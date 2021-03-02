 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Sun Prairie opens spring girls volleyball season with victory over DeForest
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Sun Prairie opens spring girls volleyball season with victory over DeForest

The last time the Sun Prairie girls volleyball team played a match, it was at the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cardinals were one of 30 area teams that skipped the 2020 fall season to play in the WIAA-sanctioned alternative spring season.

That season opened Tuesday, with the Cardinals taking a 28-26, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17 victory over visiting DeForest in non-conference play.

Lily Schellpfeffer delivered 30 assists for the Cardinals, helping Sienna Roling score 16 kills and Payton Addink 14. Addink added 15 digs.

DeForest got seven kills and five aces from Reese Yocum.

Poynette 3, Belleville 2

The visiting Pumas dropped the first two sets 23-25 and 6-25, but won the next three by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 19-17 to win the Capitol Conference opener. Rachel Yelk led Poynette with 15 kills, Olivia Rademan had 15 digs and six service aces and Jessica Bruchs added 13 assists. Belleville got 10 kills and 10 digs from Ava Foley and 11 digs and 10 assists from Kenna Edge.

New Glarus 3, Columbus 1

The visiting Glarner Knights dropped the first set to the Cardinals 20-25 but won the next three by 25-20, 25-10, 25-15 scores to open Capitol Conference play with a win. McKenzye Bruss tallied nine kills, 10 assists and 18 digs to lead New Glarus.

McFarland 3, Jefferson 0

Coming off a WIAA Division 2 state runner-up finish in 2019, the Spartans (1-0 Rock Valley) opened with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-12 win over the Eagles (0-1). Gwen Crull had 10 kills and Maddy Fortune had 24 assists to power the effort. Alyssa Davis added six aces.

Walworth Big Foot 3, Evansville 1

Junior Mya Burdick led with 11 kills to help the Chiefs (1-0 Rock Valley) take down the visiting Blue Devils (0-1), 26-24, 25-20, 10-25, 25-9. Senior Greer Lettenerger totaled 33 assists to help Big Foot. For Evansville, Maria Messling and Josey Rinehart tallied four kills each, and Skye McDermott added 14 assists and 14 digs.

Montello 3, Madison Abundant Life 1

Amaya Fluker led Montello (1-0 Trailways) to a 25-23, 25-14, 9-25, 25-18 victory over the visiting Challengers (0-1) with nine kills and four aces. Emily Quam led Abundant Life/St. Ambrose with five aces, and Maria Pfeil added 30 digs.

Girls swimming

Jefferson triple dual

Stoughton took an 86-83 victory over host Jefferson/Cambridge and an 84-79 win over Oregon in a triple dual. Also, Jefferson/Cambridge beat Oregon 104-57. Stoughton’s Sydney Schipper won the 50-yard freestyle and Aly Schaefer helped anchor the winning 400 freestyle relay. Josie Peterson won the 100 freestyle and was part of the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay for Jefferson/Cambridge.

Edgerton triple dual

Waunakee beat Edgerton 127-39 and DeForest 97-73, in a triple dual at Edgerton. DeForest beat Edgerton 121-45. Waunakee’s Grace Blitz won the 100 and 200 freestyle and anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay, For DeForest, Ava Boehing won the 500 freestyle, Carly Oosterhof won the 100 backstroke respectively and were both a part of the winning 400 freestyle relay.

Sun Prairie 137,

Janesville Parker 33

Olivia Sala paced the dual-meet victory for the Cardinals. She won the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle and swam in all three of the relays. Paige Rundahl won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and Janelle Schulz won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.

PREP SPORTS | TUESDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday’s area summaries

Capitol Conference

POYNETTE 3, BELLEVILLE 2

Poynette*23*6*25*25*19     

Belleville*25*25*18*21*17     

POYNETTE (leaders) — Kills: Yelk 15, Hutchinson 10. Assists: Bruchs 13. Blocks: Yelk 2. Aces: Rodewan 6. Digs: Radewan 15.

BELLEVILLE — Kills: Foley 10, Everson 9. Assists: Latorre 11, Edge 10. Blocks: Smith 2, Everson 1. Aces: Foley 5, Smith 5. Digs: Edge 11, Foley 10.

NEW GLARUS 3, COLUMBUS 1

New Glarus*20*25*25*25     

Columbus*25*20*10*15     

NEW GLARUS (leaders) — Kills: Bruss 9. Assists: Bruss 10; Boetteher 8. Blocks: Kahl 2.5; Bruss 2.5;. Aces: Bruss 3. Digs: Bruss 18; Maxwell 13.

Rock Valley Conference

WHITEWATER 3, EDGERTON 1

Whitewater*15*25*26*25*     

Edgerton*25*22*24*17*

WHITEWATER (leaders) — Kills: Rebman 15. Assists: Gunderson 24. Aces: Gunderson 4. Digs: Rebman 19; Blum 18.

EDGERTON — Kills: Kilar 18; Bullis 16. Assists: Linos 31. Aces: Bullis 4; Kilar 4 . Digs: Yang 18.

WALWORTH BIG FOOT 3, EVANSVILLE 1

Evansville*24*20*25*9*     

Walworth Big Foot*26*25*10*25*     

EVANSVILLE (leaders) — Kills: Messling 4; Rinehart 4. Assists: McDermott 14. Blocks: Rinehart 3. Aces: Messling 3. Digs: McDermott 14.

WALWORTH BIG FOOT — Kills: Burdick 11; Wilson 1. Assists: Lettenberger 33. Blocks: Wilson 1.5; Summers 1.5.. Aces: Summers 5. Digs: Rego 16.

McFARLAND 3, JEFFERSON 0

McFarland*25*25*25     

Jefferson*13*15*12     

McFARLAND (leaders) — Kills: G. Crull 10; Pennekamp 7. Assists: Fortune 24. Blocks: N. Crull 3. Aces: Davis 6. Digs: N. Crull 5; Jaeger 5.

JEFFERSON — Kills: Messmann 3. Assists: Serdynski 6. Blocks: Messmann 1.5, Biwer 1.5. Aces: Zilisch 1, Biwer 1, Thom, 1.

Trailways Conference

MONTELLO 3,

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 1

Madison Abundant Life*13*14*25*18*     

Montello*25*25*9*25*     

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE (leaders) — Kills: Kramar 7. Assists: Kramar 9. Blocks: Rose 1; Quam 1. Aces: Quam 5. Digs: Pfeil 30.

MONTELLO — Kills: Fluker 9; Urbaniak 6. Assists: Bond 20. Blocks: Fluker 4; Kendall 1. Aces: Urbaniak 5; Fluker 4. Digs: Hawley 20

Non-conference

MILTON 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0

Beloit Memorial*13*20*17*     

Milton*25*25*25*     

MILTON — Kills: Jo. Karlen 4; Ju. Karlen 4; Davison 4. Assists: Jo. Karlen 13. Blocks: Baker 2. Aces: Jo. Karlen 6. Digs: Kuglitsch 7.

SUN PRAIRIE 3, DEFOREST 1

DeForest*26*19*25*17     

Sun Prairie*28*25*23*25     

DeFOREST (leaders) — Kills: Yocum 7. Assists: Doucette 12. Blocks: Hahn 2. Aces: Yocum 5. Digs: Elvekrog 8.

SUN PRAIRIE — Kills: Roling 16, Addink 14. Assists: Schellpfeffer 30. Blocks: Allaman 3.5. Aces: Roling 4; Schellpfeffer 3. Digs: Addink 15.

WAUNAKEE 3, JANESVILLE PARKER 0

Waunakee*25*25*25*     

Janesville Parker*15*17*13*   

JANESVILLE PARKER — Kills: Skrzypchak 3; Payne 2; Gackstatter 3. Assists: Perry 1; Williams 4; Gackstatter 3. Blocks: Arndt 1; Pajerski 1. Aces: Skrzypchak 3. Digs: Perry 7; Skrzypchak 3; Williams 2; Payne 2; Gackstatter 2.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Tuesday’s area summaries

Badger South Conference

SUN PRAIRIE 137, JANESVILLE PARKER/EVANSVILLE 33

200-yard medley relay: Sun Prairie (Sala, Bri Laube, Bro. Laube, Rundahl), 1:55.87. 200 freestyle: Rundahl, SP, 2:04.87. 200 individual medley: Sala, SP, 2:18.45. 50 freestyle: Barnet, SP, :25.32. 100 butterfly: Schulz, SP, 1:01.58. 100 freestyle: Sala, SP, :55.48. 500 freestyle: VanDeWiel, SP, 5:41.30. 200 freestyle relay: Sun Prairie (Sala, Crosby, Schulz, Sullivan), 1:43.24. 100 backstroke: Rundahl, SP, 1:04.80. 100 breaststroke: Schulz, SP, 1:10.41. 400 freestyle relay: Sun Prairie (Sala, Barnet, Pavelski, Sullivan), 3:42.84. At Janesville Parker.

JEFFERSON TRIANGULAR

Team scores: Jefferson/Cambridge 104, Oregon 57; Stoughton 86, Jefferson/Cambridge 83; Stoughton 84, Oregon 79.

200-yard medley relay: Jefferson/Cambridge (Davis, J. Peterson, Rank, S. Peterson), 1:59.29. 200 freestyle: Bush, O, 2:10.01. 200 individual medley: Rank, J/C, 2:18.45. 50 freestyle: Schipper, St., :27.80. 100 butterfly: Davis, J/C, 1:01.61. 100 freestyle: J. Peterson, J/C, :58.39. 500 freestyle: Bush, O, 5:58.14. 200 freestyle relay: Jefferson/Cambridge (Davis, Rank, S. Peterson, J. Peterson), 1:45.55. 100 backstroke: Davis, J/C, 1:03.22. 100 breaststroke: Rank, J/C, 1:10.12. 400 freestyle relay: Stoughton (Schigur, Talbert, Regan, Schaefer), 4:11.22. At Jefferson.

EDGERTON TRIANGULAR

Team scores: DeForest 121, Edgerton 45; Waunakee 127, Edgerton 39; Waunakee 97, DeForest 73.

200-yard medley relay: Waunakee (Sautebin, Wallace, Ryniak, Blitz), 1:54.12. 200 freestyle: Wallace, W, 2:04.15. 200 individual medley: Lake, W, 2:22.29. 50 freestyle: Boehing, DF, :25.63. 100 butterfly: Hoffman, W, 1:02.75. 100 freestyle: Blitz, W, :56.04. 500 freestyle: Oosterhof, DF, 5:36.29. 200 freestyle relay: Waunakee (Blitz, Rosenkvist, Pronina, Wallace), 1:45.14. 100 backstroke: Oosterhof, DF, 1:02.50. 100 breaststroke: Wallace, W, 1:10.69. 400 freestyle relay: DeForest (Boehing, Miller, Hoffman, Oosterhof), 3:49.49. At Edgerton.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

(Seedings in parentheses)

Thursday’s schedule

DIVISION 5

At La Crosse Center

Semifinals

9:05 a.m.: (1) Hustisford (16-3, ranked No. 1 by AP) vs. (4) Wauzeka-Steuben (16-2, #5)

12:35 p.m.: (2) Chippewa Falls McDonell (16-4, #4) vs. (3) Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op (15-10)

Championship

7:05 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet

Friday’s schedule

DIVISION 4

At La Crosse Center

Semifinals

9:05 a.m.: (1) Racine Prairie (23-3, ranked No. 3 by AP) vs. (4) Onalaska Luther (19-1, #13)

12:25 p.m.: (2) Oshkosh Lourdes (23-5, #7) vs. (3) Edgar (23-2, #5)

Championship

6:35 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet

DIVISION 3

At Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh

Semifinals

10:45 a.m.: (1) Racine St. Catherine's (26-1, ranked No. 1 by AP) vs. (4) Wrightstown (24-4, #7)

2:10 p.m.: (2) Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (25-2, #2) vs. (3) Hammond St. Croix Central (23-2, #6)

Championship

8:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet

Saturday’s schedule

DIVISION 2

At La Crosse Center

Semifinals

9:05 a.m.: (1) Onalaska (18-0, ranked No. 1 by AP) vs. (4) Appleton Xavier (23-4, #9)

12:25 p.m.: (2) Pewaukee (25-3, #2) vs. (3) Lake Mills (23-5, #8)

Championship

6:35 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet

DIVISION 1

At Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh

Semifinals

10:45 a.m.: (1) Kimberly (24-2, ranked No. 1 by AP) vs. (4) DeForest (16-5)

2:10 p.m.: (2) Wauwatosa East (21-3, #3) vs. (3) River Falls (21-2, #2)

Championship

8:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet.

