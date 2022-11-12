Record-setting Oregon freshman Alyse Block savors WIAA Division 1 state swimming debut

Verona junior Connor Gage talks about the Wildcats' 2-1 victory over Milwaukee Marquette in the WIAA Division 1 boys soccer championship match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Uihlein Soccer Park.
Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
WAUKESHA — Oregon freshman Alyse Block had her first experience with the WIAA Division 1 state girls swimming and diving meet Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Block,
who set five program records for the Panthers, relished the environment and the results.
“It was crazy,” she said. “Club state, which I’ve gone to multiple times, was way different. I feel like this is more of a team thing. At club, it’s way more individual. They are both good in a different way.”
Block finished fourth in a lightning-quick 50-yard freestyle in 23.42 seconds.
Hartland Arrowhead senior Hailey Tierney won the event in a state record time of :21.84. Lucy Thomas, a Brookfield East senior, was second in :21.89, which also was below the previous record time (:22.54). Madison Memorial sophomore Jillian Holler was sixth (:23.44).
The 5-foot-10 Block later finished seventh in the 100 freestyle in :50.60, just ahead of eighth-place Holler (:51.60). Tierney again was the winner in a state-record time of :48.52.
“My times and my work really paid off,” Block said.
Block’s times were personal bests and also were program records, Panthers coach Justin Sawran said.
“I think she handled it really well,” Sawran said. “She was excited. (The swimmers) all seem to know each other. The girls she was up there with on the podium are D-I commits to college. I think that motivates her — that she is in the mix with them and she was up there.”
Block said she was glad to swim with her sister Izzy, an Oregon senior, in the 400 freestyle relay — Izzy’s final high school event. The Block sisters, senior Noelle Marsh and freshman Olivia Sina finished sixth (3 minutes, 33.90 seconds).
“I think that was more special than Izzy realized going into it,” Sawran said.
Earlier, Block was part of Oregon’s 10th-place 200 medley relay, with Sina, freshman Kennedy Faris and Marsh.
“I was definitely feeling nervous, but I’m happy with my results,” Block said. “I was super-happy with that (fourth-place finish). It really brought my mood up for the rest of the meet. Even our 200 medley relay at the start of the meet kept us going and my mood super high.”
Sawran said Oregon also set program record times in the three relays. Oregon was 13th as a team.
“It was incredible,” he said. “All six races, we shaved off times. You can’t ask for anything more than that.”
Alyse Block said she’d have one day’s break on Sunday, then begin club workouts Monday.
“I’m fine,” she said. “I love swimming.”
Photos: Action from the WIAA Division 1 state girls swimming and diving championships
Middleton's Sophie Benson competes during the 200-yard freestyle in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Waunakee's Grace Blitz takes a breath during the butterfly leg of the 200-yard medley relay in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Oregon's Izzy Block competes during the 200-yard freestyle relay in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Middleton's Nattlie Charles takes a stroke during the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Madison Memorial's Olivia Christianson takes a breath during the leadoff leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Oregon's Kennedy Faris takes a breath during the 100-yard butterfly in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
DeForest's Payton Flowers takes a breath during the 100-yard freestyle in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Middleton's Piper Garcia-Hall takes a breath during the 100-yard freestyle in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove's Kelley Ryan takes a stroke during the 100-yard backstroke in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Madison Memorial's Jillian Holler dives off the blocks for her heat of the 100-yard freestyle in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Verona's Lauren Konarske takes a breath during the 100-yard breaststroke in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Waunakee's Ellie Lake competes during the 400-yard freestyle relay in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sun Prairie West's Brielle Laube competes during the 100-yard freestyle in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Middleton's Hannah Machleidt takes a breath during the 500-yard freestyle in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Madison Memorial's Clare McDermott takes a breath during the 100-yard butterfly in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove's Kelley Ryan takes a stroke during the backstroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Waunakee's Alaina Sautebin takes a stroke during the 100-yard backstroke in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Verona freshman Annika Curran takes a breath during her 100-yard breaststroke heat Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona junior Isabella Gnewuch takes a breath during her heat in the 100-yard butterfly at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Madison West's Amalia Shields takes a breath during her heat of the 200-yard freestyle in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Verona's Emily Spielman takes a breath during the 100-yard butterfly in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Madison West's Zeynep Yapici takes a breath during the anchor leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Madison West senior Ellen Osthelder takes a breath during her 100-yard butterfly heat in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton junior Kaitlin Haag takes a breath during the final heat of the 500-yard freestyle Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton junior Lily Mair takes a breath during her heat of the 100-yard butterfly in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Madison West sophomore Violet McCullough smiles as she talkes with coach Amanda Ellmaker following her 100-yard backstroke heat in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
