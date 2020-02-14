WIAA boys swimming: Sun Prairie's Ben Wiegand, a future Badger, is setting a speedy pace

The 50-yard freestyle is about two things: Speed and more speed.

From the jump off the blocks through the turn and the final touch, water is sent flying from powerful spanning strokes.

Ben Wiegand, a junior at Sun Prairie, has that speed. In fact, he has the top speed in the state, and potentially the top speed ever by a Wisconsin high schooler.

His best 50 freestyle time, 20.12 seconds, ranks as the best in the state this season. It also ranks .79 seconds better than his mark from last year, which earned him a sixth-place finish … and .64 seconds better than last year’s state champion, William Hayon of Sheboygan North … and .32 seconds better than the state-meet record of :20.44 set by Sauk Prairie’s Matt Friede in 2010.

And now is the time to taper times even faster. Wiegand and his Cardinals —listed as second in the state team rankings by WISCA.net — will head to Middleton at 11:15 a.m. Saturday for a WIAA Division 1 sectional meet. The state meet is set for Saturday, Feb. 22, at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.