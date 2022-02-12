Stoughton's Evan Schmidt surges back to WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming meet

BARABOO — Despite qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming and diving championships last year, things were bittersweet for Evan Schmidt.

The Stoughton junior recovered from a dislocated knee suffered before the season and qualified for his second straight state championships. However, Schmidt qualified in just the 100-yard backstroke as opposed to the 200 and 500 freestyle where he placed fourth at state as a freshman.

Schmidt was back in his comfort zone Saturday as he swept both distance events, including a new pool record in the 200 freestyle, to help lead Stoughton to a best-ever program finish at the Div. 2 Baraboo sectional meet at Jack Young Middle School.

“It’s really special,” Schmidt said of Saturday’s two event wins. “That injury before the season even got started really gutted me, not being able to swim my usual events sucked.

“So now after a year of probably the hardest training I’ve ever done, I’m really happy with what I did here today.”

That training paid off immediately.

Schmidt opened his day with an emphatic swim in the 200 freestyle. Shaving more than four seconds off his seed time, Schmidt broke the Baraboo pool record with a time of 1 minute, 42.81 seconds — the old mark of 1:43.17 was set by former eight-time individual state champion Ben McDade of Monona Grove.

It’s a record Baraboo coach Chris Lemke admitted he didn’t expect to be broken “for a long time,” and one that Stoughton co-head coach Jeff Bridwell knows gave Schmidt lots of confidence.

“He’s a dude who is very smart, probably one of the smartest swimmers I’ve ever seen, and his intuition is next level,” Bridwell said. “For him to open like that, it allows him to open up and swim the rest of his races with no fear.”

“I was a little nervous going in today, so opening the meet with that, it really gave me more confidence in my other events,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt carried that confidence into the 500 and coolly finished off the distance sweep.

With a hefty cushion of more than 20 seconds in his seed time, Schmidt cruised to victory with a time of 4:46.37, easily ahead of runner-up Davis Petersen of Madison Edgewood, who hit the wall in 5:01.58. As impressive as Schmidt was, Bridwell believes the junior is just scratching the surface with the 500.

“He’s got way more in the tank for next week,” Bridwell said, noting that Schmidt’s even better in the 1,000 and mile, which aren’t offered by the WIAA.

While it has been impressive to see Schmidt return following his injury, the junior is most proud about his improvements mentally. Acknowledging that he could only wait for his injury to heal physically, Schmidt said he really tried to focus on the mental aspect of his recovery.

“Mentally I had to get back in the headspace of grinding every day with training, so it was just that mental game really,” he said.

It paid off, and Schmidt won’t be alone when he hits the Waukesha South Natatorium on Friday. The Vikings qualified all three of their relays plus two other individuals in senior Matt Eppler (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke) and freshman Julian Callender (100 breaststroke) through to state following a program-best fourth-place team finish at Saturday’s sectional. That large purple and black contingent has Schmidt aiming even higher next week.

“That’s a huge motivator because my freshman year it was me and one other individual qualifier, and last year it was just me,” he said. “So this year to have an actual team around me at state, it’s huge and it’s really going to help me hold myself accountable going into next Friday.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.