Why Abby Utter was 'excited' to return to Middleton girls swimming team, help Cardinals to sectional title

MILTON — Abby Utter played a critical role in the Middleton girls swim and dive team’s WIAA Division 1 sectional victory.
The senior wasn’t sure she’d get the chance to compete with the Cardinals after suffering a broken collarbone in a rollover car accident in which she was a passenger.
Utter, who was sidelined for four weeks, posted a runner-up finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.39 seconds Saturday. She also swam the anchor leg of the 200 freestyle relay that earned a runner-up finish in 1:37.62.
“It was exciting to swim and get some good results,” said Utter, who was fifth in the 50 freestyle in :24.37. “It was great that our team came together and that I could be part of the team again.”
The Cardinals won four of 12 events to claim the sectional title. Middleton collected 380 points, 34.5 points better than second-place Madison West. Madison Memorial was third.
The top finisher in each race automatically qualifies for the state meet at Waukesha South Natatorium, which will be held Friday for Division 2 and Saturday for Division 1. The remainder of the state meet field is set by sectional times.
Cardinals junior Natalie Charles won the 200 individual medley in 2:07.14 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.42. Middleton’s Lily Mair won the 100 backstroke in :58.79, and fellow sophomore Kaitlin Haag claimed a victory in the 500 freestyle in 5:03.27.
“I think we’re going to be in a good spot at state,” first-year Middleton coach R.J. Lieferman said. “We’ll try not to think too hard about where we place. We want to think about how we can make the girls faster next week.”
It has been a trying season for Lieferman, who took over in late July. He said repairs kept the Cardinals from practicing in their pool for more than three weeks. The team then mourned the deaths of Middleton seniors Evan Kratochwill and Jack Miller, and Madison West senior Simon Bilessi, who were killed in a car accident on Oct. 2.
“It was a really tough year for a lot of our girls,” said Lieferman, a Middleton High School graduate.
The Cardinals, who finished runners-up at the alternate season state meet in the spring, are trying to win their first state title since claiming three straight from 2016-18.
Madison Memorial freshman Jillian Holler won the 50 freestyle in :23.99 and 100 freestyle in :51.72. Holler also joined seniors Libit Schutz, Lauren Slattery and Claudia Carsonswam in winning the 200 medley relay in 1.46.78.
Carson, who entered the season ranked 45th in the state by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association in the butterfly among seniors, swam to a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly in :55.30.
Madison West senior Rian Wells collected a victory in the diving competition ahead of Verona/Mount Horeb sophomore Annika Rufenacht, 482.5 to 443 points.
Regents senior Bella Granetzke, who earned Big Eight Conference swimmer of the year accolades, won the 200 freestyle in 1:52.50.
Granetzke swam the first leg in West relay victories in the 200 freestyle (1:37.49) and 400 freestyle (3:32.71). Junior Ellen Osthelder also competed on both relays.
West coach Amanda Ellmaker said Granetzke spent time training in the YMCA pool during the COVID-19 pandemic, doing all she could without a coach’s guidance.
“Seeing her come into this season swimming best times, not missing a beat and doing really well is pretty awesome,” said Ellmaker, who’s been the coach at West for five seasons.
Ellmaker also is satisfied to see Granetzke and seniors Evy Laursen and Quinn Weygandt end their high school careers at state. The three also went to state during their freshman and sophomore seasons.
Ellmaker said she’s thrilled the Regents had a strong effort, especially considering they didn’t participate during the alternate season.
“If anything taught us from last year, it’s to be grateful for what we’ve got,” Ellmaker said. “We’re back together and doing what we love. Watching all the other teams compete was tough.”
