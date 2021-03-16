Prep sports: Poynette volleyball team pulls out a rare victory over Lodi

It took 105 points on Tuesday for the Poynette girls volleyball team to achieve something it hadn’t done since 2008.

The Pumas battled to a narrow fifth-set victory to beat Lodi 32-30, 25-17, 24-26, 9-25, 15-23 in Capitol Conference play. It was Poynette’s first victory over the Blue Devils in 13 seasons.

Poynette got 13 assists from Jessica Bruchs, nine kills apiece from Leah Hutchinson and Rachel Yelk, and 10 digs from Liv Radewan. Lodi got 21 assists and six service aces from Hope Hesselberg and 18 assists from Sam Edge, along with 13 kills from Holly Jelinek.

Middleton 3,

Janesville Parker 2

The Cardinals (2-1) won a back-and-forth, five-set match over the Vikings (1-5) by a score of 25-10, 23-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-10. Jordan LaScala and Evin Jordee, both sophomores, led the rally on offense. LaScala tallied 16 kills, and Jordee had 20 assists plus four service aces. Junior Kylie Skrzypchak led Janesville Parker with 14 kills and two blocks.

Beloit Memorial 3,

Racine Case 0