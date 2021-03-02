Prep sports: Sun Prairie opens spring girls volleyball season with victory over DeForest

The last time the Sun Prairie girls volleyball team played a match, it was at the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cardinals were one of 30 area teams that skipped the 2020 fall season to play in the WIAA-sanctioned alternative spring season.
That season opened Tuesday, with the Cardinals taking a 28-26, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17 victory over visiting DeForest in non-conference play.
Lily Schellpfeffer delivered 30 assists for the Cardinals, helping Sienna Roling score 16 kills and Payton Addink 14. Addink added 15 digs.
DeForest got seven kills and five aces from Reese Yocum.
Poynette 3, Belleville 2
The visiting Pumas dropped the first two sets 23-25 and 6-25, but won the next three by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 19-17 to win the Capitol Conference opener. Rachel Yelk led Poynette with 15 kills, Olivia Rademan had 15 digs and six service aces and Jessica Bruchs added 13 assists. Belleville got 10 kills and 10 digs from Ava Foley and 11 digs and 10 assists from Kenna Edge.
New Glarus 3, Columbus 1
The visiting Glarner Knights dropped the first set to the Cardinals 20-25 but won the next three by 25-20, 25-10, 25-15 scores to open Capitol Conference play with a win. McKenzye Bruss tallied nine kills, 10 assists and 18 digs to lead New Glarus.
McFarland 3, Jefferson 0
Coming off a WIAA Division 2 state runner-up finish in 2019, the Spartans (1-0 Rock Valley) opened with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-12 win over the Eagles (0-1). Gwen Crull had 10 kills and Maddy Fortune had 24 assists to power the effort. Alyssa Davis added six aces.
Walworth Big Foot 3, Evansville 1
Junior Mya Burdick led with 11 kills to help the Chiefs (1-0 Rock Valley) take down the visiting Blue Devils (0-1), 26-24, 25-20, 10-25, 25-9. Senior Greer Lettenerger totaled 33 assists to help Big Foot. For Evansville, Maria Messling and Josey Rinehart tallied four kills each, and Skye McDermott added 14 assists and 14 digs.
Montello 3, Madison Abundant Life 1
Amaya Fluker led Montello (1-0 Trailways) to a 25-23, 25-14, 9-25, 25-18 victory over the visiting Challengers (0-1) with nine kills and four aces. Emily Quam led Abundant Life/St. Ambrose with five aces, and Maria Pfeil added 30 digs.
Girls swimming
Jefferson triple dual
Stoughton took an 86-83 victory over host Jefferson/Cambridge and an 84-79 win over Oregon in a triple dual. Also, Jefferson/Cambridge beat Oregon 104-57. Stoughton’s Sydney Schipper won the 50-yard freestyle and Aly Schaefer helped anchor the winning 400 freestyle relay. Josie Peterson won the 100 freestyle and was part of the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay for Jefferson/Cambridge.
Edgerton triple dual
Waunakee beat Edgerton 127-39 and DeForest 97-73, in a triple dual at Edgerton. DeForest beat Edgerton 121-45. Waunakee’s Grace Blitz won the 100 and 200 freestyle and anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay, For DeForest, Ava Boehing won the 500 freestyle, Carly Oosterhof won the 100 backstroke respectively and were both a part of the winning 400 freestyle relay.
Sun Prairie 137,
Janesville Parker 33
Olivia Sala paced the dual-meet victory for the Cardinals. She won the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle and swam in all three of the relays. Paige Rundahl won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and Janelle Schulz won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.