Verona/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger, area teams facing very different boys swimming season

Verona/Mount Horeb boys swimming coach Bill Wuerger entered the season brimming with optimism about his team’s potential lineup.

And he was eager for people to see Verona High School’s new pool.

“We have some very strong swimmers coming back,” Wuerger said. “We had high hopes within the (Big Eight) conference and the state because we thought this would be one of the stronger teams we’ve had in the last 20 years.”

But Wuerger, in his 21st year as coach, realized this swimming and diving season would be different from any other he’d experienced due to the specter of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the health guidelines from Public Health Madison & Dane County in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Big Eight competitions wouldn’t be held. Phrases such as "small-group practices" and "virtual meets" arose during a changing landscape for the team, which just last week received news that Verona approved its winter sports teams for competitions outside Dane County starting in January.

The restrictions, with limits on gathering numbers, initially meant Wuerger’s team of 25 competitors — including 17 athletes from Verona and eight from Mount Horeb — started with virtual coaching only.