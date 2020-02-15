WIAA boys swimming: James Werwie, Ben Wiegand lead Sun Prairie to historic sectional title

Fifth-ranked Madison West, which has won the last two Division 1 state titles, was runner-up with 341.5 points. Big Eight meet champion and third-ranked Middleton finished third (334) and Verona/Mount Horeb was fourth (276) in the 11-team meet.

“We were trying to win the sectional, but we were more focused on the state meet next weekend,” Werwie said. “It’s really nice to win this meet. It is a big confidence booster for us, in my opinion.

"We beat Middleton at the Marquette Invitational (earlier this season), but we haven’t beaten them since. So, it was like we proved that we are still one of the fastest teams in the state.”

Wiegand won the 50 freestyle in 20.37 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in a personal-best :57.02, which also was a pool record and school record.

“It means a lot,” Wiegand said about winning the sectional. “But I feel as much as this means, I think we are moving on to state. That is our next goal. This team has come really far in the years I’ve been here, and even in the past 10 years. It’s really cool to see that the success is starting to come.”