Sun Prairie West adds girls swimming coach to new staff

State Swimming

Sun Prairie's Sophie Fiske reacts after winning the 50-yard freestyle in 22.93 seconds during the WIAA Division 1 girls state swimming and diving meet at the UW Natatorium on Nov. 16. AMBER ARNOLD

Jacob Ottelien was named girls swimming coach at the new Sun Prairie West High School.

Ottelien has served as a swimming coach for youth and high school students the past five years, Sun Prairie athletic director and activities director Eric Nee said.

Ottelien is a Madison East graduate.

Sun Prairie West will open in the 2022-23 school year. Sun Prairie then will have two high schools, East and West. 

Jacob Ottelien photo

Jacob Ottelien 

“Jacob has a clear vision and mission for our Sun Prairie West girls swim program,” Nee wrote in an email. “Along with his clear vision and mission, he brings a vast amount of knowledge and skills to the table to not only lead these young athletes in the pool but out of the pool as well. It was evident that he understands how to develop practice plans to meet the needs of athletes at varying ability levels.

“It was clear during the interview process how student-centered he is and how important making connections with his student-athletes is to prepare them for life after high school. Coach Ottelien is extremely excited to get to work and not only build the girls swim program at Sun Prairie West but to also work with our youth programs in Sun Prairie.”

Ottelien, a University of Minnesota graduate who participated in water polo, also has coached at the Monona Swim and Dive Club.

Nee said this spring that Sun Prairie East is seeking a girls swimming and diving coach and Sun Prairie West is seeking a boys swimming and diving coach. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal.

