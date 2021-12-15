What's driving Madison Memorial diver and Minnesota commit Drew Bennett? The quest for perfection

Bennett pulled double duty at the 2020 state tournament. He finished second in diving, stuck around for photos and hustled to the pool to swim the third leg of Memorial’s 200 medley relay.

“That day was probably one of the most chaotic of my life,” Bennett said. “It was the same day as TWIRP (dance) for high school, so I was running around that day but it was really fun.”

In the lead-up to 2020 state, Bennett collected 577.65 points to win the Middleton sectional. His score was 91 points better than the 2019 state champion and 14 points higher than the Division 1 state record.

A former diver and trampolinist, Locher said Bennett’s work ethic is one of the best that she’s seen among high school athletes.

“He’s the first one in the pool at every single practice and he’s the last one to leave,” said Locher, who is a physical education teacher at Kromrey Middle School in Middleton.

“Drew is the absolute version of a perfectionistic kid but in the most positive way. He’s always striving to better himself and to be the best he can. He is so kind to everybody else, and he’s always helping and motivating everybody.”