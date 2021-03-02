Prep sports: Sun Prairie opens spring girls volleyball season with victory over DeForest

The last time the Sun Prairie girls volleyball team played a match, it was at the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cardinals were one of 30 area teams that skipped the 2020 fall season to play in the WIAA-sanctioned alternative spring season.

That season opened Tuesday, with the Cardinals taking a 28-26, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17 victory over visiting DeForest in non-conference play.

Lily Schellpfeffer delivered 30 assists for the Cardinals, helping Sienna Roling score 16 kills and Payton Addink 14. Addink added 15 digs.

DeForest got seven kills and five aces from Reese Yocum.

Poynette 3, Belleville 2

The visiting Pumas dropped the first two sets 23-25 and 6-25, but won the next three by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 19-17 to win the Capitol Conference opener. Rachel Yelk led Poynette with 15 kills, Olivia Rademan had 15 digs and six service aces and Jessica Bruchs added 13 assists. Belleville got 10 kills and 10 digs from Ava Foley and 11 digs and 10 assists from Kenna Edge.

New Glarus 3, Columbus 1