Prep sports: Middleton boys volleyball team vanquished by Kimberly's late rally

Nick Stott’s 29 assists weren’t enough as the Middleton boys volleyball team saw host Kimberly rally late for a 20-25, 25-11, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13 victory Saturday.
Middleton got nine kills from Cole Sweitzer, seven kills and four blocks from Ruben Emmerich and eight kills and two service aces from D.J. McCall.
Kimberly got 18 kills from Hayden Karpinski and 51 assists from Connor Hussey.
Girls volleyball
Belleville 3, Cambridge 0
The host Wildcats (2-2 overall, 2-1 Capitol Conference) took a 25-23, 25-4, 25-21 victory over the Blue Jays as Ava Foley delivered nine kills and nine digs and Josey Latorre had 14 assists. Cambridge got 13 assists from Taylor Stenklyft.
Evansville 3, Poynette 0
Mari Tinajero’s kill sparked an Evansville rally from an 8-2 deficit in the second set and the Blue Devils (4-2) went on to earn a 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 non-conference sweep over the visiting Pumas (3-2).
Tinajero and Maria Messling finished with 12 kills each for the Blue Devils, Adison Etringer had 30 assists and Laura Bettenhausen provided 23 digs. Jessica Bruchs led Poynette with 14 assists, and Peyton Kingslend had eight kills.
Janesville Craig 3, Edgerton 0
The host Cougars (4-2) swept the Crimson Tide (2-1) 25-23, 25-22, 25-17. The winners got 14 kills and 11 digs from Britten Bertagnoli and 10 kills from McKayla Justman. Abby Trapp had 29 assists.
Edgerton got 13 kills apiece from Carly Rebman and Shannon Rusch and 27 assists from Kate Gunderson.
Milton 3, Janesville Parker 0
The host Red Hawks raced to a 25-14, 25-8, 25-16 victory over the Vikings.
Madison Abundant Life 3,
Beaver Dam Wayland 0
Emily Quam delivered six kills, six service aces and one block to lead the host Challengers (3-2 Trailways, overall) to a 25-12, 25-17, 25-11 victory over the Big Red. Claire Kramar had 11 assists for Abundant Life.
Girls swimmingVerona/Mount Horeb 132,
Beloit Memorial 38
The Wildcats won 10 of 11 events against the Purple Knights. Junior Kenzie Zuehl won the 200-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle and was part of the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams for Verona/Mount Horeb.