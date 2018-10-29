Sun Prairie senior Michaela Nelson has announced on Twitter and Instagram that she has orally committed to Northern Michigan University for women’s swimming.
Northern Michigan is an NCAA Division II program in Marquette, Michigan.
Sun Prairie was runner-up to champion Middleton at Saturday’s Big Eight Conference girls swimming and diving meet.
Last year, Nelson finished 14th in the 200 individual medley and was part of Sun Prairie’s 400 free relay that placed fourth and the 200 medley relay that placed 12th at the WIAA Division 1 state girls swimming and diving meet.
Nelson tweeted: “I’m so stoked to announce that I will be continuing my academic and swimming careers at Northern Michigan University!”
Sun Prairie golfer Ethan Carrick makes college choice
Sun Prairie senior Ethan Carrick announced via Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-Eau Claire for men’s golf.
Carrick tweeted: “Excited to announce that I have verbally commited to further my golfing and academic career at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire!! I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches who have helped me along the way.”