleton.
Wiegand won the 50 free (:20.26) and the 100 breaststroke (:57.80), and anchored the 200 freestyle relay that took first (1:24.55). He also holds the season’s top mark in the state for the 100 breaststroke (:57.19).
However, the future Badger isn’t big on personal accolades. He’s all about the team. In his preseason meeting with Coyne, his goals were to win state — not in the 50 freestyle or the 100 breaststroke, but as a team. Sun Prairie has never finished first or second as a team at state.
“He has set a standard of excellence for himself and for the teammates around him. He is still very much always for the team,” Coyne said.
The best way to help the team right now? Swim fast and lead by example. Coyne knows that will take Wiegand far.
“With his trajectory, we don’t know where his ceiling is. It’s going to be fast. It’s going to be remarkable.”