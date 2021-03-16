 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Poynette volleyball team pulls out a rare victory over Lodi
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Poynette volleyball team pulls out a rare victory over Lodi

It took 105 points on Tuesday for the Poynette girls volleyball team to achieve something it hadn’t done since 2008.

The Pumas battled to a narrow fifth-set victory to beat Lodi 32-30, 25-17, 24-26, 9-25, 15-23 in Capitol Conference play. It was Poynette’s first victory over the Blue Devils in 13 seasons.

Poynette got 13 assists from Jessica Bruchs, nine kills apiece from Leah Hutchinson and Rachel Yelk, and 10 digs from Liv Radewan. Lodi got 21 assists and six service aces from Hope Hesselberg and 18 assists from Sam Edge, along with 13 kills from Holly Jelinek.

Middleton 3,

Janesville Parker 2

The Cardinals (2-1) won a back-and-forth, five-set match over the Vikings (1-5) by a score of 25-10, 23-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-10. Jordan LaScala and Evin Jordee, both sophomores, led the rally on offense. LaScala tallied 16 kills, and Jordee had 20 assists plus four service aces. Junior Kylie Skrzypchak led Janesville Parker with 14 kills and two blocks.

Beloit Memorial 3,

Racine Case 0

The Purple Knights (1-4, 0-2 Big Eight) earned their first win of the season, sweeping the Eagles by scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-21. Rebekkah De Kok led the way with 18 kills and 15 digs. Kylee Arn added 19 assists.

Verona 3,

Janesville Craig 0

The Wildcats (2-1, 2-0 Big Eight) narrowly edged the host Cougars (2-2, 1-2) in each set, taking the match by scores of 25-22, 27-25, 27-25. Delaney McIntosh totaled 20 kills and Claudia Bobb added 22 digs for Verona. Sophia Vitaioli finished with five aces and eight digs for Craig.

McFarland 3, Clinton 0

The host Spartans (5-0, 4-0 Rock Valley) handled the Cougars (1-4, 1-4) by a score of 25-5, 25-5, 25-10. Nina Crull led McFarland with 11 kills, Aver Pennekamp added 10 and Maddy Fortune finished with 35 assists.

Milton 3, Stoughton 0

The Red Hawks (5-1, 3-0 Badger South) swept the Vikings (0-3) by scores of 25-20, 25-15, 25-20. Nora Stuckey had seven kills, Jordan Karlen added 11 assists and her sister, Juliet Karlen, got 13 digs for Milton. Ava Perkins had a match-high 17 assists for Stoughton.

Mount Horeb 3, Monroe 1

The visiting Vikings (3-1) beat the Cheesemakers (0-3) by scores of 25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19. Sami Norton finished with 20 assists and Abby Steinhauer added 24 digs for Mount Horeb. Zoee Pond put down nine kills and Katie Hayes finished with 17 assists.

Belleville 3, Columbus 1

The Wildcats (3-2, 3-1 Capitol Conference) beat the Cardinals (3-3, 1-3) by scores of 25-14, 25-15, 19-25 and 25-16. Callie Smith and Ava Foley each had 15 kills for Belleville. Smith also had 13 blocks, and Foley added 13 digs and four service aces. McKenzye Bruss led Columbus with six service aces and 17 assists.

Deerfield 3, Madison Country Day 0

The host Demons (3-2, 3-2 Trailways Conference) defended their homecourt, topping the Prairie Hawks (0-7, 0-6) by scores of 25-10, 25-12, 25-15. Ashlee Ballmoos finished with five kills for Deerfield, and Grace Brattlie added 14 assists.

Girls swimming

Edgerton Triangular

Waunakee posted a 108-62 victory against Monona Grove and a 118-50 win over Edgerton, and Monona Grove beat Edgerton, 99-69. For the Warriors, Grace Blitz and Makenzie Wallace contributed to three relay victories, and Wallace took first in the 200-yard individual medley. Dylan Ryniak and Alaina Sautebin were the other two swimmers in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay wins. Sautebin also won the 100 backstroke, and Ryniak won the 500 freestyle. Monona Grove’s Brianna Back won the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

PREP SPORTS | TUESDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday’s area summaries

Badger Conference

FORT ATKINSON 3, MONONA GROVE 1

Monona Grove*16*22*25*12     

Fort Atkinson*25*25*22*25     

MOUNT HOREB 3, MONROE 1

Mount Horeb*25*25*17*25     

Monroe*15*17*25*19     

MOUNT HOREB (leaders) — Kills: Magnuson 8. Assists: Norton 20. Blocks: Magnuson 3. Aces: Manchester 4. Digs: Steinhauer 24.

MONROE — Kills: Pond 9. Assists: Hayes 17. Blocks: Broge 5. Aces: Hayes 3. Digs: Maurer 14.

MILTON 3, STOUGHTON 0

Stoughton*20*15*20     

Milton*25*25*25     

STOUGHTON (leaders) — Kills: Tangeman 6. Assists: Perkins 17. Blocks: Tangeman 1, Anderson 1. Aces: Moe 2, Albers 2. Digs: Albers 9.

MILTON — Kills: Stuckey 7. Assists: Jo. Karlen 11. Blocks: Baker 2. Aces: Davis 6. Digs: Ju. Karlen 13.

Big Eight Conference

MIDDLETON 3, JANESVILLE PARKER 2

Janesville Parker*10*25*25*23*10

Middleton*25*23*15*25*15     

JANESVILLE PARKER (leaders) — Kills: Skrzypchak 14. Assists: Gackstatter 23. Blocks: Skrzypchak 2. Aces: Schober 5. Digs: Perry 14.

MIDDLETON — Kills: LaScala 16. Assists: Jordee 20. Blocks: Pertzborn 4. Aces: Jordee 4.

VERONA 3, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0

Verona*25*27*27     

Janesville Craig*22*25*25     

VERONA (leaders) — Kills: D. McIntosh 20. Assists: R. McIntosh 38. Blocks: Valkitchka 3. Aces: R. McIntosh 3. Digs: Bobb 22.

JANESVILLE CRAIG — Kills: Bertagnoli 10. Assists: Trapp 24. Blocks: Justman 2. Aces: Vitaiola 5. Digs: Vitaioli 8.

Capitol Conference

BELLEVILLE 3, COLUMBUS 1

Columbus*14*15*25*16     

Belleville*25*25*19*25     

COLUMBUS (leaders) — Kills: Kahl 5; Henry 5; Raley 5. Assists: Bruss 17. Blocks: Priem 2.5. Aces: Bruss 6; Fox 4. Digs: Fox 12; Raley 10.

BELLEVILLE — Kills: Foley 15; Smith 15. Assists: Latorre 23; Edge 10. Blocks: Smith 13; Everson 7. Aces: Foley 4; Edge 3. Digs: Foley 13; Humke 12.

NEW GLARUS 3, CAMBRIDGE 1

New Glarus*25*22*25*25     

Cambridge*20*25*17*20     

CAMBRIDGE — Kills: Hausz 12. Assists: Stenklyft 24. Blocks: Holzhueter 3. Aces: Nottestad 3. Digs: Kieler 14.

POYNETTE 3, LODI 2

Poynette*32*25*24*9*15     

Lodi*30*17*26*25*13     

POYNETTE (leaders) — Kills: Hutchinson 9; Yelk 9. Assists: Bruchs 13. Blocks: Yelk 2. Aces: Romack 5. Digs: Radewan 10.

LODI — Kills: Jelinek 13; Harrington 10; Klann 9. Assists: Hesselberg 21; Edge 18. Blocks: Klann 2. Aces: Hesselberg 6; Harrington 3. Digs: Lan Ness 18; Harrington 10.

Rock Valley Conference

McFARLAND 3, CLINTON 0

Clinton*5*5*10 

McFarland*25*25*25     

CLINTON (leaders) — Kills: Johansen 2; Nortier 2. Assists: Teubert 3. Blocks: Roehl, Johansen. Aces: Rochl, Bobolz.

McFARLAND — Kills: Crull 11, Pennekamp 10. Assists: Fortune 35. Blocks: Crull 2, Rounds 2. Aces: Fortune 5. Digs: Pennekamp 6, Davis 6.

Edgerton 3, Evansville 0

Trailways Conference

DEERFIELD 3, MADISON COUNTRY DAY 0

Madison Country Day*10*12*15

Deerfield*25*25*25

MADISON COUNTRY DAY (leaders) — Kills: Whinney 4. Assists: Scott 6. Blocks: Whinney 2. Aces: Scott. Digs: Kim 14.

DEERFIELD — Kills: Ballmoos 5. Assists: Brattlie 14. Blocks: Mack. Aces: Brattlie 6. Digs: Higgins 5.

Non-conference

BELOIT MEMORIAL 3, RACINE CASE 0

Racine Case*20*16*21     

Beloit Memorial*25*25*25     

BELOIT MEMORIAL — Kills: De Kok 18. Assists: Arn 19. Blocks: Pabst 3. Aces: Franks 3. Digs: De Kok 15.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Tuesday’s area summaries

Non-conference

EDGERTON TRIANGULAR

Team scores: Waunakee 108, Monona Grove 62; Waunakee 118, Edgerton 50; Monona Grove 99, Edgerton 69.

200-yard medley relay: Waunakee (Sautebin, Wallace, Ryniak, Blitz), 1:55.69. 200 freestyle: Back, M, 2:04.43. 200 individual medley: Wallace, W, 2:18.83. 50 freestyle: Pronina, W, :26.25. 100 butterfly: Schmeiser, W, 1:03.74. 100 freestyle: Back, M, :58.69. 500 freestyle: Ryniak, W, 5:39.90. 200 freestyle relay: Waunakee (Sautebin, Wallace, Ryniak, Blitz), 1:44.88. 100 backstroke: Sautebin, W, 1:01.73. 100 breaststroke: Schmitt, E, 1:12.97. 400 freestyle relay: Waunakee (Blitz, Pronina, Lake, Wallace), 3:48.88. At Edgerton.

 

