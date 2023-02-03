OREGON — Finnley Conklin left the Waukesha South Natatorium pool last year as a WIAA Division 2 state champion in the 100-yard breaststroke, the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

His performance, which also included a runner-up finish in the 200 individual medley, helped Madison Edgewood win the Division 2 boys swimming and diving title and capped a memorable freshman season for Conklin.

The 16-year-old Conklin is back in his home pool — he’s swimming at the pool the Oregon Community Swim Club where he's competed since he was 8 years old — swimming for Oregon High School.

The 6-foot-2¾, 198-pound sophomore has already established numerous program records and has his sights set on the winning the Division 1 100 breaststroke championship in record time.

“It’s great to reunite with some people I have seen in the past and swam with in the past,” Conklin said. “As far as coaching, we’ve worked on smaller details to bigger sets. We’ve worked hard as a team. Everyone has pushed each other. I feel like it’s not just an individual success. We’ve reached team success in some areas, which is great.”

Entering the Badger West Conference meet Saturday at McFarland, Conklin had established program records this season in the 100 breaststroke (55.80 seconds), 200 freestyle (1 minute, 44.76 seconds), 200 individual medley (1:57.23), 500 freestyle (4:52.72) and as part of the 400 freestyle relay with seniors Oliver Wiedemann and Mason Konopacki and junior Spencer Stluka.

Conklin’s breaststroke time of :55.80 currently ranked No. 1 in the state, ahead of Madison West’s Abram Mueller (:56.17), Hartland Arrowhead’s Lance Johnson (:56.17) and Middleton’s Sam Wolf (:57.07), according to Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association rankings.

“He drives himself,” Oregon coach Justin Sawran said. “He has goals above and beyond just winning a race. He has time standards he is chasing and a state record. I think he’s looking at the Olympic Trials now, too. Those milestones are what motivate him. It’s really coming from within.”

Conklin leads the team this season with best times in each event, including the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, although Stluka remains the program record-holder in those two events, Sawran said.

From Edgewood to Oregon

Conklin lives in McFarland, in an area where he could have attended high school in Oregon or McFarland, Sawran said.

Conklin said he went to Oregon schools through sixth grade, then attended seventh and eighth grade at Edgewood’s campus school and ninth grade at Edgewood High School.

He enjoyed a splendid freshman season swimming for the Crusaders.

He won the Division 2 breaststroke title in :55.20 and was on the two victorious relays, including the 200 medley relay that established a new Division 2 record (1:33.52).

“I feel like my freshman year was a fantastic year,” Conklin said. “We had a great team. We all bonded well together. It was a small team. We only had 12 people, but we all worked together. We were all very successful there.”

Conklin, however, said he struggled in a couple classes at Edgewood and believed Oregon would offer him more academic support, which he said he’s found. Plus, he said he wanted to return to see old friends.

One individual who’s been a constant for many years for Conklin while swimming with the Oregon Community Swim Club has been coach Jim Lohmeier.

“He’s a great kid,” Lohmeier said. “He’s fun to coach.”

Season goals

Conklin's biggest goals are to win the Division 1 state title in the 100 breaststroke and break the 54-second mark, he said.

That time would break the Division 1 state record of :54.08 set by Eau Claire Memorial/North’s Paul DeLakis in 2017. The Division 2 and state record is :51.62, established by Max McHugh of the Sturgeon Bay co-op in 2018.

“I try to tempo my breaststroke,” Conklin said. “Stroke after stroke, I’m right into it. Instead of giving myself distance per cycle, I’m just right into the next stroke. I’m trying to stay on top of the water versus giving it more distance and length to the stroke. It’s more of a short, quick stroke.”

Sawran agreed that Conklin has a higher tempo than most other breaststrokers.

“He’s just really powerful and I think the breaststroke is a really powerful stroke,” Sawran said. “It’s really leg-driven and he’s just really strong. If you watch a breaststroke race, there are a lot of different variations of it. Some guys are coming up out of the water, some don’t. His is definitely unique to him, his style.”

Conklin also has taken to the early-morning weightlifting the team does three times a week.

“I have benefited a lot from that,” he said. “I feel a lot more strength in my strokes and a lot more muscular endurance.”

Sawran said he believed how Conklin performs and his times are most significant to him.

“The placement isn’t necessarily what is motivating him at all,” Sawran said. “It’s really cool to win and be a state champion. He’s not taking that for granted. (First place) is not going to be a guarantee for him in the breaststroke.”

The Division 1 competition in postseason will be stiff, but Conklin is eager for that challenge.

“I feel like I have an opportunity to race some good swimmers at sectionals and state,” he said. “I’m really excited to do that. That will be a good group of boys to go against and compete with.”

Sawran said Saturday’s conference meet, which includes strong Division 2 teams from McFarland and Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, will serve as the first test of Conklin’s combination of events for the sectional and state meets.

Sawran said Conklin will swim the breaststroke and two relays at sectionals, but his other individual event will come from among four events — the 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 50 freestyle and 200 IM. Conklin, Wiedemann, Konopacki, Stluka, and senior Josh Weber figure to lead Oregon’s relay teams.

“I think Finnley joining the team motivated a lot of them, too,” said Sawran, whose team of 26 is the biggest he’s had in five years at Oregon. “There is definitely a lot of excitement because they all know him. They all were at one point in school together.

“They keep up with who is swimming fast. We saw him at our events against Edgewood last year. They got excited knowing he was going to be part of the mix and what that meant for the program. … It’s a big group of friends.”

Future plans

After the high school season, Conklin plans to swim in a long-course meet in April in Florida as he strives to make the cut for the Olympic Trials.

“I feel like it’s completely feasible for me,” he said. “I just have to take it day-by-day, put in the work, keep pushing myself the way I have been, working on the small things.”

Seeing that improvement is part of what makes swimming enjoyable for Conklin.

“I always want to better myself,” Conklin said. “I want to be the best I can be. … It’s fun to see (other swimmers from throughout the state) progress, as well, and to race them.

“One year, someone beats me, well, then I’m going to go train harder than them that year and beat them the next year. It’s always motivating because there is always someone better than you.”

