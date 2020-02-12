Sun Prairie, Middleton lead area boys swimming teams in Division 1 state poll; Madison Edgewood second in D-2

Sun Prairie was ranked second, Big Eight Conference meet champion Middleton third and Madison West fifth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state rankings.
Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial was first.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood was ranked second, behind top-ranked Cedarburg.
McFarland was fifth, Monona Grove seventh and Baraboo ninth.
WIAA sectional competition is this weekend.
Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association
State rankings
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*Pts*LW
1, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial*482*1
2, Sun Prairie*401*2
3, Middleton*393*3
4, Greenfield Co-op*371*5
5, Madison West*363*4
6, Brookfield Central/East*312*7
7, Muskego*277*8
8, Milwaukee Marquette*262*NR
9, Eau Claire Memorial/North*258*NR
10, Hartland Arrowhead*247*6
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*Pts*LW
1, Cedarburg*490*1
2, Madison Edgewood*475*2
3, Whitefish Bay*418*4
4, Elkhorn*352*5
5, McFarland*307*3
6, Shorewood*284*NR
7, Monona Grove*284*6
8, Rhinelander*251*NR
You have free articles remaining.
9, Baraboo*237*7
10, Sturgeon Bay Co-op*233*NR
INDIVIDUALS
Note: Listed are the top performances of the season in each event and any top-five performances by area athletes (or the best area performer if none make the top five).
DIVISION 1
50-yard freestyle: 1, Ben Wiegand, jr., Sun Prairie, :20.12; 5, Isaac Casey-Hrenak, sr., Madison West, :21.07; 8 (tie), Evan Tucker-Jones, jr., Madison Memorial, :21.64; 8 (tie), Nathan Kim, sr., Middleton, :21.64.
100 freestyle: 1, Emilio Perez, jr., Greenfield co-op, :45.25; 3, Ben Wiegand, jr., Sun Prairie, :46.27; 4, Isaac Casey-Hrenak, sr., Madison West, :46.85; 10, Cade Roggenbauer, sr., Sun Prairie, :47.69.
200 freestyle: 1 Caleb Blischke, sr., Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, 1:41.02; 9, Ben Wiegand, jr., Sun Prairie, 1:44.94.
500 freestyle: 1, Caleb Blischke, sr., Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, 4:35.46; 6, Nick Chirafisi, fr., Middleton, 4:49.24.
100 backstroke: 1, Jacob Carlson, sr., Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, :49.64.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ben Wiegand, jr., Sun Prairie, :57.19; 2, Charlie Feller, sr., Madison West, :58.34; 10, Nathan Kim, sr., Middleton, 1:00.68.
100 butterfly: 1, Emilio Perez, jr., Greenfield co-op, :48.75; 4, Oscar Best, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, :51.32; 6, Nathan Kim, sr., Middleton, :51.63; 7, Forrest Peterson, sr., Middleton, :52.01.
200 individual medley: 1, Kaiser Neverman, sr., Green Bay East co-op, 1:55.02; 2, Nathan Kim, sr., Middleton, 1:55.63; 7, Charlie Feller, sr., Madison West, 1:57.95; 9, James Werwie, jr., Sun Prairie, 1:58.18.
200 medley relay: 1, Greenfield co-op 1:35.03, 3, Sun Prairie, 1:35.89, 5, Middleton, 1:36.68, 6, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:37.06; 8, Madison West, 1:37.72.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Sun Prairie, 1:24.55; 3, Madison West, 1:26.50; 5, Middleton, 1:27.27.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Greenfield co-op 3:08.45; 2, Middleton, 3:09.98; 3, Sun Prairie, 3:11.41; 5, Madison West, 3:13.27; 9, Madison Memorial, 3:17.59.
Diving: 1, Michael Konle, sr., Milwaukee Marquette, 555.00; 2, Drew Bennett, so., Madison Memorial, 513.70; 3, Isaac Roush, sr., Middleton, 498.20; 9, James Stadler, so., Madison West, 436.25.
DIVISION 2
50 freestyle: 1, Lucas Koepke, sr., Elkhorn, :21.57; 4, Truman teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood, :22.16; 5, Nate Frucht, sr., Madison Edgewood, :22.36;.
100 freestyle: 1, Aidan Lohr, sr., Baraboo, :47.06; 5, Alex Moen, sr., Madison Edgewood, :49.31; 7, Nate Frucht, sr., Madison Edgewood, :49.59; 10, Cameron Tjeda, so., Monona Grove, 49.88.
200 freestyle: 1, Nate Frucht, sr., Madison Edgewood, 1:46.62; 3, Truman teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood, 1:47.02; 4, Ben Ramminger, sr., DeForest, 1:47.04; 8, Cameron Tejeda, so., Monona Grove, 1:48.28; 10, Evan Schmidt, fr., Stoughton, 1:49.85.
500 freestyle: 1, Willy Pinnow, sr., Elkhorn, 4:47.23; 2, Ben Ramminger, sr., DeForest, 4:49.96; 5, Nate Frucht, sr., Madison Edgewood, 4:56.30; 7, Evan Schmidt, fr., Stoughton, 4:57.06.
100 backstroke: 1, Aidan Lohr, jr., Baraboo, :51.57; 2, Colin Senke, so., Madison Edgewood, :53.09; 3, Cameron Tejeda, so., Monona Grove, :53.20; 4, Alex Moen, sr., Madison Edgewood, :53.31; 9, Jonah Elfers, so., Monona Grove, :56.24.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ben Ramminger, sr., DeForest, :58.86; 2, Truman teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood, :59.54; 4, Logan Schulz, jr., McFarland, 1:00.98; 8, Kobie Smith, jr., McFarland, 1:02.21.
100 butterfly: 1, Truman teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood, :51.83; 2, Ben Ramminger, sr., DeForest, :52.71; 6, Cameron Tejeda, so., Monona Grove, :53.43.
200 individual medley: 1, Aidan Lohr, sr., Baraboo, 1:53.33; 2, Truman teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood, 1:56.51; 4, Ben Ramminger, sr., DeForest, 1:58.71; 9, Colin Senke, so., Madison Edgewood, 2:02.69.
200 medley relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 1:38.60; 2, Baraboo, 1:40.32; 6, McFarland, 1:41.97; 8, Monona Grove, 1:43.04.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Elkhorn, 1:27.89; 4, Madison Edgewood, 1:32.15; 7, McFarland, 1:32,80; 9, Sauk Prairie co-op, 1:33.72.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 3:17.85; 5, Monona Grove, 3:23.74; 6, McFarland, 3:24.04; 9 DeForest, 3:27.77.
Diving: 1, Ben Stitgen, jr., Madison Edgewood, 453.75.
-- agate, Art Kabelowsky