Record-setting Oregon freshman Alyse Block savors WIAA Division 1 state swimming debut

WAUKESHA — Oregon freshman Alyse Block had her first experience with the WIAA Division 1 state girls swimming and diving meet Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Block, who set five program records for the Panthers, relished the environment and the results.

“It was crazy,” she said. “Club state, which I’ve gone to multiple times, was way different. I feel like this is more of a team thing. At club, it’s way more individual. They are both good in a different way.”

Block finished fourth in a lightning-quick 50-yard freestyle in 23.42 seconds.

Hartland Arrowhead senior Hailey Tierney won the event in a state record time of :21.84. Lucy Thomas, a Brookfield East senior, was second in :21.89, which also was below the previous record time (:22.54). Madison Memorial sophomore Jillian Holler was sixth (:23.44).

The 5-foot-10 Block later finished seventh in the 100 freestyle in :50.60, just ahead of eighth-place Holler (:51.60). Tierney again was the winner in a state-record time of :48.52.

“My times and my work really paid off,” Block said.

Block’s times were personal bests and also were program records, Panthers coach Justin Sawran said.

“I think she handled it really well,” Sawran said. “She was excited. (The swimmers) all seem to know each other. The girls she was up there with on the podium are D-I commits to college. I think that motivates her — that she is in the mix with them and she was up there.”

Block said she was glad to swim with her sister Izzy, an Oregon senior, in the 400 freestyle relay — Izzy’s final high school event. The Block sisters, senior Noelle Marsh and freshman Olivia Sina finished sixth (3 minutes, 33.90 seconds).

“I think that was more special than Izzy realized going into it,” Sawran said.

Earlier, Block was part of Oregon’s 10th-place 200 medley relay, with Sina, freshman Kennedy Faris and Marsh.

“I was definitely feeling nervous, but I’m happy with my results,” Block said. “I was super-happy with that (fourth-place finish). It really brought my mood up for the rest of the meet. Even our 200 medley relay at the start of the meet kept us going and my mood super high.”

Sawran said Oregon also set program record times in the three relays. Oregon was 13th as a team.

“It was incredible,” he said. “All six races, we shaved off times. You can’t ask for anything more than that.”

Alyse Block said she’d have one day’s break on Sunday, then begin club workouts Monday.

“I’m fine,” she said. “I love swimming.”