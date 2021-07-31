Ridgewood wins another All-City Swim Meet championship

MADISON — In the first afternoon event on the final day of the All-City Swim Meet, Shorewood Hills set a Seminole Pool event record in the girls 200-meter medley relay.
Racing in the 15-18 age group, the team of Bridget Sullivan, Natalie Schick — both 18 — Jacqueline House, 17, and Erika Schick, 15, won with a time of 2 minutes, 8.32 seconds.
“It was amazing to end our Shorewood career doing that,” Natalie Schick said. “We’ve all been swimming together since we were six or seven years old. So, just ending like that was so amazing.”
Their coach, Molly Messner, added that a couple of the girls on the relay team coach younger age groups at the swim club, only adding to the impressiveness of the feat.
“We’re pretty much working all the time,” Messner said. “So, for them to swim like that on top of everything is huge, and it really shows the work that they’ve put in.”
Ridgewood accumulated 2,746 points to win the team title for the fifth time in the past six events. Middleton had 2,121 points to edge Seminole (2,103) for second place.
On the boys side, another All-City record for Seminole Pool was set in the 13-14 age group’s 100 freestyle race. Samuel Wolf, 13, of the Middleton Gators posted a time of 58.13 seconds.
In the 200 medley relay for the boys 15-18 age group, the youngest team in their respective heat race came out on top. Alexander Li, David Anderson and Daniel Bocsi — all 16 — and Abram Mueller, 15, won by 0.08 seconds with a time of 1:57.51 representing Hill Farm Swim Club.
Mueller also won the 200 individual medley race in that age group with a time of 2:18.27, finishing more than 4½ seconds faster than the next closest swimmer for one of the day’s notably decisive victories.
The boys 100 individual medley in the 13-14 age group was one of the more exciting finishes of the day, as Etienne Dolezal of the Middleton Gators won with a time of 1:08.36, edging Ethan Johnson of Monona Swim and Dive Club by 0.07 seconds.
However, it was the girls 100 freestyle race in the 15-18 group that had the tightest finish of the day. Shorewood’s House won with a time of 1:02.12, topping Nakoma’s Brynn Stacey by 0.36 seconds and Seminole’s Isabella Granetzke by 0.8.
House, along with her fellow graduate Shorewood teammates in Sullivan and Natalie Schick, plan to swim at the NCAA Division I level this fall — House at Vermont, Sullivan at UNLV and Schick at Rutgers. But despite being scattered around the county, they plan to return in the future as spectators of the event they cherish.
“It was a really awesome day. I think it was my best All-City ever,” House said. “I can’t wait to come back and visit, but it will never be the same without racing, so today was great.”