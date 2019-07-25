Cassidy Carey, a senior-to-be at Sun Prairie, announced on Twitter that she has orally committed to Illinois State University for women’s swimming.
Carey’s junior season included a seventh-place finish as part of the Cardinals’ 200-yard medley relay at the WIAA Division 1 state girls state swimming and diving meet in 2018. She also was 10th in the 100 butterfly and 12th in the 100 backstroke at the state meet.
Sun Prairie finished third with 170 points at the state meet, behind Middleton, which won the title for the third consecutive time (249½ points) and runner-up Cedarburg (188).
She tweeted: “I am VERY excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Illinois State University! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me along this path. I can’t wait to become a Redbird!’’
Her swim bio on CollegeSwimming.com includes swimming for the McFarland Spartan Sharks, with top events listed as the 200 backstroke and 200 butterfly.
According to CollegeSwimming.com, she said: “I chose Illinois State University because the atmosphere of the girls and coaches on the team along with the amazing academics made it an easy choice. I cannot wait for this next chapter in my life & I am so excited to become a Redbird!”
Illinois State is in Normal, Illinois.