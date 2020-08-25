Stoughton's Sofia Bormett commits to Marshall University for women's swimming

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stoughton senior-to-be Sofia Bormett has announced she plans to attend Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, and has committed to compete in women’s swimming.

Marshall is an NCAA Division I program in swimming and diving.

Bormett was a state champion at the 2018 WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming and diving meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.

In 2018 as a sophomore, she placed first in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle. She was on the Vikings’ relays that finished seventh in the 400 freestyle relay and 10th in the 200 freestyle relay.

Bormett finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and seventh in the 100 freestyle at last year's WIAA Division 2 state meet. She was part of Stoughton relays that finished 12th in the 200 freestyle relay and 12th in the 400 freestyle relay.

In 2017, she was sixth in the 200 freestyle and seventh in the 100 freestyle. She was on Stoughton relays that were 10th in the 400 freestyle relay and 11th in the 200 medley relay.