Stoughton has named Kristine Schoen and Jeff Bridwell as its girls swimming co-coaches, Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow said Friday.
Schoen serves as a psychologist at Stoughton High School and Bridwell has been a STAR (Stoughton Aqua Racers) coach in the Stoughton community in the past few years, Dow said in an email.
Katie Talmadge recently stepped down as the Stoughton girls and boys swimming coach to spend more time with her family.
Talmadge, the former Katie Liebmann, was a standout swimmer at Stoughton.
Dow also said Mike McIntosh will lead the girls soccer program. McIntosh also is the boys soccer coach.
Chelsea Kittleson had coached girls soccer.