What's driving Madison Memorial diver and Minnesota commit Drew Bennett? The quest for perfection
alert
What's driving Madison Memorial diver and Minnesota commit Drew Bennett? The quest for perfection

It’s tough for Madison Memorial’s Drew Bennett not to look too far ahead with his diving endeavors.

There’s a lot to look forward to and lofty expectations for the senior, who is back to diving five days each week.

But right now the focus is on making the most of his final season of high school diving after not getting to compete for a year.

The Madison native’s junior year was scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic when the Madison Metropolitan School District decided to shut down all winter sports competition last season.

“I was frustrated with not competing, but it was so out of my control,” Bennett said.

Bennett, who claimed silver in the 2020 WIAA Division 1 state meet, one year after he finished third as a freshman, is a self-proclaimed perfectionist.

So while he couldn’t compete in a varsity pool, he consistently participated in online workouts that Spartans swimming coach Paul Eckerle organized through Zoom. Besides the cardio training, Bennett did abdominal workouts to stay in shape.

He didn’t miss a beat in training two times each week with his club team at Milwaukee-based Schroeder Athletics. While dry-land conditioning was limited during the pandemic, Bennett drove to Milwaukee to work on 1- and 3-meter diving platforms at Schroeder.

“I don’t like to be bad at the things that I do," he said. "And it’s not like I’m just swimming to do it, but I don’t want to quit, either.”

While he kept training and, waiting for his eventual return to the pool, Jan Lanser, a West Bend East diver who competes for West Bend East/West, won the 2021 diving title in February with a score of 562.05 points. It was 1.3 points behind the state tournament record set by Racine Park’s Andrew Suchla in 2013.

Bennett began swimming, and eventually diving, as a 9-year-old with the Parkcrest club through the All-City Swim & Dive League.

As a middle schooler, he developed a knack for tumbling and round off back handsprings during gymnastics lessons at Madtown Twisters.

He played baseball for many years with his brother, TJ Bennett, but diving became Drew Bennett’s passion.

“It’s satisfying to watch myself do really good dives and jump off of some springboard and have zero splash. That’s the goal, obviously,” said Bennett, who regularly analyzes videos of his dives.

“Everything about diving is so intriguing, the grace of some dives and people wanting to watch what I do.”

State high school divers are expected to prepare 11 dives for three rounds of competition at an event.

There are five dive categories that judges look at in the score-based event — front, back, inward, reverse and twist. Athletes attempt to reach the finals as eliminations are made in preliminary and semifinal rounds.

Bennett, who will compete collegiately at Minnesota next year, strategizes and works off a NCAA Division I diving list. His goal has been to compile a full 2½ list, which includes front 2½ pike, reverse 2½ tuck and back 2½ tuck dives.

He’s not just a diver.

Bennett also swims, typically in the 200-yard medley relay and 100 butterfly. He’s also a good sprint freestyle swimmer.

Eckerle and Memorial dive coach Cyndie Locher — who instructs divers from Madison Edgewood, Madison West, Madison Memorial, Monona Grove and Middleton — monitor the team schedule to determine how best to utilize Bennett’s talents. WIAA officials only allow athletes to take part in 15 invites or dual meets during the regular season.

“It’s a tough thing to swim and dive because they’re both very demanding with the amount of time you have to put into them,” said Eckerle, whose program had another athlete who competed in both disciplines for three seasons in 2021 graduate Jack Bell.

“We try to balance out the two as much as possible, and get him as much swim work as we can each week. [Bennett’s] a good swimmer, but he’s a fantastic diver.”

Bennett pulled double duty at the 2020 state tournament. He finished second in diving, stuck around for photos and hustled to the pool to swim the third leg of Memorial’s 200 medley relay.

bennett photo 12-13

Madison Memorial's Drew Bennett, center.

“That day was probably one of the most chaotic of my life,” Bennett said. “It was the same day as TWIRP (dance) for high school, so I was running around that day but it was really fun.”

In the lead-up to 2020 state, Bennett collected 577.65 points to win the Middleton sectional. His score was 91 points better than the 2019 state champion and 14 points higher than the Division 1 state record.

A former diver and trampolinist, Locher said Bennett’s work ethic is one of the best that she’s seen among high school athletes.

“He’s the first one in the pool at every single practice and he’s the last one to leave,” said Locher, who is a physical education teacher at Kromrey Middle School in Middleton.

“Drew is the absolute version of a perfectionistic kid but in the most positive way. He’s always striving to better himself and to be the best he can. He is so kind to everybody else, and he’s always helping and motivating everybody.”

That work ethic has paid off with an opportunity to compete in college. He picked the Gophers over interest from the University of Wisconsin because he wanted to compete and live somewhere new.

“I just wanted to explore a brand new city where I haven’t lived my whole life,” he said.

The 17-year-old has aspirations beyond the collegiate pool — national and international levels. 

Bennett is working toward a third shot at participating in the USA Diving Junior National Championships in 2022. He was a semifinalist last summer at junior nationals in Indianapolis.

“To be able to have the opportunity to one of those divers, that’s one of the things that keeps me going,” he said.

“I’ve wanted to go to the Olympics for years. It seems out of reach until I feel like I start practicing consistently, but that would be one of the coolest things ever.”

