Prep sports: Poynette girls volleyball team beats Cambridge in 5 sets

Jessica Bruchs and Peyton Kingsland led the way as the Poynette girls volleyball team took a five-set victory over Cambridge in Capitol Conference play Tuesday night.
The host Pumas (2-1, 2-1 Capitol) won 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 16-25, 15-10 over the Blue Jays (0-3, 0-3).
Bruchs recorded 25 assists and Kingsland had 12 kills to lead Poynette. Cambridge got 11 kills from Emma Nottestad.
Lodi 3, New Glarus 1
The Blue Devils (2-2, 2-1 Capitol) scored a 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23 victory over the Glarner Knights (2-2, 2-2). Lodi was led by junior Dylann Harrington with 13 kills and 12 digs, and sophomore Hope Hesselberg with 22 assists and five aces. For New Glarus, sophomore Grace Nommensen had 13 kills, 10 assists, five digs and three aces. Senior Alexah Mellenberger had 20 assists and eight kills.
Janesville Parker 3,
Beloit Memorial 1
In a meeting of Big Eight teams, the visiting Vikings (1-1) beat the Purple Knights (0-1) 25-13, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20. Kylee Skrzypchak tallied 11 kills for Parker, and Skrzypchak and Emma Perry added five digs each. For Beloit, Kylee Arn totaled 18 assists.
Milton 3, Stoughton 0
In Badger South play, the host Red Hawks defeated the Vikings 25-22, 26-24, 25-14.
For Milton, Juliette Karlen scored 10 kills and her sister, Jordan Karlen, totaled 23 assists and three aces.
Albers racked up 15 digs and Anderson eight kills for Stoughton.
McFarland 3, Evansville 0
The visiting Spartans (3-0, 3-0 Rock Valley) topped the Blue Devils (0-2, 0-2) 25-16, 25-18, 25-9. Avery Pennekamp finished with 10 kills and Maddy Fortune had 27 assists for McFarland.
Edgerton 3, Jefferson 0
The Crimson Tide (3-1, 2-1 Rock Valley) rolled to a 25-13, 25-12, 25-10 win over the Eagles (1-2, 1-2). Edgerton senior Carly Rebman led the attack with 21 kills, and junior Kate Gunderson had 39 assists. Junior Savannah Serdynski had three kills and 10 assists for Jefferson.
Beaver Dam 3, Monona Grove 1
The host Golden Beavers (1-1) defended their home court against the Silver Eagles (0-2) with a 25-22, 25-21, 14-25, 25-21 victory in a crossover meeting of Badger teams.
Leila Ashley had 20 assists, and Haley Allen had 14 kills and three aces. Monona Grove got 24 assists from Jada Braun.
Columbus 3, Mayville 2
The visiting Cardinals dropped the first two sets 28-26, 25-21 but won the next three 25-11, 25-19, 15-13 to earn the non-conference victory. McKenzye Bruss had five kills, six assists and three aces to lead Columbus, and Taylor Raley had 20 digs.
Abundant Life 3, Deerfield 0
Abby Quam led the visiting Challengers (2-1, 2-1 Trailways Conference) with 10 kills in a 26-24, 26-24, 25-20 sweep of the Demons (1-1, 1-1). Claire Kramar added 13 assists and 20 digs.Girls swimming
Edgerton 82, Oregon 68
The Crimson Tide topped the Panthers behind strong showings from Ella Gorski and Jenna Schmitt. The pair led the 400-yard freestyle relay team to victory. Individually, Schmitt won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and Gorski won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.Waunakee 133,
Lodi/Wis. Heights 36
Grace Blitz and Makenzie Wallace helped the Warriors beat the Blue Devils. Blitz anchored the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Wallace won the 50 freestyle and swam on the winning 200 free relay. For Lodi/Heights, Ella Puls won the 100 breaststroke.