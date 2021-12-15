What's driving Madison Memorial diver and Minnesota commit Drew Bennett? The quest for perfection

It’s tough for Madison Memorial’s Drew Bennett not to look too far ahead with his diving endeavors.
There’s a lot to look forward to and lofty expectations for the senior, who is back to diving five days each week.
But right now the focus is on making the most of his final season of high school diving after not getting to compete for a year.
The Madison native’s junior year was scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic when the Madison Metropolitan School District decided to shut down all winter sports competition last season.
“I was frustrated with not competing, but it was so out of my control,” Bennett said.
Bennett, who claimed silver in the 2020 WIAA Division 1 state meet, one year after he finished third as a freshman, is a self-proclaimed perfectionist.
So while he couldn’t compete in a varsity pool, he consistently participated in online workouts that Spartans swimming coach Paul Eckerle organized through Zoom. Besides the cardio training, Bennett did abdominal workouts to stay in shape.
He didn’t miss a beat in training two times each week with his club team at Milwaukee-based Schroeder Athletics. While dry-land conditioning was limited during the pandemic, Bennett drove to Milwaukee to work on 1- and 3-meter diving platforms at Schroeder.
“I don’t like to be bad at the things that I do," he said. "And it’s not like I’m just swimming to do it, but I don’t want to quit, either.”
While he kept training and, waiting for his eventual return to the pool, Jan Lanser, a West Bend East diver who competes for West Bend East/West, won the 2021 diving title in February with a score of 562.05 points. It was 1.3 points behind the state tournament record set by Racine Park’s Andrew Suchla in 2013.
Bennett began swimming, and eventually diving, as a 9-year-old with the Parkcrest club through the All-City Swim & Dive League.
As a middle schooler, he developed a knack for tumbling and round off back handsprings during gymnastics lessons at Madtown Twisters.
He played baseball for many years with his brother, TJ Bennett, but diving became Drew Bennett’s passion.
“It’s satisfying to watch myself do really good dives and jump off of some springboard and have zero splash. That’s the goal, obviously,” said Bennett, who regularly analyzes videos of his dives.
“Everything about diving is so intriguing, the grace of some dives and people wanting to watch what I do.”
State high school divers are expected to prepare 11 dives for three rounds of competition at an event.
There are five dive categories that judges look at in the score-based event — front, back, inward, reverse and twist. Athletes attempt to reach the finals as eliminations are made in preliminary and semifinal rounds.
Bennett, who will compete collegiately at Minnesota next year, strategizes and works off a NCAA Division I diving list. His goal has been to compile a full 2½ list, which includes front 2½ pike, reverse 2½ tuck and back 2½ tuck dives.
He’s not just a diver.
Bennett also swims, typically in the 200-yard medley relay and 100 butterfly. He’s also a good sprint freestyle swimmer.
Eckerle and Memorial dive coach Cyndie Locher — who instructs divers from Madison Edgewood, Madison West, Madison Memorial, Monona Grove and Middleton — monitor the team schedule to determine how best to utilize Bennett’s talents. WIAA officials only allow athletes to take part in 15 invites or dual meets during the regular season.
“It’s a tough thing to swim and dive because they’re both very demanding with the amount of time you have to put into them,” said Eckerle, whose program had another athlete who competed in both disciplines for three seasons in 2021 graduate Jack Bell.
“We try to balance out the two as much as possible, and get him as much swim work as we can each week. [Bennett’s] a good swimmer, but he’s a fantastic diver.”
Bennett pulled double duty at the 2020 state tournament. He finished second in diving, stuck around for photos and hustled to the pool to swim the third leg of Memorial’s 200 medley relay.
“That day was probably one of the most chaotic of my life,” Bennett said. “It was the same day as TWIRP (dance) for high school, so I was running around that day but it was really fun.”
In the lead-up to 2020 state, Bennett collected 577.65 points to win the Middleton sectional. His score was 91 points better than the 2019 state champion and 14 points higher than the Division 1 state record.
A former diver and trampolinist, Locher said Bennett’s work ethic is one of the best that she’s seen among high school athletes.
“He’s the first one in the pool at every single practice and he’s the last one to leave,” said Locher, who is a physical education teacher at Kromrey Middle School in Middleton.
“Drew is the absolute version of a perfectionistic kid but in the most positive way. He’s always striving to better himself and to be the best he can. He is so kind to everybody else, and he’s always helping and motivating everybody.”
That work ethic has paid off with an opportunity to compete in college. He picked the Gophers over interest from the University of Wisconsin because he wanted to compete and live somewhere new.
“I just wanted to explore a brand new city where I haven’t lived my whole life,” he said.
The 17-year-old has aspirations beyond the collegiate pool — national and international levels.
Bennett is working toward a third shot at participating in the USA Diving Junior National Championships in 2022. He was a semifinalist last summer at junior nationals in Indianapolis.
“To be able to have the opportunity to one of those divers, that’s one of the things that keeps me going,” he said.
“I’ve wanted to go to the Olympics for years. It seems out of reach until I feel like I start practicing consistently, but that would be one of the coolest things ever.”
Boys swimming preview: 10 swimmers and divers you don't want to miss this season
Colin Senke, sr., Madison Edgewood
The University of Wisconsin commit won the 100-yard butterfly (:50.19) and the 100 backstroke (:49.28) at last season’s WIAA Division 2 State Championship meet. He is the seventh-ranked swimmer in the state and 627th nationally for the class of 2022. Davis Petersen (freestyle) and Silas Leuthner (breaststroke) are other key seniors to watch for Edgewood. Both placed top 10 at state in their respective events to help the team finish third out of 28 schools.
Finnley Conklin, fr., Madison Edgewood
A native of Oregon, Wisconsin, Conklin arrives at the high school level with personal bests of :21.93 in the 50 freestyle and :57.34 in the 100 breaststroke. If he had been old enough to compete in high school at state last season, that freestyle time would have placed him fifth overall, while his breaststroke time would have been 0.04 seconds shy of gold. It points to Conklin being one of the notable freshman swimmers in Wisconsin.
Drew Bennett, sr., Madison Memorial
Prior to losing his junior season to COVID-19 restrictions along with other competitors at Madison schools, Bennett placed second (524.65) behind since-graduated Milwaukee Marquette's Michael Konle in diving at the Division 1 state meet in 2020. Bennet finished fourth in 2019.
Abram Mueller, so., Madison West
With Madison public schools not participating last season due to COVID-19, Mueller enters his first high school season ranked second in the state and 73rd nationally for the class of 2024. He specializes in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley, and placed top five in both events at the 2021 Wisconsin 13 & Over Long Course State Championships at Pleasant Prairie RecPlex Aquatic Center. He swam a 1:07.55 in the breast and 2:12.28 in the IM that day.
Atticus Nordmeyer, jr., Madison West
Also a specialist in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, Nordmeyer was swimming times faster than school records during practice sessions, according to coach Jack Englehardt. He finished fifth at the Division 1 state meet’s 100 breaststroke as a freshman in February 2020 (:58.54), and returns to high school competition ranked fifth in the state and 170th nationally for the class of 2023.
Ansel Kreft, sr., McFarland
Kreft placed sixth at Division 2 state in the 100 butterfly (:52.25) and ninth in the 100 backstroke (:55.64) to help McFarland finish 10th out of 28 teams. He begins the season ranked 71st amongst state swimmers in the senior class.
Nick Chirafisi, jr., Middleton
As a sophomore, Chirafisi won the 200 freestyle (1:39.83) and placed fifth in the 500 freestyle (4:41.17) to help Middleton finish 10th at the Division 1 state meet. He is ranked as the fourth-best class of 2023 swimmer in Wisconsin and 157th nationally. Fellow junior Jack Madoch (eighth in state, 282nd nationally) is Middleton’s other key freestyle specialist. He placed eighth in the 100 freestyle (:46.96) at states.
Spencer Stluka, so., Oregon
Stluka set the school record in the 50 freestyle as a freshman, and he qualified for state in that event plus the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay. He is ranked eighth in the state and 442nd nationally for the class of 2024. Senior David Stevenson (15th at state in 100 breaststroke) and junior Josh Weber, both also members of that state qualifying relay team, are also important pieces back for the Panthers.
Ethan Braatz, sr., Sun Prairie
Braatz will be the top returning swimmer for the defending Division 1 state champions Cardinals. He finished seventh in both the 50 freestyle (:21.10) and the 100 freestyle (:46.85), plus swam for Sun Prairie's winning 200 freestyle relay team, and the second-place 400 freestyle relay team. He is ranked 10th in the state and 881st nationally in his class. Senior teammate Jonathan Schluesche, ranked 22nd in the state amongst seniors, is another other key returnee for the Cardinals.
Oscar Best, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb
The senior finished third in the 100 butterfly (:49.89) and ninth in the 50 freestyle (:21.26) at last season’s Division 1 state meet, helping Verona/Mount Horeb place seventh out of 34 schools. Best is the eighth-ranked swimmer for his class in Wisconsin and 759th nationally. Fellow senior Nate Rozeboom, a UW-Milwaukee commit, is another top returning swimmer. He placed fourth at states in the 100 breaststroke (:58.13).