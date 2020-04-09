Sun Prairie names Konrad Plomedahl as girls swimming and diving coach

Sun Prairie has named Konrad Plomedahl as its girls swimming and diving coach, Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee announced Thursday.
Plomedahl replaces Nancy Harms, who announced her retirement in January after 19 seasons as coach.
“We are extremely excited to have (Plomedahl) take over our girls swimming program,” Nee said in an email. “He brings energy, passion and the ability to connect with our student-athletes to our program. He is well-respected by our athletes, coaching staff and families. He is extremely excited to get started and I can't wait for him to be able to implement his vision.”
Plomedahl, a Sun Prairie native, is a 2013 Sun Prairie High School graduate. He attended UW-Eau Claire, earning a bachelor’s degree in mathematics with an emphasis on education. He swam three seasons at UW-Eau Claire.
“I am honored to have this opportunity, and I look forward to continuing the success of the (Sun Prairie) girls swim and dive team,” he said.
Plomedahl, who's been a swim assistant at the school, teaches eighth grade Algebra I at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School in Sun Prairie.
He said it “has been my ambition to give my efforts and talents to positively contribute to the success of this great community.”
Harms’ team, led by junior Sophie Fiske, finished third at the WIAA Division 1 state girls swimming and diving championship last fall, matching its highest state finish established in 2018. Fiske has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin.
Sun Prairie enjoyed a banner year, winning the Big Eight Conference meet and sectional titles for the first time while soaring during the season to a No. 1 state ranking in the coaches’ poll.
