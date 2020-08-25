Stoughton's Sofia Bormett commits to Marshall University for women's swimming

Stoughton senior-to-be Sofia Bormett has announced she plans to attend Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, and has committed to compete in women’s swimming.
Marshall is an NCAA Division I program in swimming and diving.
Bormett was a state champion at the 2018 WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming and diving meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
In 2018 as a sophomore, she placed first in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle. She was on the Vikings’ relays that finished seventh in the 400 freestyle relay and 10th in the 200 freestyle relay.
Bormett finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and seventh in the 100 freestyle at last year's WIAA Division 2 state meet. She was part of Stoughton relays that finished 12th in the 200 freestyle relay and 12th in the 400 freestyle relay.
In 2017, she was sixth in the 200 freestyle and seventh in the 100 freestyle. She was on Stoughton relays that were 10th in the 400 freestyle relay and 11th in the 200 medley relay.
Bormett said on collegeswimming.com: “I'm very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Marshall University! Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for getting me to where I am today, I couldn't have done it without you. Go Herd!"
Stoughton Sports Boosters announced on Twitter: “Congratulations to senior Sofia Bormett on her verbal commitment to swim for Division I Marshall University in Huntington, WV next year! ! As you go from a Viking to the Thundering Herd, we'll be cheering you on all the way!”
