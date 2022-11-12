Sweet birthday celebration for Verona freshman at WIAA state swimming championships

WAUKESHA — Having coached for two decades, Verona coach Bill Wuerger is all too familiar with the bright lights of the WIAA Division 1 state girls swimming and diving championships.

“Every swimmer is different and some of them, when the competition gets tough, they get tight and don’t swim as well as they can,” he said.

Wuerger’s Wildcats were anything but Saturday afternoon. Verona produced a pair of individual podium finishes and rode its youthful depth to a fifth-place team finish at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

The Wildcats scored 144 points to finish just under 40 behind rival Middleton (182.5). Hartland Arrowhead (338.5) pulled away to top three-time reigning champion Brookfield East (285.5) for the team title.

Verona, which didn’t sport a single senior qualifier, was paced by the duo of junior Isabella Gnewuch and freshman Annika Curran. Gnewuch delivered her first state medal by finishing fourth in the 100-yard butterfly, while Curran’s state debut ended with a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke.

"The freshmen, the stage wasn’t too big for them; they stepped it up and swam great against some top-notch competition and the sophomores definitely did better than they did last year," Wuerger said.

The fourth-place finish by Gnewuch — she finished in 56.40 seconds — vaulted her up 10 spots from last season. Getting that first taste of state last season was at the heart of her vast improvement, as well as her desire to swim at the next level.

“I feel like I’ve just been very motivated and learned to focus on myself when it’s my own race. Just let what happens happen; it’s my race, I know what I’m doing and just leaving it all in the pool,” said Gnewuch, who also finished 12th in the 200 individual medley (2:09.64).

Curran, who celebrated her 15th birthday on Saturday, started her day in bittersweet fashion as she finished in seventh place in the 200 IM, just under a second off the podium. She said she knew her opening race “was the most stressful event,” but swimming better than her seed time helped set the stage for later on.

“I know I was really nervous, but once I got in the pool and started swimming it was good,” she said.

It led to her podium finish in the 100 breaststroke as she pulled out a sixth-place finish in 1:04.85, just ahead of Appleton North’s Allison Greeneway (1:05.10). The Wildcats came agonizingly close to reaching the medal stand in all three relays as Verona’s respective foursomes each finished in seventh place.

However, with every state qualifier set to return next fall, it could be the start of big things to come for those clad in orange and black.

“It’s given us a lot of goals to set for next year,” Gnewuch said. “There are big goals that we want to have and everyone just wants to get faster, come back faster next year.