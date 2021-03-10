Prep sports: Poynette girls volleyball team beats Cambridge in 5 sets

Columbus 3, Mayville 2

The visiting Cardinals dropped the first two sets 28-26, 25-21 but won the next three 25-11, 25-19, 15-13 to earn the non-conference victory. McKenzye Bruss had five kills, six assists and three aces to lead Columbus, and Taylor Raley had 20 digs.

Abundant Life 3, Deerfield 0

Abby Quam led the visiting Challengers (2-1, 2-1 Trailways Conference) with 10 kills in a 26-24, 26-24, 25-20 sweep of the Demons (1-1, 1-1). Claire Kramar added 13 assists and 20 digs.Girls swimming

Edgerton 82, Oregon 68

The Crimson Tide topped the Panthers behind strong showings from Ella Gorski and Jenna Schmitt. The pair led the 400-yard freestyle relay team to victory. Individually, Schmitt won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and Gorski won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.Waunakee 133,

Lodi/Wis. Heights 36

Grace Blitz and Makenzie Wallace helped the Warriors beat the Blue Devils. Blitz anchored the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Wallace won the 50 freestyle and swam on the winning 200 free relay. For Lodi/Heights, Ella Puls won the 100 breaststroke.