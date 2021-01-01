Verona/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger, area teams facing very different boys swimming season

Verona/Mount Horeb boys swimming coach Bill Wuerger entered the season brimming with optimism about his team’s potential lineup.
And he was eager for people to see Verona High School’s new pool.
“We have some very strong swimmers coming back,” Wuerger said. “We had high hopes within the (Big Eight) conference and the state because we thought this would be one of the stronger teams we’ve had in the last 20 years.”
But Wuerger, in his 21st year as coach, realized this swimming and diving season would be different from any other he’d experienced due to the specter of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the health guidelines from Public Health Madison & Dane County in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Big Eight competitions wouldn’t be held. Phrases such as "small-group practices" and "virtual meets" arose during a changing landscape for the team, which just last week received news that Verona approved its winter sports teams for competitions outside Dane County starting in January.
The restrictions, with limits on gathering numbers, initially meant Wuerger’s team of 25 competitors — including 17 athletes from Verona and eight from Mount Horeb — started with virtual coaching only.
That then changed recently to small-group practices after the county’s new health order in mid-December. The team — led by junior Oscar Best (third in the 100-yard butterfly at the WIAA Division 1 state meet last season) and seniors Ben Wellnitz and Conner Arneson — was divided into two groups of eight and one of nine for swimming practices and workouts in the new weight room, where they are socially distanced.
“We are fortunate we can actually start our season when some of the 'higher-risk' sports can’t scrimmage against each other,” Wuerger said.
Verona’s new eight-lane pool at the new high school could be used for those practices, as could the pool at the old high school building.
But Wuerger knew the new pool wouldn’t be the site of meets (unless the county’s guidelines changed dramatically). And that disappointed him.
“It’s wonderful,” Wuerger said of the pool, which features ample deck space and bleacher and balcony seating. “Spectators are going to love it. The swimmers will love the extra space. It’s a beautiful pool. It’s just a shame we can’t have more than 10 people in there at a time right now.”
Wuerger said he had been in contact with Middleton coach Danny Lynam and Sun Prairie coach Joel Coyne about potentially scheduling virtual meets.
Verona and Middleton have scheduled a virtual meet starting Jan. 8 in which the teams will swim at their own pools and the coaches then will exchange times and figure out results.
Officials have been hired and the times will count in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association rankings and can be used for All-State and All-American recognition, Wuerger said.
Under current health guidelines, the virtual event at each school must be divided into separate segments because the teams must remain in their small groups to compete.
After the first group has finished, then the second group can enter, and so on. Since Middleton has a larger team than Verona/Mount Horeb, Wuerger said Middleton likely will swim over two days and the coaches will exchange times and compile results Jan. 9.
Middleton athletic director Jamie Sims said last week the Cardinals’ gymnastics and boys swimming and diving teams had started and were following the county’s health guidance and working in small cohorted groups in practices. Middleton won the Division 1 state boys swimming and diving championship last season.
After the new county health order, Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee said the Cardinals would return to small cohort practice groups, including a Dec. 21 start for boys swimming (third at the Division 1 state meet last season). However, Sun Prairie in-person competitions remained suspended through Jan. 22.
Wuerger, whose team was eighth at state last season, had been holding out hope his team might be permitted to swim outside the county when he was informed Dec. 23 that would be the case.
He wasn’t certain how many other teams would have open dates for competition at this point. But he said, “At the very least, we’ll be able to compete at sectionals.”
As of Wednesday, he said the Mount Horeb swimmers on the team aren’t permitted to compete in-person outside of Dane County. Mount Horeb athletic director and associate principal Kolleen Nesheim said Friday the Mount Horeb school board is scheduled Monday night to discuss its teams' and athletes' permission to travel.
WIAA swimming and diving sectionals are scheduled Jan. 29-30 and the state meets Feb. 5-6 at Waukesha South.
"Our parents have been appreciative that we are trying to do what we can to provide some sort of experience for their kids," Wuerger said.
Schools outside Dane County are competing in swimming, including the Sauk Prairie co-op, top-ranked in Division 2 in the WISCA.net poll and coached by Todd Wuerger, Bill Wuerger's brother.
Madison Edgewood, a Dane County school that won the WIAA Division 2 state championship for the second consecutive year last season, is competing outside Dane County.
The Madison Metropolitan School District is offering virtual opportunities but remains in a no in-person competition stance.