The 2020 WIAA boys swimming and diving meet in February will remain at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium, WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski said Friday.
The new Nicholas Recreation Center at UW (the previous Southeast Recreational Facility or SERF) remains under construction.
UW recently announced in a release that construction and weather challenges have delayed the opening of the Nicholas Recreation Center.
It had been expected to open in January, 2020. But now it is not expected to open prior to the latter part of 2020.
“Issues related to the pool tank, interior support structures, fire suppression and utilities coordination are impacting the construction timeline and the facility’s east facade must remain open until several of these issues are resolved,” according to the UW release. “Without full enclosure, HVAC systems cannot be initiated, resulting in the delayed installation of interior surfaces such as wood and rubber flooring in gymnasiums and fitness spaces, respectively.”
Flooding in Madison in 2018 and record-setting low temperatures in February, 2019, delayed the project.
Shafranski is the meet manager for the 50th annual WIAA girls swimming and diving meet scheduled for today and Saturday at the UW Natatorium.