Prep sports: Poynette volleyball team pulls out a rare victory over Lodi

It took 105 points on Tuesday for the Poynette girls volleyball team to achieve something it hadn’t done since 2008.
The Pumas battled to a narrow fifth-set victory to beat Lodi 32-30, 25-17, 24-26, 9-25, 15-23 in Capitol Conference play. It was Poynette’s first victory over the Blue Devils in 13 seasons.
Poynette got 13 assists from Jessica Bruchs, nine kills apiece from Leah Hutchinson and Rachel Yelk, and 10 digs from Liv Radewan. Lodi got 21 assists and six service aces from Hope Hesselberg and 18 assists from Sam Edge, along with 13 kills from Holly Jelinek.
Middleton 3,
Janesville Parker 2
The Cardinals (2-1) won a back-and-forth, five-set match over the Vikings (1-5) by a score of 25-10, 23-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-10. Jordan LaScala and Evin Jordee, both sophomores, led the rally on offense. LaScala tallied 16 kills, and Jordee had 20 assists plus four service aces. Junior Kylie Skrzypchak led Janesville Parker with 14 kills and two blocks.
Beloit Memorial 3,
Racine Case 0
The Purple Knights (1-4, 0-2 Big Eight) earned their first win of the season, sweeping the Eagles by scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-21. Rebekkah De Kok led the way with 18 kills and 15 digs. Kylee Arn added 19 assists.
Verona 3,
Janesville Craig 0
The Wildcats (2-1, 2-0 Big Eight) narrowly edged the host Cougars (2-2, 1-2) in each set, taking the match by scores of 25-22, 27-25, 27-25. Delaney McIntosh totaled 20 kills and Claudia Bobb added 22 digs for Verona. Sophia Vitaioli finished with five aces and eight digs for Craig.
McFarland 3, Clinton 0
The host Spartans (5-0, 4-0 Rock Valley) handled the Cougars (1-4, 1-4) by a score of 25-5, 25-5, 25-10. Nina Crull led McFarland with 11 kills, Aver Pennekamp added 10 and Maddy Fortune finished with 35 assists.
Milton 3, Stoughton 0
The Red Hawks (5-1, 3-0 Badger South) swept the Vikings (0-3) by scores of 25-20, 25-15, 25-20. Nora Stuckey had seven kills, Jordan Karlen added 11 assists and her sister, Juliet Karlen, got 13 digs for Milton. Ava Perkins had a match-high 17 assists for Stoughton.
Mount Horeb 3, Monroe 1
The visiting Vikings (3-1) beat the Cheesemakers (0-3) by scores of 25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19. Sami Norton finished with 20 assists and Abby Steinhauer added 24 digs for Mount Horeb. Zoee Pond put down nine kills and Katie Hayes finished with 17 assists.
Belleville 3, Columbus 1
The Wildcats (3-2, 3-1 Capitol Conference) beat the Cardinals (3-3, 1-3) by scores of 25-14, 25-15, 19-25 and 25-16. Callie Smith and Ava Foley each had 15 kills for Belleville. Smith also had 13 blocks, and Foley added 13 digs and four service aces. McKenzye Bruss led Columbus with six service aces and 17 assists.
Deerfield 3, Madison Country Day 0
The host Demons (3-2, 3-2 Trailways Conference) defended their homecourt, topping the Prairie Hawks (0-7, 0-6) by scores of 25-10, 25-12, 25-15. Ashlee Ballmoos finished with five kills for Deerfield, and Grace Brattlie added 14 assists.
Girls swimming
Edgerton Triangular
Waunakee posted a 108-62 victory against Monona Grove and a 118-50 win over Edgerton, and Monona Grove beat Edgerton, 99-69. For the Warriors, Grace Blitz and Makenzie Wallace contributed to three relay victories, and Wallace took first in the 200-yard individual medley. Dylan Ryniak and Alaina Sautebin were the other two swimmers in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay wins. Sautebin also won the 100 backstroke, and Ryniak won the 500 freestyle. Monona Grove’s Brianna Back won the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle.