Ridgewood wins another All-City Swim Meet championship

In the 200 medley relay for the boys 15-18 age group, the youngest team in their respective heat race came out on top. Alexander Li, David Anderson and Daniel Bocsi — all 16 — and Abram Mueller, 15, won by 0.08 seconds with a time of 1:57.51 representing Hill Farm Swim Club.

Mueller also won the 200 individual medley race in that age group with a time of 2:18.27, finishing more than 4½ seconds faster than the next closest swimmer for one of the day’s notably decisive victories.

The boys 100 individual medley in the 13-14 age group was one of the more exciting finishes of the day, as Etienne Dolezal of the Middleton Gators won with a time of 1:08.36, edging Ethan Johnson of Monona Swim and Dive Club by 0.07 seconds.

However, it was the girls 100 freestyle race in the 15-18 group that had the tightest finish of the day. Shorewood’s House won with a time of 1:02.12, topping Nakoma’s Brynn Stacey by 0.36 seconds and Seminole’s Isabella Granetzke by 0.8.

House, along with her fellow graduate Shorewood teammates in Sullivan and Natalie Schick, plan to swim at the NCAA Division I level this fall — House at Vermont, Sullivan at UNLV and Schick at Rutgers. But despite being scattered around the county, they plan to return in the future as spectators of the event they cherish.

“It was a really awesome day. I think it was my best All-City ever,” House said. “I can’t wait to come back and visit, but it will never be the same without racing, so today was great.”

