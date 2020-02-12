You are the owner of this article.
Sun Prairie, Middleton lead area boys swimming teams in Division 1 state poll; Madison Edgewood second in D-2
Sun Prairie, Middleton lead area boys swimming teams in Division 1 state poll; Madison Edgewood second in D-2

WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming and diving meet

Madison Edgewood's Truman teDuits competes in the 100 yard backstroke during the WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming and diving meet at the UW Natatorium in Madison, Wis., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. teDuits took first place in the event. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Sun Prairie was ranked second, Big Eight Conference meet champion Middleton third and Madison West fifth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state rankings. 

Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial was first. 

In Division 2, Madison Edgewood was ranked second, behind top-ranked Cedarburg. 

McFarland was fifth, Monona Grove seventh and Baraboo ninth. 

WIAA sectional competition is this weekend. 

Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association

State rankings

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*Pts*LW

1, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial*482*1

2, Sun Prairie*401*2

3, Middleton*393*3

4, Greenfield Co-op*371*5

5, Madison West*363*4

6, Brookfield Central/East*312*7

7, Muskego*277*8

8, Milwaukee Marquette*262*NR

9, Eau Claire Memorial/North*258*NR

10, Hartland Arrowhead*247*6

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*Pts*LW

1, Cedarburg*490*1

2, Madison Edgewood*475*2

3, Whitefish Bay*418*4

4, Elkhorn*352*5

5, McFarland*307*3

6, Shorewood*284*NR

7, Monona Grove*284*6

8, Rhinelander*251*NR

9, Baraboo*237*7

10, Sturgeon Bay Co-op*233*NR

INDIVIDUALS

Note: Listed are the top performances of the season in each event and any top-five performances by area athletes (or the best area performer if none make the top five).

DIVISION 1

50-yard freestyle: 1, Ben Wiegand, jr., Sun Prairie, :20.12; 5, Isaac Casey-Hrenak, sr., Madison West, :21.07; 8 (tie), Evan Tucker-Jones, jr., Madison Memorial, :21.64; 8 (tie), Nathan Kim, sr., Middleton, :21.64.

100 freestyle: 1, Emilio Perez, jr., Greenfield co-op, :45.25; 3, Ben Wiegand, jr., Sun Prairie, :46.27; 4, Isaac Casey-Hrenak, sr., Madison West, :46.85; 10, Cade Roggenbauer, sr., Sun Prairie, :47.69.

200 freestyle: 1 Caleb Blischke, sr., Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, 1:41.02; 9, Ben Wiegand, jr., Sun Prairie, 1:44.94.

500 freestyle: 1, Caleb Blischke, sr., Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, 4:35.46; 6, Nick Chirafisi, fr., Middleton, 4:49.24.

100 backstroke: 1, Jacob Carlson, sr., Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, :49.64.

100 breaststroke: 1, Ben Wiegand, jr., Sun Prairie, :57.19; 2, Charlie Feller, sr., Madison West, :58.34; 10, Nathan Kim, sr., Middleton, 1:00.68.

100 butterfly: 1, Emilio Perez, jr., Greenfield co-op, :48.75; 4, Oscar Best, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, :51.32; 6, Nathan Kim, sr., Middleton, :51.63; 7, Forrest Peterson, sr., Middleton, :52.01.

200 individual medley: 1, Kaiser Neverman, sr., Green Bay East co-op, 1:55.02; 2, Nathan Kim, sr., Middleton, 1:55.63; 7, Charlie Feller, sr., Madison West, 1:57.95; 9, James Werwie, jr., Sun Prairie, 1:58.18.

200 medley relay: 1, Greenfield co-op 1:35.03, 3, Sun Prairie, 1:35.89, 5, Middleton, 1:36.68, 6, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:37.06; 8, Madison West, 1:37.72.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Sun Prairie, 1:24.55; 3, Madison West, 1:26.50; 5, Middleton, 1:27.27.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Greenfield co-op 3:08.45; 2, Middleton, 3:09.98; 3, Sun Prairie, 3:11.41; 5, Madison West, 3:13.27; 9, Madison Memorial, 3:17.59.

Diving: 1, Michael Konle, sr., Milwaukee Marquette, 555.00; 2, Drew Bennett, so., Madison Memorial, 513.70; 3, Isaac Roush, sr., Middleton, 498.20; 9, James Stadler, so., Madison West, 436.25.

DIVISION 2

50 freestyle: 1, Lucas Koepke, sr., Elkhorn, :21.57; 4, Truman teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood, :22.16; 5, Nate Frucht, sr., Madison Edgewood, :22.36;.

100 freestyle: 1, Aidan Lohr, sr., Baraboo, :47.06; 5, Alex Moen, sr., Madison Edgewood, :49.31; 7, Nate Frucht, sr., Madison Edgewood, :49.59; 10, Cameron Tjeda, so., Monona Grove, 49.88.

200 freestyle: 1, Nate Frucht, sr., Madison Edgewood, 1:46.62; 3, Truman teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood, 1:47.02; 4, Ben Ramminger, sr., DeForest, 1:47.04; 8, Cameron Tejeda, so., Monona Grove, 1:48.28; 10, Evan Schmidt, fr., Stoughton, 1:49.85.

500 freestyle: 1, Willy Pinnow, sr., Elkhorn, 4:47.23; 2, Ben Ramminger, sr., DeForest, 4:49.96; 5, Nate Frucht, sr., Madison Edgewood, 4:56.30; 7, Evan Schmidt, fr., Stoughton, 4:57.06.

100 backstroke: 1, Aidan Lohr, jr., Baraboo, :51.57; 2, Colin Senke, so., Madison Edgewood, :53.09; 3, Cameron Tejeda, so., Monona Grove, :53.20; 4, Alex Moen, sr., Madison Edgewood, :53.31; 9, Jonah Elfers, so., Monona Grove, :56.24.

100 breaststroke: 1, Ben Ramminger, sr., DeForest, :58.86; 2, Truman teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood, :59.54; 4, Logan Schulz, jr., McFarland, 1:00.98; 8, Kobie Smith, jr., McFarland, 1:02.21.

100 butterfly: 1, Truman teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood, :51.83; 2, Ben Ramminger, sr., DeForest, :52.71; 6, Cameron Tejeda, so., Monona Grove, :53.43.

200 individual medley: 1, Aidan Lohr, sr., Baraboo, 1:53.33; 2, Truman teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood, 1:56.51; 4, Ben Ramminger, sr., DeForest, 1:58.71; 9, Colin Senke, so., Madison Edgewood, 2:02.69.

200 medley relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 1:38.60; 2, Baraboo, 1:40.32; 6, McFarland, 1:41.97; 8, Monona Grove, 1:43.04.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Elkhorn, 1:27.89; 4, Madison Edgewood, 1:32.15; 7, McFarland, 1:32,80; 9, Sauk Prairie co-op, 1:33.72.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 3:17.85; 5, Monona Grove, 3:23.74; 6, McFarland, 3:24.04; 9 DeForest, 3:27.77.

Diving: 1, Ben Stitgen, jr., Madison Edgewood, 453.75.

-- agate, Art Kabelowsky 

