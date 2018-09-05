Sheila Price, director of nutritional services and girls swimming coach in the Milton school district, resigned her employment with the district on Tuesday, according to a statement from the district.
On Aug. 24, Milton administrators became aware of alleged violations of district policy involving Price. The alleged violations were not of a criminal nature, did not involve any students and did not have anything to do with the swimming team, according to the district statement, provided by Milton director of administrative operations Jerry Schuetz.
Price was placed on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave during the time the allegations were investigated by the district human resources department.
Assistant Lindsey Hassenfelt was named interim head coach of the girls swimming team, while assistant nutrition team supervisor Michael Gosdeck was named interim director of nutritional services.
According to the statement, the school district would have no further comment, citing the privacy of the individuals in this personnel matter. Price wasn’t immediately available for comment.
Milton is a member of the Badger South Conference.