Sun Prairie's Michaela Nelson swims the final leg of the 300 yard butterfly 50-100-50-100 relay during the Middleton Invitational girls high school swimming tournament on 9/29/18 at Middleton High School in Middleton, Wisconsin

 Greg Dixon Photo

Sun Prairie senior Michaela Nelson has announced on Twitter and Instagram that she has orally committed to Northern Michigan University for women’s swimming.

Northern Michigan is an NCAA Division II program in Marquette, Michigan.

Sun Prairie was runner-up to champion Middleton at Saturday’s Big Eight Conference girls swimming and diving meet.

Last year, Nelson finished 14th in the 200 individual medley and was part of Sun Prairie’s 400 free relay that placed fourth and the 200 medley relay that placed 12th at the WIAA Division 1 state girls swimming and diving meet.

Nelson tweeted: “I’m so stoked to announce that I will be continuing my academic and swimming careers at Northern Michigan University!”

Sun Prairie golfer Ethan Carrick makes college choice

Sun Prairie senior Ethan Carrick announced via Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-Eau Claire for men’s golf.

Carrick tweeted: “Excited to announce that I have verbally commited to further my golfing and academic career at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire!! I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches who have helped me along the way.”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

