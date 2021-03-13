 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Middleton boys volleyball team vanquished by Kimberly's late rally
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Middleton boys volleyball team vanquished by Kimberly's late rally

Nick Stott’s 29 assists weren’t enough as the Middleton boys volleyball team saw host Kimberly rally late for a 20-25, 25-11, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13 victory Saturday.

Middleton got nine kills from Cole Sweitzer, seven kills and four blocks from Ruben Emmerich and eight kills and two service aces from D.J. McCall.

Kimberly got 18 kills from Hayden Karpinski and 51 assists from Connor Hussey.

Girls volleyball

Belleville 3, Cambridge 0

The host Wildcats (2-2 overall, 2-1 Capitol Conference) took a 25-23, 25-4, 25-21 victory over the Blue Jays as Ava Foley delivered nine kills and nine digs and Josey Latorre had 14 assists. Cambridge got 13 assists from Taylor Stenklyft.

Evansville 3, Poynette 0

Mari Tinajero’s kill sparked an Evansville rally from an 8-2 deficit in the second set and the Blue Devils (4-2) went on to earn a 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 non-conference sweep over the visiting Pumas (3-2).

Tinajero and Maria Messling finished with 12 kills each for the Blue Devils, Adison Etringer had 30 assists and Laura Bettenhausen provided 23 digs. Jessica Bruchs led Poynette with 14 assists, and Peyton Kingslend had eight kills.

Janesville Craig 3, Edgerton 0

The host Cougars (4-2) swept the Crimson Tide (2-1) 25-23, 25-22, 25-17. The winners got 14 kills and 11 digs from Britten Bertagnoli and 10 kills from McKayla Justman. Abby Trapp had 29 assists.

Edgerton got 13 kills apiece from Carly Rebman and Shannon Rusch and 27 assists from Kate Gunderson.

Milton 3, Janesville Parker 0

The host Red Hawks raced to a 25-14, 25-8, 25-16 victory over the Vikings.

Madison Abundant Life 3,

Beaver Dam Wayland 0

Emily Quam delivered six kills, six service aces and one block to lead the host Challengers (3-2 Trailways, overall) to a 25-12, 25-17, 25-11 victory over the Big Red. Claire Kramar had 11 assists for Abundant Life.

Girls swimmingVerona/Mount Horeb 132,

Beloit Memorial 38

The Wildcats won 10 of 11 events against the Purple Knights. Junior Kenzie Zuehl won the 200-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle and was part of the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams for Verona/Mount Horeb.

Senior Faith Sill led Beloit Memorial, winning the 500 freestyle in 5:27.70.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Capitol Conference

BELLEVILLE 3, CAMBRIDGE 0

Cambridge*23*4*21     

Belleville*25*25*25     

CAMBRIDGE (leaders) — Kills: Roidt 4, Nottestad 4. Assists: Stenklyft 13. Aces: Freeland 5.

BELLEVILLE — Kills: Foley 9, Smith 7. Assists: Latorre 14, Edge 11. Blocks: Smith 4. Aces: Caskey 3. Digs: Humke 19, Foley 9.

Trailways Conference

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 3,

BEAVER DAM WAYLAND 0

Beaver Dam Wayland*12*17*11*     

Madison Abundant Life*25*25*25*     

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE (leaders) — Kills: Quam 6; Manke 6. Assists: Kramar 11. Blocks: Quam 1. Aces: Quam 6. Digs: Pfeil 7.

Non-conference

EVANSVILLE 3, POYNETTE 0

Poynette*23*23*18    

Evansville*25*25*25     

POYNETTE (leaders) — Kills: Kingslend 8, Yelk 4. Assists: Bruchs 14. Blocks: Hutchinson 3. Aces: Radewan 4.

EVANSVILLE — Kills: Messling 12, Tinajero 12, Rinehart 9. Assists: Etringer 30. Blocks: Rinehart 3. Aces: Etringer 2. Digs: Bettenhausen 23.

MILTON 3, JANESVILLE PARKER 0

Janesville Parker*14*8*16     

Milton*25*25*25     

JANESVILLE CRAIG 3, EDGERTON 0

Edgerton*23*22*17     

Janesville Craig*25*25*25     

EDGERTON (leaders) — Kills: Rebman 13; Rusch 13. Assists: Gunderson 27. Blocks: Rebman 1; Gunderson 1; Crandall 1. Aces: Rebman 4. Digs: Rusch 15.

JANESVILLE CRAIG — Kills: Bertagnoli 14; Justman 10. Assists: Trapp 29. Blocks: Heinzen 3. Aces: Vitaioli 3. Digs: Bertagnoli 11.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Non-conference

KIMBERLY 3, MIDDLETON 2

Middleton*25*11*25*17*13     

Kimberly*20*25*20*25*15     

MIDDLETON (leaders) — Kills: Sweitzer 9; McCall 8, Emmerich 7. Assists: Stott 29. Blocks: Emmerich 4; Stott 2. Aces: Emmerich 2; McCall 2. Digs: Sweitzer 3; McCall 3.

KIMBERLY — Kills: Karpinski 18; Polczinski 14; Hussey 7. Assists: Hussey 51. Aces: Polczinski 3.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Big Eight Conference

VERONA/MOUNT HOREB 132, BELOIT MEMORIAL 38

200-yard medley relay: Verona/Mount Horeb (Brazeau, Blas, Falsheim, Haffner), 1:57.80. 200 freestyle: Zuehl, V/MH, 2:05.15. 200 individual medley: Felsheim, V/MH, 2:27.10. 50 freestyle: Gnewuch, V/MH, :26.93. 100 butterfly: Flabough, V/MH, 1:05.43. 100 freestyle: Zuehl, V/MH, :55.21. 500 freestyle: Sill, BM, 5:27.70. 200 freestyle relay: Verona/Mount Horeb (Blas, Benin, Klabough, Zuehl), 1:43.04. 100 backstroke: Gnewuch, V/MH, 1:02.53. 100 breaststroke: Blas, V/MH, 1:15.30. 400 freestyle relay: Verona/Mount Horeb (Zuehl, Neumann, Gnewuch, Felsheim), 3:56.70. At Verona HS.

