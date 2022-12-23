Sport specialization is on the rise. Here's why boys swimming wants all-around athletes

It’s no secret that specialization in high school sports is on the rise.

More and more athletes are choosing to play one sport specifically, and the world of boys swimming is not immune. Year-round club swimming and recreation swimming during the summer is keeping boys swimmers in the water outside of the winter season.

Specialization within the sport, however, is something area coaches try to keep to a minimum.

“When it comes to putting together a lineup, we have to have a lot of guys that know how to do everything,” Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights coach Todd Wuerger said.

“When you have guys sick how do you fill a lineup? Well, you have to hope your team is well diversified in everything they can do.”

Whether that’s trying to build upon differing skill sets, or utilizing incentives and other forms of motivation, coaches and swimmers are doing their part to make sure that’s the case to remain available for any race on any given day.

Within swimming’s 11 events are four very different and unique strokes — freestyle, backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke. Freestyle remains the baseline stroke coaches say swimmers need to be proficient in to be able to compete.

“We hope they partake in some of those other activities,” first-year Baraboo coach Gary Reuter said of club and recreation swimming. “But if they don’t then we have to approach the swimmer as ‘Are they going to be a 50/100-yard freestyle guy, or can I push them based on how their stroke looks to maybe a 200/500 kid,’ and then hopefully transition them to a different stroke.”

Madison West coach Jack Englehardt, now in his fourth year as coach, was among those who almost exclusively swam freestyle during his days swimming for the Regents. The 2013 West grad and former UW-Stevens Point swimmer said that during high school he “didn’t train a ton … so I was really a 50 free guy and didn’t do anything else.”

It wasn’t until he swam for the Pointers that he started to expand his repertoire, adding backstroke and breaststroke, something that’s helped shape his coaching philosophy.

“There are some kids on the team that are going to be just sprinters, but for the most part we’re trying to make everyone as diverse as possible because why not,” he said.

It’s a philosophy shared by the much more seasoned Wuerger.

“I’m just a firm believer that you make these kids well-rounded in terms of everything they can do, because I know if you keep doing the same events ... these kids (will) keep getting sick of these races,” added Wuerger, now entering his third decade coaching boys swim.

Added Sun Prairie East coach Joel Coyne: “I think there’s a lot to be gained in just mixing it up. Just keeping it fresh so that way when you’re going in, it doesn’t feel stale; it doesn’t feel like you’re in a rut and it’s just monotonous on the other side.”

Finding the right fit

While the notion to make everyone a well-rounded swimmer is commendable, coaches do take some things into account to try and point their swimmers in the right direction. The biggest hurdle is just whether or not the stroke they’re swimming is legal.

Reuter admitted that with just a 12-week season leading up to the WIAA sectional and state meets, trying to correct an illegal breaststroke kick is typically an uphill battle that “I unfortunately don’t have time to fight.”

If swimmers are able to tick the box on legality, then a coach may look at other factors regarding what stroke to have them swim. Reuter said that his butterfliers are typically stronger in the shoulders due to the wear on the arms need for the stroke itself.

Wuerger credited height as an advantage, with longer arms theoretically being able to pull more water. Englehardt knows that’s not always the case.

“Some people can swim a stroke completely wrong but they’re catching more water than someone who’s doing it perfectly,” he said.

That body type will certainly always change as four-year swimmers will look drastically different their senior year than when they first began swimming as a freshman.

“Their bodies change, they get faster at something else and another stroke kind of emerges,” Coyne said. “There’s kind of an evolution of, ‘We’re going to start with their strength, work on some of their weaknesses and as they evolve,’ … then it starts to change and take on some different forms.”

For others that isn’t the case. Take the Eagles’ Sam King for example.

The Wisconsin Heights senior said since he began swimming at 6 years old, breaststroke remained his best event. It’s shown at the state level with King finishing runner-up in the 100 breaststroke at the Division 2 state meet each of the last two seasons, as well as swimming the breaststroke leg of the Eagles’ 200 medley relay which finished on the podium the last two years, including fifth place last winter.

“We do a lot of the other strokes in practices, but I’ve never been too good at butterfly or backstroke,” he said. “I’m more of a breaststroke specialist myself, but I do work on the other strokes.”

Fostering further development

With the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle being King’s individual state events in all likelihood — he placed fifth in the 50 freestyle at state last year — he admitted there are days he’d rather focus just on those strokes. And that’s when Wuerger and other coaches get involved to try and provide some added motivation to prevent that from being the case.

Wuerger holds a competition for the Eagles throughout the year called the Rolo Race, in which any time a swimmer beats their previous best time in any event at a meet, they receive one of the chocolate-coated caramels. Then whoever has the most Rolos at the end of the season wins, receiving a full plate of cinnamon rolls as their reward on top of all the hard-earned candy.

The delicious confections are great reinforcement on their own, but Wuerger said his teams don’t just have a sweet tooth.

“It’s not so much the candy or the chocolate, it’s the pride factor,” he said. “There’s incentive for them to get all four strokes down and be able to swim all four races, because the more diversified they are the more races they do, the more Rolos they earn and win the big prize at the end of the year.”

Middleton coach Wes Lagerhausen is a big fan of that positive reinforcement himself; however, the first-year coach won’t be buying any stock in The Hershey Company any time soon. Instead, the former Badger helps create competition among the Cardinals in various sets during practice.

Lagerhausen said the team held a set over Thanksgiving break where swimmers would get eliminated if they finished last after a certain part of a race. From there they would receive a head start with the incentive to try and last longer in the race.

“I have great sets that allow team camaraderie; even if I do have guys who are struggling to get through a 50 freestyle and state champions,” he said. “It allows good competition and good fun, because at the end of the swimming is a competition so I understand giving incentives beating times.

“It teaches the kids how to swim longer races in a high school lineup, and also compete against some guys who are faster than them in specific races.”

Englehardt said he likes to try and keep things fun and exciting to help keep the Regents engaged, while swimmers provide themselves with plenty of other motivators. In the midst of a five-year Badger Conference championship run, King said that trying to help keep that streak alive can be a push for swimmers to take on other events.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be swimming the 50 free and 100 breast at conference,” he said. “I may have to swim other events to get us points and that motivates me at practice to work on the other strokes.”

Wuerger credits that drive to improve for the team, and the Eagles’ conference title streak, to the program’s culture.

“The guys take a lot of pride in that,” he added. “I think at the end of the day, yeah you want to personalize it and make it meaningful to them, but because we harp so much on the team success and continuing our conference championship string, if you can put it in that perspective, that registers with them and they get that.”

Added Reuter: “I always tell them, ‘The world is full of freestylers. Be an IM’er.’ Make yourself a benefit to swimming; allow yourself other usage (in events).”

Flexibility helps fuel success

All of that motivation and incentives are by design since coaches need their swimmers to be as adaptable as possible when constructing a lineup.

For some that’s born out of the size of a team. Wuerger recalled that when the Eagles co-op first started at the turn of the century, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights only had 12 swimmers to work with and the group “had barely enough to scrap together a varsity lineup.”

The Eagles team is comprised of 20 swimmers this year, right around their average number compared to recent seasons. Sun Prairie East meanwhile is in uncharted waters with the addition of Sun Prairie West.

After fielding a team of 45 swimmers last year, the Cardinals have a team of just 18 compared to 30 on the Wolves' inaugural team.

“It took a big hit and it’s a change for sure,” Coyne said of the team’s depth, which includes just one senior and two freshmen. “We’ve got a few pieces and we need to cover it all, and how do we put people in their best events to ultimately make the team successful.”

For Madison West and Middleton, depth continues to be a strength. The rivals who finished third and fourth, respectively, at last year’s WIAA Division 1 state meet reloaded this year. Lagerhausen said Middleton has a roster of 45 swimmers this season while the Regents boast roughly 30.

“It’s nice but it’s tough when you have people who can swim everything and you don’t know where to put them or where you want to taper them at,” Englehardt said. “We’ve had that issue and it’s a good problem to have.”

Lagerhausen agreed. It namely forces Lagerhausen to constantly think about changing his lineup to avoid having swimmers compete in the same events, and for those less-skilled it means having a tougher time cracking a varsity lineup to begin with.

“It’s teaching some of our newer swimmers that they might not be swimming as much is a tough lesson to learn, but also phrasing it as such so they use it as proper incentive to keep moving forward,” he said.

Wuerger has seen those goals of trying a new stroke pay off numerous times, even if the journey may take longer than expected. The longtime coach recalled 2022 grad Matthew Loy needing roughly two years to ultimately get his breaststroke kick up and running.

The wait was worth it as the current UW-Stevens Point freshman became the team’s top 200 individual medley swimmer according to Wuerger.

“You just continue to work with the kids on their strokes, and not always does it happen overnight but if you keep at it you can get these kids to get all four strokes down,” he said.

Said Coyne: “That’s some of the best where it’s like, ‘I didn’t realize I could do this and I’m doing this,’ and that’s some of the most pure joy swimmers can express, and that’s so cool to see. There’s a big sense of reward on the kids’ face ... and that’s the reason you coach. Winning, doing well and the successes are all well and good, but getting the kid to feel like they did something they couldn’t do, man, that’s some of the best parts of coaching.”

Photos: Madison West hosts Middleton in rivalry boys swimming dual meet