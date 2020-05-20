Update: This year's All-City Swim Meet called off due to COVID-19, 'Forward Dane' concerns

In a telephone call Wednesday, Wuerger made the motion to cancel the All-City Swim Meet, and the board agreed.

"There is no higher priority than the health and safety of our athletes and their families," Callan wrote Wednesday night. "Clearly, the public health emergency associated with COVID-19 requires adjustment to ensure societal well-being."

Wuerger said earlier Wednesday that he hoped the All-City board would make Ridgewood the host pool for the swimming portion of the 2021 meet.

"Due to the gathering restrictions required in the "Forward Dane plan ... and our concern for the health and well-being of all athletes, coaches, volunteers and spectators, the league has also canceled all dual meet competitions for 2020," Callan wrote.

"These were extremely tough decisions by the board, but in the absence of a vaccine or treatments specific to COVID-19, we need to do our part to safeguard the community."