Prep sports: Middleton boys volleyball team vanquished by Kimberly's late rally

Nick Stott’s 29 assists weren’t enough as the Middleton boys volleyball team saw host Kimberly rally late for a 20-25, 25-11, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13 victory Saturday.

Middleton got nine kills from Cole Sweitzer, seven kills and four blocks from Ruben Emmerich and eight kills and two service aces from D.J. McCall.

Kimberly got 18 kills from Hayden Karpinski and 51 assists from Connor Hussey.

Girls volleyball

Belleville 3, Cambridge 0

The host Wildcats (2-2 overall, 2-1 Capitol Conference) took a 25-23, 25-4, 25-21 victory over the Blue Jays as Ava Foley delivered nine kills and nine digs and Josey Latorre had 14 assists. Cambridge got 13 assists from Taylor Stenklyft.

Evansville 3, Poynette 0

Mari Tinajero’s kill sparked an Evansville rally from an 8-2 deficit in the second set and the Blue Devils (4-2) went on to earn a 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 non-conference sweep over the visiting Pumas (3-2).