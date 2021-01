WIAA boys swimming sectionals: Sauk Prairie battles to first sectional title in program history

Madison Edgewood won half of the 12 events, but the Sauk Prairie boys swimming team came out on top of the team scoring race in the half of Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Baraboo/Fort Atkinson sectional held at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.

Sauk Prairie won five events, including one relay, and totaled 372 points to win the first sectional championship in program history. Monona Grove won only one event but took second in the team race with 307 points, Edgewood was third in the five-team meet with 283 points.

The rest of the sectional was held concurrently at Fort Atkinson, with McFarland leading the way but coming in fourth overall with 256 points.

Sauk junior Matthew Loy won the 50-yard freestyle (21.93 seconds) and the 100 free (:48.67), and he anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay crew (1:31.67). The Eagles took fourth in the event at state last year.

Sophomore Sam King won the 100 breaststroke (:58.25) after taking fifth at state last year, breaking an 11-year-old school record. He also swam on Sauk’s winning relay. Senior Zach Guentherman won the 200 individual medley (2:05.43).

Monona Grove’s lone champion was junior Cameron Tejeda, winner of the 100 butterfly (:50.46). He took fifth in the event at state last year.