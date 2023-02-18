WAUKESHA — The biggest difference between expectations and reality often falls upon preparation.

The Middleton boys swim team had expectations of contending for another WIAA Division 1 state championship entering the season. It was the Cardinals’ preparation that made that potential turn into a certainty Saturday.

Middleton won six of the 12 events, including a trio of state records to win a second state title in four years at the Waukesha South Natatorium. The Cardinals scored 288 points to pull away from runner-up Arrowhead (211) for a second title in program history.

“I think it took three months to get to this point and three years of preparation,” Middleton coach Wes Lagerhausen said. “We knew this is what we wanted and I couldn’t be any prouder of these guys to come in today, do what we did all season long, and get the victory that we knew was our goal from the get-go.”

Said senior Jack Madoch: “It’s amazing. We knew we had a good shot going into the season to bring it home, but to win it like this is amazing.”

Madison Memorial finished in third place with 180 points ahead of Mequon Homestead (174.5) and Madison West (158) to round out the top five.

Madoch and senior Nick Chirafisi were part of the Cardinals' first-ever state triumph in 2020 and played another big part in hoisting a second gold trophy Saturday. Madoch, a University of Wisconsin commit, swept the sprint events while Chirafisi won the 200-yard freestyle and added a runner-up finish in the 500 free.

Madoch had one of the most eventful days, nearly breaking a pair of state records. He opened by winning the 50 freestyle in 19.61 seconds, edging out the previous record time of :19.81 set by Greenfield co-op’s Emilio Perez in 2021.

He later nearly broke the longest standing record in Division 1 in the 100 free, but his time of :43.74 wasn’t enough to supersede Garrett Weber-Gale’s :43.49 dating back to 2003.

“He’s kind, he’s dedicated and he’s a workhorse,” Lagerhausen described Madoch. “The things he’s able to do in the pool, both under water and on the surface, are unlike anybody I’ve coached so far in my tenure. I’ve been coaching for a long time now, and he’s definitely got something special.”

Chirafisi, meanwhile, thrived in the distance events, beginning with a first-place finish in the 200. Neck-and-neck throughout alongside Arrowhead’s Tyler Hansen, Chirafisi surged into the finish over the final 10 yards to get the win.

The Utah commit followed Madoch’s lead with a state-record time in the 500, hitting the wall in 4:27.39. While it topped Bay Port’s Ozan Kalafat’s mark of 4:27.75 set last year, it wasn’t enough to keep pace with champion Andrew Hudson’s new record of 4:24.74. Chirafisi was anything but disappointed.

“I’ll never be mad going a best time,” he said. “If I got last with a best time, I’d be bummed for the team I didn’t perform, but you have to be happy for yourself. I was super happy with myself, how I did and how the team did.”

There were plenty of best times to go around for the Cardinals. In fact, the entire Middleton team swam best times on the season. The team of Theo Wolf, Chirafisi, Sam Wolf and Madoch swam a season-best 3:01.71 to win the 400 freestyle relay, setting a state record.

Meanwhile, Theo and Sam Wolf, Caden Van Buren and Max Carter won the 200 medley relay (1:31.05), while the quartet of Madoch, Van Buren, Carter and Chirafisi won the 200 free relay in 1:22.74, coming 0.05 seconds within another state record.

“There’s something so special about it going this way with everybody swimming fantastically. I can’t describe the feeling, it’s just something that probably won’t happen again,” Chirafisi said.

The Cardinals' title didn’t happen just off the triumphs, however. Middleton had eight others score points, including the podium finishes. Freshman Sam Wolf notched a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley (1:48.22) and a fourth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (:55.55), while Jackson Esteves tacked on a fourth-place finish in the 500 free (4:36.92).

“Winning and getting second is great, but how you win the state meet is you get the guys who get 10th and 11th place,” Chirafisi said. “That’s how you get it and that’s what we did.”

It was a fitting end for both Madoch and Chirafisi, and something the pair and Lagerhausen hopes is the perfect start for the likes of Theo Wolf and fellow freshmen Van Buren and Carter.

“Along with the title, RJ (Leiferman) and I discussed at length of how important it was to have the ‘bread of the sandwich,’ really know the importance of what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how to do it correctly,” Lagerhausen said.

“I think our team was so close this year because of that, and it really does bode well for the future. What exactly? I’m not sure, but I’d say it’s bright at Middleton.”

Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming and diving championships (copy)